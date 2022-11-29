Polyacrylamide Market Size, Share, and Forecast 2022-2029 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global polyacrylamide market size is prophesized to gain impetus from rapid industrialization that promoted the demand for polyacrylamide for water treatment applications. Polyacrylamide or PAM is a synthetic polymer used for the flocculation of solids in a liquid for water treatment procedures, or paper-making, among others. A report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Polyacrylamide Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029,” provides a 360-degree overview of the market and its prime growth trajectories.





Competitive Landscape:

Vendors Focusing on Brand Expansion for Gaining Competitive Edge

Companies are entering into mergers and acquisitions, company collaborations, contracts, agreements, and partnerships, and joint ventures for holding the lion’s share in the market. They are also investing heavily in product development and manufacturing to attract high polyacrylamide market revenue in the forecast duration. Furthermore, companies are focusing on brand expansion to various geographies to gain momentum in the market competition.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Historical Data 2018-2020 Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and the Rest of the World Segments Covered By Type (Cationic, Anionic, Non-ionic),

By Application (Water Treatment, Oil & Gas, Paper Making, Others) Polyacrylamide Industry Growth Drivers Gain Momentum from its Uses as Soil Conditioner to Increase Aeration and Porosity of Soil Gain Impetus from Increasing Demand from Food and Beverage Industry Worldwide





The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this, too, shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling, and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

What are the Objectives of the Report?

The polyacrylamide industry report offers a comprehensive overview of the market and important parameters such as drivers, restraints, upcoming opportunities and challenges of the market. It also analyses the table of segmentation in detail considering all sub-segments such as application, type, and geography. From a regional viewpoint, global polyacrylamide is widespread into the regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The report further discusses the names and key strategies of key players to gain more revenue in the market. Furthermore, the report highlights key industry developments, current polyacrylamide market trends, and other interesting insights into the market. The report is available for sale on the company website.





The list of Key Players Functioning in the Polyacrylamide Market is as follows:

Anhui Tianrun Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Black Rose Chemicals

Chinafloc

Ashland Inc.

SINOPEC

Xitao Polymer Co. Ltd.

Shuiheng Chemicals

Kemira

BASE SE

SNF Group

Envitech Chemical Specialties Pvt. Ltd.

Other Players

Market Drivers:

Increasing Application from Food and Beverage Industry to Add Impetus to Market

Polyacrylamide is a high molecular weight water-soluble polymer that is created from acrylamide and is used as a suspending agent or thickener. Therefore, they are in high demand from paper pulp, oil and gas, wastewater treatment, and other applications. This acts as a major polyacrylamide market growth driver. Besides this, polyacrylamide can also be used as soil conditioner for increasing porosity, aeration, soil tilt, and reducing compaction, water run-off, and dustiness of water. This will also aid in the expansion of the market in the forecast period. Apart from this, polyacrylamide is also used in enhanced oil recovery, thus adding impetus to market growth.

On the contrary, the side effects of using polyacrylamides such as clumsiness, muscle weakness, unsteadiness, sweating, and numbness in hands and feet may cause hindrance to the overall market in the coming years. Nevertheless, the rising applications in food and beverage, coal mining, oil and gas, aquaculture, and others will create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the forecast duration.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is Dominating Market with Rapid Industrialization

Asia Pacific is holding the dominant polyacrylamide market share owing to rapid industrialization and the need for water treatment, especially in nations such as Japan, China, India, and others. In addition to that, China is increasing the demand for water treatment chemicals, owing to the increasing number of pharmaceutical and chemical industries in the country and this will promote market growth in the forecast duration.

North America market will witness notable growth on account of stringent regulations imposed on wastewater disposal from factories that propelled the demand for polyacrylamide. Besides this, the high use of technology for water purification and recycling will help the Europe market to gain impetus in the coming years.

Latin America and the Middle East and Africa will witness significant growth on account of the increasing need for wastewater treatment and the growing use of polyacrylamide in oil and gas applications. Every region is further categorized on the basis of the nations they include.





