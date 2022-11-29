The VERTU Phone, Which Starts at $3,600, is Sold Out Beyond VERTU’s Imagination, the First Web3.0 Phone Was Sold Out

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since the METAVERTU phone's pre-sale on October 24, the number of global reservations has exceeded 200,000, and so far, more than 40% of users have paid in full. Among them, the carbon fiber model priced at USD$3,600.00 is obviously more popular, with more than 90% of the reservations. What's more, the high-definition crocodile model, priced at more than USD$6,500.00, has also sold for thousands of units.



On November 4, VERTU’s social media released a delayed delivery note, stating that since METAVERTU opened the pre-sale, it has received much attention and welcome from the consumers which has beyond VERTU’s expectation. With such a strong purchasing enthusiasm and the bulk orders, VERTU has to delay the delivery of some customers due to the insufficient stock availability.

According to the research of Counterpoint, the phone replacement cycle has increased from 24.3 months at the beginning of 2019 to 31 months. It is widely acknowledged that the mobile phone industry was lack of innovation and the consumers were losing their willing to change their phone. There is no wonder that those phone manufactures wouldn’t prepare enough stock. However, VERTU continues to explore the new technology and tries to integrate the traditional craftsmanship and edging technology together, which makes METAVERTU a revolutionary product and become a hit. Just in ten days, the first batch of stock is suspected to be sold out.

As the world’s first Web3.0 phone, METAVERTU has an excellent phone configuration: Snapdragon 8Gen1 chip, 18GB running memory, 1TB internal storage, 10000GB distributed storage, IMX787 35mm humanities main camera, 9x optical telephoto camera, X-axis linear motor. With this equipment, METAVERTU is absolutely a competitive phone. But if just these, it can not be called a Web3 phone.

METAVERTU initially came up with the innovation of “system twins” which means get the two systems in one phone and the users can walk into the Web3.0 world in one click while meeting the daily use of Android. Besides, there are many exclusive apps to help users enjoy the Web3.0 world like VSHOT which can get the pictures on chain, the VALUE embedded the international top security chip and so on. All of these apps makes it become a validator that you can do mining by it.

The Web2.0 era has brought a plenty of opportunities and changes. But now, the innovation is getting less and less. With the launch of the world’s Web3.0 phone METAVERTU, we can see more possibilities of the future Internet and mobile phone industry. Perhaps, it will be another new blue ocean.

Contact Information

Jasmine Guo

jasmine.guo@vertu.com

PR Director

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07de3c55-f39d-41aa-92f2-9deb79cd4108