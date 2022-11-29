Tribun Health Joins the UniHA Network, the Largest Group Purchasing Organization in France, for a Four-Year Term Through Its Digital Pathology Solution

PARIS, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniHA is a large cooperative of French public hospital purchasers whose mission is to select the best providers in order to bring citizens the most effective treatments available, the best quality of hospital services and to maintain equal access to care.

Tribun Health, the European leader in software development for digital pathology, is pleased to have won the third UniHA lot consisting of an Image Management System (IMS) for the complete integration of imaging in anatomo-cytopathology departments for institutions with at least seven sites. In acquiring this contract, Tribun Health has demonstrated its leadership and ability to meet the needs of large hospitals and multi-site groups. This package includes all the tools, licenses, maintenance, and support services that will enable hospitals to make a successful digital transition in the best possible time and conditions. Tribun Health will provide personalized, high-quality follow-up, with customer satisfaction as its priority. This innovative solution meets the needs of pathology laboratories by providing increased clinical confidence, ultimate flexibility, highly scalable and enhanced productivity.

"As an IMS supplier, we are delighted to be part of this purchasing group to meet the needs of large hospital sites. It's also a way to showcase our products and our support team, which stood out in a bidding environment thanks to our ability to innovate, especially in terms of AI integration," says Ludovic d'Apréa, Chief Customer Officer at Tribun Health.

To win this third contract and establish this long-standing partnership with UniHA, Tribun Health had to meet several evaluation criteria concerning the technical value of its IMS, CaloPix, such as: Technical questionnaires regarding IMS, RACI, failures, maintenance service and innovation prospects with a panel of experts, followed by a hands-on demonstration with the tool.

About UniHA: The UniHA health cooperation group is the leading cooperative purchasing network for French public hospitals. It is also the leading French public purchaser, with over €6.2 billion in purchases and a volume of gains on purchases of €150 million by 2022. UniHA currently brings together more than 1,200 hospitals and 120 regional hospital groups. UniHA covers 16 purchasing families, which meet the main needs of hospitals, and can serve all public health institutions. With its 130 employees and its supplier companies, UniHA aims to make purchasing a global performance lever to support the transformation and innovation of the healthcare system, positioning itself as a strategic player in the healthcare sector.

