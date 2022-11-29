Electric Vehicle Heat Shrink Tubing Market to Witness Substantial Growth of USD 83,104.05 Thousand by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Major Developments and Competitors Insight

BERLIN, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market research has recently issued comprehensive industry research on the “ Electric Vehicle Heat Shrink Tubing Market ” which includes growth analysis, regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report. This Electric Vehicle Heat Shrink Tubing market report serves business purposes and endows you with the best market research and analysis performed with advanced tools and techniques. This market research report classifies the market by companies, geographical region, type, component, application, and end-use industry. Under the competitive analysis section, major key players existing in the market are mentioned along with various details such as company profiles, their market share analysis, and their different strategies which make them thrive in the market. This Electric Vehicle Heat Shrink Tubing market research report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major driving factors, challenges, and opportunities in the market.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global electric vehicle heat shrink tubing market is expected to reach the value of USD 83,104.05 thousand by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. “Hoses" accounts for the most prominent application segment as this type of application is in demand and is the best option for increasing vehicle security.

Sample Report is Available in PDF Version along with Graphs and Figures @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-electric-vehicle-heat-shrink-tubing-market

Market Overview

Heat shrink tubing is used to insulate wire providing abrasion resistance and environmental protection for the stranded solid wire conductors with connections, joints and terminals in electrical work. In general, a tube with a lower shrink temperature will shrink faster. When heat shrink tubing is wrapped around wire arrays and electrical components, it collapses radially to fit the contours of the equipment, forming a protective layer. It can protect against abrasion, low impact, cuts, moisture and dust by covering individual wires or encasing entire arrays. Plastic manufacturers begin by extruding a thermoplastic tube to create heat-shrink tubing. Heat shrink tubing materials vary depending on the intended application.

The electric vehicle heat shrink tubing can be applied in automotive tubing systems, including fuel line protection tubing, ABS tubing, air conditioning aluminum tubing, power steering return hoses, water drain tubing, ATF tubing formulated for automotive engines, water-cooling system tubing, fuel system tubing and air conditioning hoses.

Opportunity

INVOLVEMENT OF AUTOMATION IN THE HEAT SHRINK TUBING PROCESS

Heat shrink tubing is used in wire harnessing processes to insulate wire conductors , protect wires and create cable entry seals. Manually performing this sensitive process is time-consuming, the results are heavily reliant on the operator's expertise and the process raises safety concerns

Key Market Players:

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.,

Dasheng , Inc.,

TE Connectivity,

Shenzhen Woer Heat-Shrinkable Material Co., Ltd.,

SHAWCOR,

ABB,

Techflex, Inc.,

Paras Enterprises,

HellermannTyton,

Alpha Wire,

WireMasters, Inc.,

Zeus Industrial Products, Inc.,

3M,

The Zippertubing,

Panduit,

Dee Five,

Huizhou Guanghai Electronic Insulation Materials Co.,Ltd.,

GREMCO GmbH,

Qualtek Electronics Corp.,

Texcan,

Autosparks,

NELCO,

Insultab,

PEXCO,

WiringProducts, Ltd.,

IS-Rayfast Ltd.,

Flex Wires Inc.,

Thermosleeve USA,

Molex

We can add or profile new companies as per client needs in the report. Final confirmation is to be provided by the research team depending upon the difficulty of the survey.

Access the Full PDF Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-electric-vehicle-heat-shrink-tubing-market

Recent Development

In December 2021, Sumitomo Electric Industries , Ltd. launched cross-linked fluororesin FEX tape. The key feature of this product was its technology part, as it used two key technologies, fluorine processing technology and electron beam irradiation technology, which offered 1,000 times more resistance to wear than conventional fluororesin (PTFE) tape. Moreover, it can be used in the automotive sector

, Ltd. launched cross-linked fluororesin FEX tape. The key feature of this product was its technology part, as it used two key technologies, fluorine processing technology and electron beam irradiation technology, which offered 1,000 times more resistance to wear than conventional fluororesin (PTFE) tape. Moreover, it can be used in the automotive sector In April 2021, ABB launched a 25 ft. Shrink-Kon heat-shrinkable tubing. The key feature of this product was its 6.4 mm inner diameter expanded with 3.2 mm inner diameter recovered, wall thickness recovered of 0.6 mm and material used is Polyolefin

Key Growth Drivers:

GROWING DEMAND FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLE WIRING HARNESS FOR SAFETY SYSTEMS

Electric vehicles are becoming highly connected as part of the internet of things and the internet of vehicles, transforming the vehicle into a seamless interface between our connected lives at home and work. The integration of screens and displays into almost any imaginable interior surface demonstrates the vehicle’s growing role as a hub for entertainment, communications, and productivity.

RISE IN TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENT TO INCREASE VEHICLE PERFORMANCE

The automotive industry has worked with major technology companies in order to deliver the most advanced, safest and most comfortable vehicles out there. Cars are becoming large smart devices with advanced emergency braking capabilities, mapping technology for autonomous driving, better fuel efficiency and cars as a service as a form of transportation.

INCREASING SALES AND DEMAND FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES

One of the key drivers of the electric vehicle heat shrink tubing industry report is the rise in demand for electric vehicles and sales worldwide. Electric vehicle segments drove the surge in the company's sales during the month.

THANKSGIVING WEEK SALE!!!

