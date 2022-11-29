Sterilization Equipment Market size to expand at 10.3% CAGR and reach 19.19 billion by 2030

Pune, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “Sterilization Equipment Market by Equipment (High-temperature Sterilization, Low-temperature Sterilization, Filtration Sterilization, and Ionizing Radiation Sterilization), by End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Education and Research Institutes, Food and Beverage Industries and Others) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the Sterilization Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to reach US$ 19.19 billion by 2030.
Market Drivers
The prevalence of many infectious diseases has significantly increased due to the expanding worldwide population. Many of these illnesses need for treatments and operations. Sterilization is required for all surgical tools and equipment. Additionally, the use of infected equipment increases the risk of disease transmission. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons' National Plastic Surgery Statistics 2020, 2,314720 cosmetic surgical procedures were carried out in the country in 2020, up from 2,678,302 in 2019. Additionally, there were 6,878,486 and 6,652,591 reconstructive procedures carried out in total in the United States in 2020 and 2019, respectively. The market is anticipated to have considerable expansion in the upcoming years because these surgeries call for sterilised instruments. Due to these reasons, sterilisation equipment is now required in order to stop the spread of contagious diseases. A significant contributor to the market's growth has also been the expansion of pharma companies.
Excerpts from ‘By Equipment Segmentation’
Based on equipment, the global sterilization equipment has been segmented into
- High-Temperature Sterilization
- Low-Temperature Sterilization
- Filtration Sterilization
- And Ionizing Radiation Sterilization
The high-temperature sterilization has been segmented into wet stem sterilization and dry sterilization whereas low-temperature sterilization has also been sub- segmented into ethylene oxide, hydrogen peroxide, ozone, and others. The ionizing radiation sterilization is sub segmented into E-radiation sterilization, gamma sterilization and others. Equipment for sterilisation that operates at high temperatures is the most popular and reliable. The majority of the time, high-temperature sterilisation is both extremely microbic and harmless to users, employees, and the environment. It is cost-effective since it also penetrates deeply into the medical devices and costs less than other sterilisation tools. These elements are to blame for this market segment's supremacy. Steam sterilisation and dry sterilisation are additional sub-segments of high-temperature sterilisation equipment.
Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’
Based on region, the global sterilization equipment has been segmented into
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest Of The World
The sterilising equipment market in North America developed favourably, and it is anticipated to increase significantly over the next years. The market in the region is anticipated to be driven by the rising danger of cross-contamination and hospital-acquired infections, rising number of surgeries, the existence of significant market participants, and the expansion of R&D procedures. The North American market is anticipated to be dominated by the United States. Approximately one in 31 US patients develop at least one hospital-acquired infection, according to the "2020 HAI Progress Report Executive Summary" report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, underscoring the requirement for improvements in patient care procedures in the nation's healthcare facilities. As a result, the country's demand for effective hygiene maintenance and sterilisation, particularly timely hospital curtain replacement, is being driven by hospital-acquired illnesses.
Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’
Some of the prominent market player in the global sterilization equipment include
- Getinge AB
- Fortive Corporation
- Sterigenics U.S., LLC
- Anderson Products
- Cantel Medical
- Steris PLC
- E-BEAM Services, Inc.
- Fortive
- Boekel Scientific
- Absolute Medical
- Celitron
To obtain a competitive edge, businesses promote research and development to produce technologically improved products. For instance, the U.S. FDA approved the use of Steris V-PRO 1 Plus, maX2, & maX low-temperature sterilisation systems in April 2020 for the daily cleaning of about 750,000 N95 respirators and comparable masks in hospitals that treat COVID-19 patients. The company's reputation may improve as a result.
Scope of the Report:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market size value in 2021
|US$ 7.2 billion
|Revenue forecast in 2030
|US$ 19.19 billion
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of 10.3% from 2022 to 2030
|Base year for estimation
|2021
|Forecast period
|2022-2030
|Segments covered
|by equipment, end user and region.
|Regional scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)
