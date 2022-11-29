The Worldwide Online Retail Mobile Payment Transactions Industry is Expected to Reach $10 Billion by 2031

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Retail Mobile Payment Transactions Market By Type, By Payment Type, By Age Group, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the online retail mobile payment transactions market was valued at $993.54 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $10 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 26.8% from 2022 to 2031.



Mobile payments are a technique to accept and make payments using a smart device, such as a smartphone, smart watch, or tablet. Mobile payments, which utilize encryption technology, extend the security and convenience of typical cash or credit card transactions. By connecting a bank account, a credit card, or a debit card, encryption technology enables merchants or private persons to accept mobile payments.



With evolving technologies, smartphones are increasingly available at reasonable prices and are being affordable for customers, which promote growth of the online retail mobile payment transactions market. In addition, massive adoption of online retail mobile payment transactions for online shopping and development of the mobile payments industry drives the market growth. These factors notably contribute toward the growth of the global online retail mobile payment transactions market.

However, expensive & geo-locational preference of payment gateways and rise in data breaches and security issues while conducting payments are some of the factors that hamper the market growth. On the contrary, payment industry is introducing a gradual shift toward a digital economy across several countries. In addition, surge in adoption of online retail mobile payment transactions across emerging economies and rapid technological advancements in payments sector are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.



The online retail mobile payment transactions market is segmented into type, payment type, age group, end user, and region. By type, the market is differentiated into proximity payment and remote payment. The proximity payment is further segregated into near filed communication (NFC), and quick response (QR) code. The quick response (QR) code is further segregated into static QR code and dynamic QR code.

The remote payment is further segmented into mobile web payments, SMS/direct carrier billing, digital wallet and others. Depending on payment type, it is fragmented into push payment and pull payment. The age group segment is segmented into 18 to 30 year, 31 to 54 year, 55 to 73 year and others. The end user segment is segregated into personal and business. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The online retail mobile payment transactions market analysis includes top companies operating in the market such as ACI Worldwide, Inc., Alipay.com, Amazon Payments, Inc., American Express, Apple Inc., Block, Inc., FIS, Google, Ingenico, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Mastercard, One97 Communications Limited, PayPal Holdings Inc., Samsung, Visa Inc., PayU, and Obopay. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the online retail mobile payment transactions industry.

Key Findings of the Study

By age group, the 18 to 30 years segment led the highest online retail mobile payment transactions market share, in terms of revenue in 2021.

On the basis of payment type, the pull payment segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in 2021 in online retail mobile payment transactions market size.

The key players operating in the online retail mobile payment transactions market analysis include ACI Worldwide, Inc., Alipay.com, Amazon Payments, Inc., American Express, Apple Inc., Block, Inc., FIS, Google, Ingenico, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Mastercard, One97 Communications Limited, PayPal Holdings Inc., Samsung, Visa Inc., PayU, and Obopay. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: ONLINE RETAIL MOBILE PAYMENT TRANSACTIONS MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Proximity Payment

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.2.4 Proximity Payment Online Retail Mobile Payment Transactions Market by Proximity Payment Type

4.2.4.1 Near Field Communication (NFC) Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4.2 Near Field Communication (NFC) Market size and forecast, by country

4.2.4.3 Quick Response (QR) Code Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4.4 Quick Response (QR) Code Market size and forecast, by country

4.3 Remote Payment

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.3.4 Remote Payment Online Retail Mobile Payment Transactions Market by Remote Payment Type

4.3.4.1 Mobile Web Payments Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4.2 Mobile Web Payments Market size and forecast, by country

4.3.4.3 SMS/Direct Carrier Billing Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4.4 SMS/Direct Carrier Billing Market size and forecast, by country

4.3.4.5 Digital Wallet Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4.6 Digital Wallet Market size and forecast, by country

