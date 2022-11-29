Bottomline survey finds CFOs have positive views of cash and liquidity

READING, United Kingdom, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline Technologies, a leading provider of financial technology that makes business payments simple, smart, and secure, today released the findings of a survey of more than 200 CFOs conducted with Industry Dive. The results are available in the report Data, Vision and Technology: CFOs Find A Recipe For Success. The report found chief financial officers are largely satisfied with their view across cash and liquidity but thirsty for improvement as they look to connect to new technologies and partners that can solve specific pain points.

The survey results are notable for four themes among the CFOs surveyed:

View across cash is critical : Nine out of ten CFOs (90%) rate their companies’ current view across cash as either excellent or good. Four out of five CFOs say dynamic functions across cash are highly integrated within their businesses.





Commenting on the report, Bottomline’s Global Head of Platform and Transformation, Colin Swain, said: “It’s really about that depth of integration and how they’re using that technology and why they think there’s strength in it as far as integration goes. Anecdotally, one client has suggested that CFOs are patchworking technology—taking different pieces of multiple tools—to get their best pictures. So, what emerges from the survey report is the question of just how well they are using technology and SaaS-based services to create the broadest, deepest view of cash flow and visibility.”

The full report is available for download here.

About the Research

The findings are used with permission. The research findings are from an online survey conducted by Industry Dive in June 2022. A total of 259 CFOs participated in the study. The sample was drawn from Industry Dive databases. Participants are financial professionals who hold senior positions and work for organizations generating more than $100 million in annual revenues.

