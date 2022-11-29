Proactive news headlines including Lightning Minerals, Caspin Resources, Elixinol Wellness and Magmatic Resources

Sydney, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Lightning Minerals Ltd (ASX:L1M) has started an extensive soil sampling program across its flagship Dundas Project in Western Australia, targeting multiple minerals including a suite of critical minerals and lithium. Click here

Caspin Resources Ltd (ASX:CPN) has delivered the best gold and molybdenum grades to date during a reconnaissance aircore drilling program at Duchess Prospect within the Mount Squires Project in the West Musgrave region of Western Australia. Click here

Elixinol Wellness Ltd (ASX:EXL, OTCQB:ELLXF) is on its way to becoming a premium hemp and plant-based health and wellness company with access to the largest hemp farmer network in Australia through the proposed acquisition of The Sustainable Nutrition Group Ltd (TSN). Click here

Magmatic Resources Ltd (ASX:MAG) continues to enhance the copper-gold prospectivity of its Myall Project in Central West New South Wales with a third consecutive plus-400-metre intersection returned from the Corvette Prospect and there is molybdenum to boot. Click here

St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) is raising $7.2 million with a $2 million cornerstone commitment coming from global battery minerals investor Shanghai Jayson New Energy Materials Co., Ltd. Click here

Latin Resources Ltd (ASX:LRS) delivered a 33% increase in the global mineral resource to 280 million tonnes of kaolinised granite in a mineral resource update at the Cloud Nine Halloysite‐Kaolin Deposit in Western Australia. Click here

Andromeda Metals Ltd (ASX:ADN) continues to grow the kaolin and halloysite potential at its flagship Great White project in South Australia thanks to two emerging prospects. Click here

Kingfisher Mining Ltd (ASX:KFM) has discovered a further 1 kilometre of high-grade rare earth element (REE) mineralisation at its 100%-owned Mick Well Project in the Gascoyne Mineral Field in Western Australia. Click here

Stelar Metals Ltd (ASX:SLB) has secured an initial 6-year exploration licence (EL 6863) covering the historical Baratta Copper Mine, gaining control over a 1.5-kilometre-long structure interpreted to control copper mineralisation immediately adjacent to the company’s existing Baratta Project (EL 6803). Click here

PVW Resources Ltd (ASX:PVW) has identified a new heavy rare earth breccia target at its Tanami Heavy Rare Earth and Gold Project in WA. Click here

Incannex Healthcare Ltd (ASX:IHL, NASDAQ:IXHL) has engaged multinational contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) Eurofins Scientific to manufacture the company’s topical ReneCann therapeutic cannabinoid formulation. Click here

Newfield Resources Ltd (ASX:NWF) has entered an agreement with DelGatto Diamond Finance Fund (DDFF) for an initial amount of US$1.2 million (before costs), payable within 12 months from future diamond sales at the Tongo Diamond Mine in Sierra Leone. Click here

Auric Mining Ltd (ASX:AWJ) will take total proceeds from its recent capital raising to $2.29 million, putting it in a strong position to advance exploration in the Widgiemooltha-Higginsville area of Western Australia. Click here

Provaris Energy Ltd (ASX:PV1) could sign offtake agreements for green hydrogen from its Tiwi H2 project in the Northern Territory as early as next year, heralding a 'game-changer' for the company’s compressed hydrogen solution, according to a research report by Edison Investment Research Ltd. Click here

Arovella Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ALA) has received a refund of almost $1.05 million from the Australian Taxation Office under the R&D tax incentive scheme for the 2022 financial year. Click here

Meeka Metals Ltd (ASX:MEK) has intersected a zone of shallow oxide gold mineralisation 320 metres northeast of the Driver lode of the St Anne’s prospect, delineating a new mineralised lode dubbed ‘Brassie’ within the greater Murchison Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

Alto Metals Ltd (ASX:AME) has been rewarded with more high-grade gold during reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the Sandstone Gold Project’s Indomitable camp in WA. Click here

