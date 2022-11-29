Financial calendar for 2023

Hedehusene, DENMARK

Financial calendar 2023 for
ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 15 - 2022
To Nasdaq Copenhagen        

29 November 2022

Financial calendar for 2023

The following are the main known dates in our financial calendar 2023:

Quiet period before Q4                                                   25 December 2022 - 8 February 2023
Annual Report for 2022                                                  8 February 2023

Deadline for shareholders to submit proposals for the
agenda of the annual general meeting                             14 February 2023

Annual General Meeting                                                 29 March 2023

Dividends for 2022 at the disposal of shareholders           3 April 2023

Quiet period before Q1                                                  26 March - 10 May 2023
Report on the first quarter of 2023                                 10 May 2023

Quiet period before Q2                                                  16 July - 30 August 2023
Report on the first half-year of 2023                               30 August 2023

Quiet period before Q3                                                  8 October - 22 November 2023
Report on the first nine months of 2023                          22 November 2023

Further information:        

Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 86 77