4.3.4.7 Others Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4.8 Others Market size and forecast, by country



CHAPTER 5: ONLINE RETAIL MOBILE PAYMENT TRANSACTIONS MARKET, BY PAYMENT TYPE

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Push Payment

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Pull Payment

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: ONLINE RETAIL MOBILE PAYMENT TRANSACTIONS MARKET, BY AGE GROUP

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 18 to 30 Year

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 31 to 54 Year

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 55 to 73 Year

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: ONLINE RETAIL MOBILE PAYMENT TRANSACTIONS MARKET, BY END USER

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market size and forecast

7.2 Personal

7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3 Market analysis by country

7.3 Business

7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 8: ONLINE RETAIL MOBILE PAYMENT TRANSACTIONS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Top winning strategies

9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.5. Competitive Heatmap

9.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1 ACI Worldwide, Inc.

10.1.1 Company overview

10.1.2 Company snapshot

10.1.3 Operating business segments

10.1.4 Product portfolio

10.1.5 Business performance

10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.2 Alipay.com

10.2.1 Company overview

10.2.2 Company snapshot

10.2.3 Operating business segments

10.2.4 Product portfolio

10.2.5 Business performance

10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.3 Amazon Payments, Inc.

10.3.1 Company overview

10.3.2 Company snapshot

10.3.3 Operating business segments

10.3.4 Product portfolio

10.3.5 Business performance

10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.4 American Express

10.4.1 Company overview

10.4.2 Company snapshot

10.4.3 Operating business segments

10.4.4 Product portfolio

10.4.5 Business performance

10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.5 Apple Inc.

10.5.1 Company overview

10.5.2 Company snapshot

10.5.3 Operating business segments

10.5.4 Product portfolio

10.5.5 Business performance

10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.6 Block, Inc.

10.6.1 Company overview

10.6.2 Company snapshot

10.6.3 Operating business segments

10.6.4 Product portfolio

10.6.5 Business performance

10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.7 FIS

10.7.1 Company overview

10.7.2 Company snapshot

10.7.3 Operating business segments

10.7.4 Product portfolio

10.7.5 Business performance

10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.8 Google

10.8.1 Company overview

10.8.2 Company snapshot

10.8.3 Operating business segments

10.8.4 Product portfolio

10.8.5 Business performance

10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.9 Ingenico

10.9.1 Company overview

10.9.2 Company snapshot

10.9.3 Operating business segments

10.9.4 Product portfolio

10.9.5 Business performance

10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.10 JPMorgan Chase & Co.

10.10.1 Company overview

10.10.2 Company snapshot

10.10.3 Operating business segments

10.10.4 Product portfolio

10.10.5 Business performance

10.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.11 Mastercard

10.11.1 Company overview

10.11.2 Company snapshot

10.11.3 Operating business segments

10.11.4 Product portfolio

10.11.5 Business performance

10.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.12 One97 Communications Limited

10.12.1 Company overview

10.12.2 Company snapshot

10.12.3 Operating business segments

10.12.4 Product portfolio

10.12.5 Business performance

10.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.13 PayPal Holdings Inc.

10.13.1 Company overview

10.13.2 Company snapshot

10.13.3 Operating business segments

10.13.4 Product portfolio

10.13.5 Business performance

10.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.14 Samsung

10.14.1 Company overview

10.14.2 Company snapshot

10.14.3 Operating business segments

10.14.4 Product portfolio

10.14.5 Business performance

10.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.15 Visa Inc.

10.15.1 Company overview

10.15.2 Company snapshot

10.15.3 Operating business segments

10.15.4 Product portfolio

10.15.5 Business performance

10.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.16 PayU

10.16.1 Company overview

10.16.2 Company snapshot

10.16.3 Operating business segments

10.16.4 Product portfolio

10.16.5 Business performance

10.16.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.17 Obopay

10.17.1 Company overview

10.17.2 Company snapshot

10.17.3 Operating business segments

10.17.4 Product portfolio

10.17.5 Business performance

10.17.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z5abaj