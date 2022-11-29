Citrus Oil Market Expected to Grow 6.8% by 2030; The Brainy Insights

Newark, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Brainy Insights, citrus oil market is growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022-2030. The growing application of citrus oil in cosmetics and food & beverages is driving the market growth. Citrus oils are used for their antimicrobial and antibacterial properties. It is used in food products to preserve them and used for skin lightening, treating acne, and others in cosmetics & personal care products.



There has been growing awareness among customers that cosmetics alone are not sufficient to take care of the skin and that it requires a combination of various active ingredients to manage skin damage and aging. This awareness has significantly propelled the usage of plant-based extracts in the cosmetics industry. Furthermore, the rising participation of international bodies and local plant extract manufacturers in R&D is influencing the growth of this market.



The rising demand for functional foods due to their added health and wellness benefits and the increasing application of natural oils in food preservation due to changing consumer preferences and attitudes toward synthetic chemicals and preservatives are expected to provide numerous opportunities to the players.



Get a Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13052

Key manufacturers are focused on offering organic citrus oils as conventional citrus fruits are typically sprayed heavily with pesticides. Moreover, because of the oil extraction through the cold-pressed method, the oils may contain trace amounts of pesticides. Therefore, organic citrus oil is being increasingly promoted and marketed by companies.



Citrus oils are highly concentrated and can prove to be fatal if ingested in significant amounts. Even for external use, it is advised that citrus oil be used in a diluted form. Moreover, overconsumption or overdose of lemon oil in food products may damage the teeth, may worsen heartburn, and may lead to ulcers as the acidic juice can irritate the inner lining of the stomach. All these side effects could deter consumers from using citrus oils, thereby hampering the market.



Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/13052

Key Players



1. Symrise AG

2. Bontoux

3. LIONEL HITCHEN

4. doTerra

5. Citrus & Allied Essences Ltd

6. Young Living Essential Oils

7. Citromax Flavors, Inc.

8. FAROTTI SRL

9. Mountain Rose Inc.

10. Lebermuth, Inc.



Market Segmentation



• Type Insights



o Lemon

o Orange

o Lime

o Grapefruit

o Others



• Application Insights



o Food & Beverages

o Aromatherapy

o Cosmetics & Personal Care

o Others



• Regional Insights



o North America



 US

 Canada

 Mexico



o Europe



 UK

 Germany

 Italy

 Spain

 France



o Asia Pacific



 China

 Japan

 India

 South Korea

 Thailand



o Central & South America



 Brazil



o Middle East & Africa



 South Africa

 UAE



Purchase this Report (Price 4700 USD for a Single-User License): https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/13052/single

About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com