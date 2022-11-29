Global Blowers Markets Report 2022-2027 Featuring Leading Players - Ingersoll Rand, Atlas Copco, Aerzen Machine, Xylem, and Kaeser Kompressoren

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Blowers Market by Product Type (Positive Displacement Blowers, Centrifugal Blowers, High-speed Turbo Blowers, Regenerative Blowers), Pressure (Up to 15 psi, 15-20 psi, Above 20 psi), Distribution Channel, End-use Industry, and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blower market is anticipated to grow from an estimated USD 3.5 billion in 2022 to USD 4.3 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 4.3%

Blowers serve a spectrum of applications, including cooling, aspirating, aerating, pneumatic conveying, ventilating, and exhausting, in a variety of industries. Blowers are used to cool electronic enclosures, induce drafts in boilers, increase airflow in engines, and are configured in a variety of designs such as centrifugal flow or positive displacement styles.

The rising upgradation and modernization of blowers for various end-use industries are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the blower market during the forecast period.

Positive displacement blowers: The largest segment of the blower market, by product type

Based on product type, the blower market has been split into positive displacement blowers, centrifugal blowers, high-speed turbo blowers, and regenerative blowers.

Positive displacement blowers were estimated to account for a larger share of the blower market in 2021. The rising global industrial investments and the increasing adoption of wastewater treatment plants are prime factors for the higher demand for positive displacement blowers.

Up to 15 psi segment is expected to emerge as the largest segment based on pressure

The blower market has been segmented into the Up to 15 psi, 15-20 psi, and Above 20 psi based on pressure. The design requirements of the end-use industries dictate the pressure rating of the required blowers.

Low-pressure blowers are the most used variant, and they are suitable for high flow volume applications. Most blower manufactures offer low-pressure systems, whereas medium- and high-pressure blowers are mostly sold on custom requirements.

North America is expected to be the second largest market during the forecast period

North America is expected to be the second-fastest growing market due to the increasing investments in energy efficiency and the development of water & wastewater treatment industries.

The water & wastewater treatment sector in the region is among the largest in the world. Construction and upgradation of water and wastewater treatment plants are also gaining momentum across the US and may also drive the demand for blowers along with other industries in the region.

Competitive landscape

The blower market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the blower market are Ingersoll Rand (US), Atlas Copco (Sweden), Aerzen Machine (Germany), Xylem (US), and Kaeser Kompressoren (Germany).

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Investments in Industrial Automation

Increasing Investments in Water & Wastewater Treatment

Advancements in Blower Technology

Restraints

Increased Financial Losses, Equipment Downtime, and Unnecessary Capacity Additions Associated with Air Leaks

High Total Cost of Ownership

Opportunities

Increasing Adoption of Energy-Efficient Blowers

Rising Demand for Oil-Free and Class 0-Certified Blowers

Challenges

Availability of Low-Quality and Cheap Products in Gray Market and Pricing Pressure on Manufacturers

Reducing Noise Pollution and Enabling Quieter Operations

Case Study Analysis

Sandoz's Wastewater Treatment Plant in Navi Mumbai Reduced Energy Consumption by Up to 17% by Using Screw Blowers

Blowers for Drying of Necks of Bottles for Inkjet Coding and Drying of Beverage Cans

Company Profiles

Key Players

Atlas Copco

Ingersoll Rand

Kaeser Kompressoren

Aerzen

Xylem

Shandong Zhangqiu Blower Co. Ltd.

Manvac

Reitz Group

Everest Blowers

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Sofasco

Piller Blowers & Compressors

Atlantic Blowers

Howden Group

Dicheng

Kay International

Other Players

Savio S.R.L

Shandong Huadong Blower Co. Ltd.

The New York Blower Company

Ebara Corporation

