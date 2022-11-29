GENOMICS | GENETICS | R&D | DIAGNOSIS TESTS

Genomic Vision’s cutting-edge TeloSizer® application to be used in cancer research

Genomic Vision and CNRS launch a core oncology program with the Cancer Research Center of Marseille to develop companion tests based on TeloSizer®

Bagneux (France) – Genomic Vision (FR0011799907 – GV, the “Company”), a Euronext-listed biotechnology company that develops tools and services for the highly accurate characterization of DNA sequences, is pleased to announce a collaboration with the Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS), the French state research organization, to launch a four-year core scientific program with the Cancer Research Center of Marseille (CRCM) for the development of companion diagnostic tests using Genomic Vision’s TeloSizer® application.

Telomeres are repetitive nucleotide sequences that form the ends of linear chromosomes. TeloSizer® allows for high precision measurement of telomere length and distribution to uncover links between telomere length and the onset and severity of diseases such as cancer and age-associated diseases.

Learn more about TeloSizer® by visualizing the video https://info.genomicvision.com/TeloSizer.

“Genomic Vision continues to apply its innovative technologies for the benefit of patients and this collaboration with CNRS is an important milestone. We are pioneering the use of telomere length as a disease biomarker and this will contribute to cancer research.” said Thierry Huet, Ph.D., Research and Development Director of Genomic Vision. “Telomere instability is a well-known hallmark of cancer. With TeloSizer, we can accurately visualize and measure telomeres length”.

Christophe Lachaud, Group Leader at CRCM, commented: “We are very excited to utilize Genomic Vision’s TeloSizer application to develop highly accurate companion tests that will benefit patients. TeloSizer offers greater accuracy and more information compared to other telomere measurement methods.” Vincent Geli, Deputy Director of CRCM expert in telomeres added, “TeloSizer will provide new information on individual telomere length and their distribution ”.

New tests will be developed as part of a four-year core scientific program collaboration set up between Genomic Vision and the CRCM and will utilize Genomic Vision’s DNA combing technology and TeloSizer application. The program will employ scientific teams across the institute and will examine telomere length heterogeneity across different samples to uncover novel leukemia-specific telomere characteristics. Actionable insights from the project will be used for the development of personalize medicine approaches based on telomere morphology. This project is part of the CRCM/IPC project supported by the OPALE Carnot Institute, a preferred partner to the healthcare Industry for research and development of innovative solutions aimed at diagnostic, treatment and follow-up of patients with leukemia, the blood cancer with the highest mortality rate, but also the leading cancer in children.

About Genomic Vision

GENOMIC VISION is a biotechnology company developing products and services dedicated to the analysis (structural and functional) of genome modifications as well as to the quality and safety control of these modifications, in particular in genome editing technologies and biomanufacturing processes. Genomic Vision proprietary tools, based on DNA combing technology and artificial intelligence, provide robust quantitative measurements needed for high confidence characterization of DNA alteration in the genome. These tools are also used for monitoring DNA replication in cancerous cell, for early cancer detection and the diagnosis of genetic diseases. Genomic Vision, based near Paris in Bagneux, is a public listed company listed in compartment C of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV – ISIN: FR0011799907).

For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com.

About CRCM

The CRCM is affiliated with Inserm (UMR1068), the CNRS (UMR7258), the Aix-Marseille University (UM105) and the Institut Paoli-Calmettes (IPC). As a pioneer in the fight against cancer, the Marseille Cancer Research Center has been making every efforts for 50 years to obtain a better understanding of the major biological mechanisms that are responsible for the disease and to translate them into medical innovations. By maintaining its efforts to characterize dysfunctions of the cancerous cell and immune system, the CRCM works alongside the IPC in a sustainable approach to improving patient care and quality of life, through the identification of new treatments.

For further information, please visit https://www.crcm-marseille.fr/en/the-crcm-celebrates-its-50th-anniversary/

