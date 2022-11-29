With 7.9% CAGR, Digestive Health Market Size Worth USD 71.95 Billion in 2027

Pune, India, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digestive health market size is expected to reach USD 71.95 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The growing awareness regarding the prominence of dietary supplements, probiotics, and functional will have a tremendous impact on the the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Digestive Health Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Ingredient Type (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Digestive Enzymes/Food Enzymes, and Others), By Product Type (Functional Foods & Beverages, Vitamins & Dietary Supplements, and Others), By End User (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Others), and Region, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 37.93 billion in 2019.
Key Industry Development:
April 2018: Sundyota Numandis, a major leader in clinically proven and safe healthcare solutions, announced its partnership with an Italian firm to launch the world’s most researched probiotic product, Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG, in the Indian market.
Report Scope:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Forecast Period
|2020 to 2027
|Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR
|7.9%
|2027 Value Projection
|USD 71.95 Billion
|Base Year
|2019
|Market Size in 2019
|USD 37.93 Billion
|Historical Data for
|2016 to 2018
|No. of Pages
|179
Drivers and Restraints:
Heavy R&D Investments by Industry Players to Incite Development
The growing concerns regarding gut health among consumers have impelled manufacturers to invest heavily in research and development of digestive health products. According to a large-scale multinational research study conducted in 2020, more than 40% of the people worldwide have functional gastrointestinal disorders, affecting the quality of life and healthcare use. Thus, the surging demand for natural and safe products will create opportunities for the digestive health industry. Furthermore, the development of innovative products by key players can have an exceptional effect on the market. For instance, in November 2020, Beroni Group, an Australia-based diversified biopharmaceutical enterprise, announced a new product Beilemei in China. It is a probiotic health product aimed at modulating the balance of human intestinal flora.
The report on the market incorporates:
- Wide-ranging inspection of the industry
- Significant information about segments
- Leading regions in the market
- Competitive landscape
- Recent developments and drivers
- COVID-19 impact
Digestive Health Market Segments:
|Market Segmentation
|By Ingredient Type
|By Product Type
|By Distribution Channel
|By Geography
Regional Insights:
Adoption of Organic Products to Propel Market in Europe
North America is expected to hold the largest digestive health market share during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rising geriatric population in the US and Canada. The surging number of gastrointestinal issues coupled with the presence of a large number of manufacturers in the region. Europe is expected to expand exponentially due to the rising adoption of natural and safe digestive health products. The Middle East & Africa is expected to proliferate owing to the increasing consumer spending.
List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:
- Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)
- Cie Gervais Danone (Paris, France)
- Sanofi (Paris, France)
- BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germany)
- Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)
- Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Hørsholm, Denmark)
- Nestle S.A. (Vevey, Switzerland)
- Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes, Inc (United States)
- DuPont (Delaware, United States)
- Other Prominent Players