Get UP TO 35%. OFF ON GLOBAL REPORTS. OFFER VALID TILL 30th NOV 2022

For More, Inquire at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-electric-vehicle-heat-shrink-tubing-market

Critical Insights Related to the electric vehicle heat shrink tubing Included in the Report:

Exclusive graphics and Illustrative SWOT analysis of some of the leading companies in this market

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market

Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period

Marketing strategy study and growth trends

Growth-driven factor analysis

Emerging recess segments and region-wise market

An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market

Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

Electric Vehicle Heat Shrink Tubing Market Scope:

By Application

Hoses

Connectors

Ring Terminals

In-line Splices

Under Bonnet Cable Protection

Gas pipes

Miniature Splices

By Material

Polytetrafluoroethylene

Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene

Perfluoroalkoxy Alkanes

Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene

By Color

Red

Yellow

By Connector Application

HTAT

ATUM

CGPT

LSTT<150 C

By Type

Single Wall Shrink Tubing

Dual Wall Shrink Tubing

By Voltage

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

High Voltage

By Sales Channel

Aftermarket

By Vehicle Type

BEV (Battery Electric Vehicles)

PHEV (Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEVS)

Read the Detailed Index of the Full Research Study @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-electric-vehicle-heat-shrink-tubing-market

Electric Vehicle Heat Shrink Tubing Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The global electric vehicle heat shrink tubing market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, application, material, color, connector application, type, voltage, sales channel and vehicle type, as referenced above.

The countries covered in the electric vehicle heat shrink tubing market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the global electric vehicle heat shrink tubing market. Asia-Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing global electric vehicle heat shrink tubing market. Asia-Pacific electric vehicle heat shrink tubing market is expected to be the fastest-growing worldwide. With the increasing development in the countries number of restaurants and bars is increasing, which will boost the demand for electric vehicle heat shrink tubing products in the Asia-Pacific region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market-impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like downstream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends, porter's five forces analysis and case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Electric vehicle heat shrink tubing Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Electric vehicle heat shrink tubing Market, By Application Global Electric vehicle heat shrink tubing Market, By Material Global Electric vehicle heat shrink tubing Market, By Color Global Electric vehicle heat shrink tubing Market, By Connector Application Global Electric vehicle heat shrink tubing Market, By Type Global Electric vehicle heat shrink tubing Market, By Voltage Global Electric vehicle heat shrink tubing Market, By Sales Channel Global Electric vehicle heat shrink tubing Market, By Vehicle Type Global Electric vehicle heat shrink tubing Market, By Region Global Electric vehicle heat shrink tubing Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

To Get the complete Table of Contents, click here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-electric-vehicle-heat-shrink-tubing-market

Customization Options

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level and can be customized according to needs.

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization).

Browse Trending Reports By DBMR

Europe Electric Vehicle Heat Shrink Tubing Market , By Application (Hoses, Connectors, Ring Terminals, In-line Splices, Under Bonnet Cable Protection, Gas Pipes and Miniature Splices), Material (Polyolefin, Polytetrafluoroethylene, Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene, Perfluoroalkoxy Alkanes, Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene and Others), Color (Red, Yellow and Others), Connector Application (HTAT, ATUM, CGPT, LSTT<150 C and Others), Type (Single Wall Shrink Tubing and Dual Wall Shrink Tubing), Voltage (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage and High Voltage), Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket), Vehicle Type (BEV(Battery Electric Vehicles), PHEV (Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEVS)) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-electric-vehicle-heat-shrink-tubing-market

Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Heat Shrink Tubing Market , By Application (Hoses, Connectors, Ring Terminals, In-line Splices, Under Bonnet Cable Protection, Gas Pipes and Miniature Splices), Material (Polyolefin, Polytetrafluoroethylene, Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene, Perfluoroalkoxy Alkanes, Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene and Others), Color (Red, Yellow and Others), Connector Application (HTAT, ATUM, CGPT, LSTT<150 C and Others), Type (Single Wall Shrink Tubing and Dual Wall Shrink Tubing), Voltage (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage and High Voltage), Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket), Vehicle Type (BEV(Battery Electric Vehicles), PHEV (Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEVS)) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-electric-vehicle-heat-shrink-tubing-market

Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Heat Shrink Tubing Market , By Application (Hoses, Connectors, Ring Terminals, In-line Splices, Under Bonnet Cable Protection, Gas Pipes and Miniature Splices), Material (Polyolefin, Polytetrafluoroethylene, Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene, Perfluoroalkoxy Alkanes, Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene and Others), Color (Red, Yellow and Others), Connector Application (HTAT, ATUM, CGPT, LSTT<150 C and Others), Type (Single Wall Shrink Tubing and Dual Wall Shrink Tubing), Voltage (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage and High Voltage), Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket), Vehicle Type (BEV(Battery Electric Vehicles), PHEV (Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEVS)) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/middle-east-and-africa-electric-vehicle-heat-shrink-tubing-market

North America Electric Vehicle Heat Shrink Tubing Market , By Application (Hoses, Connectors, Ring Terminals, In-line Splices, Under Bonnet Cable Protection, Gas Pipes and Miniature Splices), Material (Polyolefin, Polytetrafluoroethylene, Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene, Perfluoroalkoxy Alkanes, Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene and Others), Color (Red, Yellow and Others), Connector Application (HTAT, ATUM, CGPT, LSTT<150 C and Others), Type (Single Wall Shrink Tubing and Dual Wall Shrink Tubing), Voltage (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage and High Voltage), Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket), Vehicle Type (BEV(Battery Electric Vehicles), PHEV (Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEVS)) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-electric-vehicle-heat-shrink-tubing-market

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market , By Charging Station (AC Charging/ Normal Charging Station, DC Charging/ Super Charging Station and Inductive Charging Station), Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)), Installation Type (Individual Houses, Commercial, Apartments and Others), Technology (Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3), Charger Type (Portable Charger and Fixed Charger) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-electric-vehicle-charging-stations-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us: