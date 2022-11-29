React Gaming Announces Extension of Private Placement

English French

MONTREAL, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- React Gaming Group Inc. (“React Gaming” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: RGG, OTCQB: ITMZF) announces it intends to extend the closing date for the balance of its non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) of units of the Corporation (the “Units”) at a price of $0.10 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000, as previously announced on October 24, 2022. Under the first tranche of the Private Placement which closed on September 14, 2022, the Corporation sold 6,430,000 Units for gross proceeds of $643,000.

The extension of the Private Placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The Corporation intends to close the Private Placement prior to December 28, 2022, unless further extended pursuant to the policies of the TSXV.

About React Gaming Group

React Gaming Group (TSXV: RGG) (OTCQB: ITMZF) is a publicly traded holding company that stands at the forefront of the esports and iGaming industry. By investing in innovative technologies that enhance tournaments, teams, and wagering, we provide our users with gaming platforms that produce non-stop action, exciting outcomes, and unparalleled enjoyment. Through the use of intelligent data, we also connect our sponsors to robust communities within the rapidly evolving industry, ensuring maximum engagement and substantial reward. For more information, please visit us at reactgaming.ca and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

