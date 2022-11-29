Growth Opportunities in Collaborative Robots, Inkjet Printers, Additive Manufacturing, and Humanoid-Sensing Robots: Featuring Novarc, Cybe Construction, Mitsubishi & More

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Collaborative Robots, Inkjet Printers, Additive Manufacturing, and Humanoid-Sensing Robots" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Advanced Manufacturing Technology Opportunity Engine for March 2022 covers innovations pertaining to collaborative, inket printers, additive manufacturing and humanoid sending robots among others. Some of the interesting innovations profiled include collaborative welding robots for industrial applications, shape-shifting robots for nanoscale manufacturing, innovative inkjet printers, multi-carton picking robots, metal 3D printing and 3D Bio printing among others.
The Advanced Manufacturing TOE covers global innovations and developments related to manufacturing and industrial automation on a monthly basis. Innovations are focused toward improving product traceability, energy efficiency and reducing environmental footprints, integrating product design and manufacturing aspects for reducing time-to-market. Research focus areas include rapid prototyping (additive manufacturing), lightweighting (multimaterial joining, plastics and metals manufacturing, carbon fiber-based composite manufacturing), smart robotics (agile robots, consumer robots, swarm robotics, cobots), monitoring and control (wireless control networks, human machine interface), and simulation and modeling (design and simulation software).
The Advanced Manufacturing and Automation (AMA) Cluster covers technologies that enable clean, lean and flexible manufacturing and industrial automation. Technologies such as three-dimensional (3D) and four-dimensional (4D) printing, wireless sensors and networks, information and communication technology, multimaterial joining, composites manufacturing, digital manufacturing, micro- and nano-manufacturing, lasers, advanced software, and printing techniques, are covered as part of this cluster. The technologies covered here impact a wide range of industries, such as the impact semiconductor, automotive and transportation, aerospace and defense, industrial, healthcare, logistics, and electronics industries.
Key Topics Covered:
Innovations in Advanced Manufacturing
- Collaborative Welding Robot for Industrial Applications
- Novarc's Value Proposition
- Novarc - Investor Dashboard
- 3D Printer for the Construction Industry
- Cybe Construction's Value Proposition
- Cybe Construction - Investor Dashboard
- Shape-Shifting Robots for Nanoscale Manufacturing
- A Nanoscale-Level Robot That Can Morph According to Industry Requirements - A Disruptive Technology
- 3D Printed Soft Robot
- The Robotics Industry Developing Soft Robots for Varied Applications
- Inkjet Printers Designed With Wireless Lan & Usb 2.0
- Value Proposition of Canon
- Canon - Investor Dashboard
- Multi-Carton Picking Mobile Robots With a Vertical Design
- Value Proposition of Addverb Technologies
- Addverb Technologies - Investor Dashboard
- Wire-Laser Metal 3D Printers for Stable, High-Quality Printing
- Value Proposition of Mitsubishi Electric
- Mitsubishi Electric - Investor Dashboard
- 3D Bioprinters Using Liquid Nanomolecules Technology
- Value Proposition of Tel Aviv University
- Humanoid-Sensing Robots With 3D Printable Origami Sensors
- Value Proposition of Simon Fraser University
- Universal Amr Controllers for Mobile Robots
- Value Proposition of Seer
- Seer - Investor Dashboard
- Novel Robotic Operating System for Industrial Robots
- Value Proposition of Drag and Bot
- Drag and Bot - Investor Dashboard
- Ai-Based Autonomous Navigation Technology for Mobile Robots
- Value Proposition of Sevensense Robotics
- Sevensense Robotics - Investor Dashboard
Companies Mentioned
- Novarc
- Cybe Construction
- Canon
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Seer
- Drag and Bot
- Sevensense Robotics
