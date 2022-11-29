Trending: Wheat Powder Grass Market Size & Share to Surpass $124.6 Mn by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Wheat Powder Grass Market is valued at USD 87.9 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of USD 124.6 Million by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 6% over the forecast period 2022-2028.



The wheat powder grass market is one of the most important economic sectors, and steady growth is anticipated moving forward. Despite the industry's turbulence, a variety of factors could influence its growth or decline. To give a thorough understanding of the industry, this study evaluates both present trends and projected future changes. It also includes information on the major companies in the market and their growth plans.

The report offers a thorough analysis of global suppliers and producers, as well as their present situation and prospects in the future. Additionally, it provides details on factors driving the global need for wheat powder grass, such as growing investment requirements, advancing technology, and new laws.

Get Access to the In-depth Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/wheat-powder-grass-market-1903/request-sample

Wheat Powder Grass Market Overview

According to Vantage Market Research, some of the key factors anticipated to accelerate the wheat powder grass market growth over the forecast period. The demand for wheat powder grass products worldwide is rising as a result of consumers including health supplements in their meals in response to greater awareness of the prevalence of lifestyle disorders. Additionally, many manufacturers of foods and drinks are adding wheat powder grass to their products to appeal to health-conscious consumers. Rising disposable income levels and improving living conditions for most people are also contributing to the market's expansion and the industry's thriving food and beverage sector.

We forecast that the organic wheat grass powder category in wheat powder grass market sales will account for more than 30% of total sales by 2028. Due to the nutritional benefits of organic wheat grass, the market for wheat grass products is expanding quickly, and businesses are expanding their efforts and performance in research to develop new formulations.

North America dominates the wheat powder grass market. This trend will continue throughout the projection perioddue to the growing number of health-conscious people and their preference for functional foods and beverages. The demand for organic wheat grass products in the US has significantly boosted the market in North America.

Top Players in the Global Wheat Powder Grass Market

Now Foods

Pines

Naturya

Myprotein

Urban Health

Drberg

Navitas Naturals

Synergy

Girme's

Amazing Grass

Heappe

Easy Pha-max

Wanshida Wheat Industry





Market Dynamics

Various Benefits of Wheat grass on the Health of an Individual:

Triticumaestivum's initial sprouted leaves are used to make wheat grass, which is regarded as a superfood with many health advantages. Iron, magnesium, calcium, vitamins A, vitamins C, and vitamins E, and amino acids, are all abundant in them. Additionally, it contains a lot of enzymes that help with digestion and weight loss. Because of these advantages of wheat grass, there is an increasingly health-conscious population worldwide, which is expected to increase demand for wheat grass products.

Numerous Benefits Offered by Wheat grass to the Consumers:

Due to its role in natural detox as it removes toxins from the body, wheat grass powder is being used by various businesses, including nutraceuticals, beverages, and several skincare industries. But there is a fresh use in the pet food sector. Wheat grass powder is used to make pet snacks. Only a few companies are making this, and the market has not yet fully developed. Adding wheat grass powder to the feed helps balance the nutrients offered to the animals. Additionally, a study on the use of wheat grass powder as feed for Asian catfish fry was conducted, and the findings indicate that, along with higher protein content, wheat grass powder can be used as a feed ingredient for fish during the nursery stage to promote better growth and a high survival rate.

Growing Awareness amongst the Consumers:

The most common wheat grass goods on the market are wheat grass juice and wheat grass powder; other wheat grass products include wheat grass tablets and gel, among others. In the upcoming years, the market will develop as consumer awareness of these items increases. Additionally, the expansion of organized distribution channels and manufacturers' inclinations toward e-commerce distribution channels have made it easier to find products on the market, which is anticipated to support the expansion of the wheat grass products market throughout the forecast period.

Limited Time Offer | Buy this Premium Research Report with Exclusive Discount and Immediate Delivery@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/wheat-powder-grass-market-1903/0

Top Trends in Global Wheat Powder Grass Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the wheat powder grass industryis increased demand for wheat grass tablets. To create wheat grass tablets, dried wheat grass was pulverized into a fine powder. It has a powerful combination of nutrients that are highly good for your health. It is known as total feeding and has several beneficial therapeutic effects. Because of the wide range of vitamins and minerals, wheat powder grass might be beneficial. Thanks to these handy tablets, you can easily get your fill of wheatgrass without having to prepare it.





Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the wheat powder grass industryis increased demand for wheat grass juice. Concentrated and dried wheat grass juice is converted into powder form. It is an excellent way to take advantage of all its health advantages without juicing the wheat grass yourself. Wheat grass juice has a lot of chlorophyll, which works as a supplement to prevent anemia. It helps the body's capacity to make hemoglobin. This is expected to benefit the market's growth in the next years.





Top Report Findings

Based on type, most of the wheat powder grass market's revenue is controlled by organic wheat powder. This market is anticipated to increase due to the rising demand for organic products and their positive effects on health.





Based on application, the food industry category dominated the wheat powder grass market, and it is anticipated that this trend will continue. The demand for wheat grass powder in this industry is anticipated to be driven by the rising popularity of healthy foods and functional beverages.





Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/wheat-powder-grass-market-1903

Top 10 Players Generates More Than 45% of the Global Wheat Powder Grass Market Revenue

The report also found that the largest players in the wheat powder grass market are technology providers such as Now Foods, Pines, Naturya, Myprotein, Urban Health and Drberg. These companies are expected to benefit from increased demand for their products and services and growing investments in new mines. Other major players include Now Foods, Pines, Naturya, Myprotein, Urban Health, Drberg, Navitas Naturals, Synergy, Girme's, Amazing Grass, Heappe, Easy Pha-max, Wanshida Wheat Industry and others. As per latest report published by Vantage Market Research, top 10 companies are responsible for generating more than 45% revenue of the market.

Food Industry Category in Wheat Powder Grass Market to Generate Over 30% Revenue

Wheat powder grass is an expensive investment. Vantage Market Research has analyzed the market for wheat powder grass to understand its current state and potential future growth factors. Based on application, wheat powder grass market is divided into the food industry and health products for better understanding.

During the forecast period, the market for wheat powder grass is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR for the food industry category. The wheat powder grass market's growth is fueled by consumers spending more money on healthy food items due to rising family income and bettering economic conditions. As a result, the landscape is being penetrated by more players.

On the other hand, the health products category is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period. Many people consume wheat grass powder because of its health advantages. It has many advantages, including boosting immunity, lowering blood pressure and cholesterol levels, and assisting with diabetes and arthritis, among other things. As a result of the benefits attained, this powder is becoming more and more popular.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 147 Pages and in-depth TOC on Wheat Powder Grass Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Global Wheat Powder Grass Market Segmentation

By Type

Organic Wheat Grass Powder

Regular Wheat Grass powder

By Application

Food Industry

Health Products

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 87.9 Million Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 124.6 Million CAGR 6.0% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Now Foods, Pines, Naturya, Myprotein, Urban Health, Drberg, Navitas Naturals, Synergy, Girme's, Amazing Grass, Heappe, Easy Pha-max, Wanshida Wheat Industry and others.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Food & Beverage Industry Reports from Vantage Library:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Vantage Market Research All Reports

Blog: