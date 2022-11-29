Dental Light Curing Equipment Market Set to Reach Valuation of USD 431,200.99 Thousand by 2029, Size, Share, Demand, Future Growth, Challenges and Competitive Analysis

DENVER, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research completed a qualitative study titled " Dental Light Curing Equipment Market " with 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages and an easy-to-grasp full analysis. Dental Light Curing Equipment market research report has been produced by including highly developed insight and analysis which furnishes maximum benefits to the Dental Light Curing Equipment industry. This market report makes use of the most modern tools and techniques for collecting, researching, analyzing, and estimating market data. The market analysis carried out in this report underlines various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame. The Dental Light Curing Equipment report brings into light key industry trends, market size, market share estimates, and sales volume that assist Dental Light Curing Equipment industry to speculate the strategies to enhance return on investment (ROI).

Global dental light curing equipment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 431,200.99 thousand by 2029 from USD 247,656.62 thousand in 2021

Market Overview:

A curing light is majorly used for the polymerization of light cured resin-based materials. In the dentistry industry, curing light is an integral part of dental equipment used for the polymerization of composites with light-cure resin. Dental curing lights are an integral part of all dental procedures/specialties. Almost all dental adhesives and resin composites utilize light energy for polymerization that determines the long-term clinical success of a procedure. Dental infectious diseases are generally referred to as tooth decay, dental cavities, or dental caries, which are common oral diseases. These lead to demineralization of the organic substance in the tooth. The incidence of dental caries among both adults and children has been gradually increasing globally. Usually, dentists clean the decayed tooth by using common treatments, such as crowns, root canals, fillings, and extraction. This is expected to boost the market.

Dental light curing equipment market is driven by the factors such as, high prevalence of dental disorders, increase in the aging population and growing technological advancements in dental light curing equipment which enhance its demand as well as increasing investment in research and development leads to the market growth. Currently, healthcare expenditure has increased across developed and emerging countries that is expected to create a competitive advantage for manufacturers to develop new and innovative dental light curing equipment and accessories. However, the high cost associated with the dental light equipment and stringent regulatory frameworks for dental light curing equipment.

The Dental Light Curing Equipment Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited,

Ivoclar Vivadent,

3M,

Kerr Corporation,

Dentsply Sirona,

Systems Integration Ltd / SI Creative,

ACTEON,

A-dec Inc.,

Belmont,

J. MORITA CORP.,

KaVo Dental,

VOCO GmbH,

Pelton & Crane,

Ultradent Products Inc.,

SCHEU DENTAL GmbH,

POLAROID,

Talleres Mestraitua,

S.L. MESTRA,

DÜRR DENTAL SE,

Rolence Enterprise Inc.,

DENTAMERICA INC.,

Mectron s.p.a.,

COLTENE Group,

SDI Limited,

Kulzer GmbH,

DENTMATE,

AMD Lasers, Inc.,

Spring Health Products,

KinderDent GmbH,

DentLight Inc.,

APOZA ENTERPRISE CO., LTD.,

Changzhou Sifary Medical Technology Co., Ltd.,

Beyes,

Gnatus Medical-Dental Equipments,

Tangshan UMG Medical Instrument Co., Ltd,

B.A.International

Recent Development

In June 2021, COLTENE Group launched MicroMega One RECI, new file for reciprocating preparation. Inspired from its patented cross section, MicroMega One RECI is characterized by its cutting performance. Additionally, the C.Wire heat treatment gives to the file, its flexibility, its controlled memory, its pre-bendability and curvature conservation. This has helped the company to increase its portfolio.

Opportunities for Key Players:

Rising Healthcare Expenditure

The expense of money used by a country on its healthcare and its growth rate over time is inclined by a wide variety of economic and social factors including the financing arrangements and structure of the organization of the health system. In particular, there is a strong association between the complete income level of a country and how much the population of that country spends on health care.

Also, the strategic initiatives taken by key market players will provide structural integrity and future opportunities for the dental light curing equipment market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Key Market Segments Covered in Dental Light Curing Equipment Industry Research

By Type

QUARTZ-TUNGSTEN-HALOGEN (QTH) dental curing light

(LED) Light-emitting diode dental curing light

Gallium-nitride electrode

Silicon-carbide electrode

Plasma arc dental curing lights

Argon lasers

By Product

Systems

Accessories

By End User

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Key Growth Drivers:

High Prevalence Of Dental Disorders

Oral health refers to the health of gums, teeth, and oral-facial system, which allows for speaking, chewing, and smiling. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the U.S., 40% of adult’s reports of having pain in their mouth, and 80% of people had at least one cavity by the age of 34. The most common dental disorders include tooth decay, periodontal diseases, and oral cancer among others are raising the demand for dental light equipment market

Increasing Number Of Dental Practitioners And Dental Clinics

As the number of dental problems is increasing worldwide, the need for dental professionals and dental clinics is also increasing. As the usage of advanced instruments demand trained dentist professionals, there is surge rise in the number of dental practitioners around developing and developed countries and this is expected to act as a driver for the growth of the dental light curing equipment market.

Dental Light Curing Equipment Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

Dental light curing equipment market report comprises of the countries U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey and Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

North America is the major dominating region in the market due to the growing prevalence of dental disorders amongst the population in these countries. And they are dominating the dental light curing equipment market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to high geriatric population in the regions and rapid research development is boosting the market

Table of Contents:

