English Finnish

Digitalist Group Plc Inside information November 29th, 2022 at 9:30

Inside information: Digitalist Group continues implementing savings initiatives

Digitalist Group continues implementing savings in 2022 by initiating change negotiations in Digitalist Group Plc’s subsidiary Digitalist Finland Ltd (“Digitalist Finland”).

By initiating the change negotiations Digitalist Finland aims to improve profitability, adjust the cost structure and prepare for financial and production impacts of the changed market situation, such as a temporary or a permanent decrease in the conditions for providing employment. The change negotiations are estimated to lead to temporary lay-offs (full or part time) and to a potential reduction in the number of employees. The possible reduction of employees is estimated to affect at most nine (9) employees in Finland.

The change negotiations are targeting to 0,7 mill. euros yearly savings. The change negotiations have no material impact on the net result or financial position in 2022. The change negotiations will commence on December 5th, 2022.

DIGITALIST GROUP PLC

For more information, please contact:

Digitalist Group Plc

Magnus Leijonborg, CEO,

tel. +46 76 315 8422, magnus.leijonborg@digitalistgroup.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main media

https://digitalist.global





Attachment