Sterilization Equipment Market size to expand at 10.3% CAGR and reach 19.19 billion by 2030

Pune, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Sterilization Equipment Market by Equipment (High-temperature Sterilization, Low-temperature Sterilization, Filtration Sterilization, and Ionizing Radiation Sterilization), by End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Education and Research Institutes, Food and Beverage Industries and Others) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the Sterilization Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to reach US$ 19.19 billion by 2030.

Market Drivers

The prevalence of many infectious diseases has significantly increased due to the expanding worldwide population. Many of these illnesses need for treatments and operations. Sterilization is required for all surgical tools and equipment. Additionally, the use of infected equipment increases the risk of disease transmission. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons' National Plastic Surgery Statistics 2020, 2,314720 cosmetic surgical procedures were carried out in the country in 2020, up from 2,678,302 in 2019. Additionally, there were 6,878,486 and 6,652,591 reconstructive procedures carried out in total in the United States in 2020 and 2019, respectively. The market is anticipated to have considerable expansion in the upcoming years because these surgeries call for sterilised instruments. Due to these reasons, sterilisation equipment is now required in order to stop the spread of contagious diseases. A significant contributor to the market's growth has also been the expansion of pharma companies.

Excerpts from ‘By Equipment Segmentation’

Based on equipment, the global sterilization equipment has been segmented into

High-Temperature Sterilization

Low-Temperature Sterilization

Filtration Sterilization

And Ionizing Radiation Sterilization

The high-temperature sterilization has been segmented into wet stem sterilization and dry sterilization whereas low-temperature sterilization has also been sub- segmented into ethylene oxide, hydrogen peroxide, ozone, and others. The ionizing radiation sterilization is sub segmented into E-radiation sterilization, gamma sterilization and others. Equipment for sterilisation that operates at high temperatures is the most popular and reliable. The majority of the time, high-temperature sterilisation is both extremely microbic and harmless to users, employees, and the environment. It is cost-effective since it also penetrates deeply into the medical devices and costs less than other sterilisation tools. These elements are to blame for this market segment's supremacy. Steam sterilisation and dry sterilisation are additional sub-segments of high-temperature sterilisation equipment.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global sterilization equipment has been segmented into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest Of The World

The sterilising equipment market in North America developed favourably, and it is anticipated to increase significantly over the next years. The market in the region is anticipated to be driven by the rising danger of cross-contamination and hospital-acquired infections, rising number of surgeries, the existence of significant market participants, and the expansion of R&D procedures. The North American market is anticipated to be dominated by the United States. Approximately one in 31 US patients develop at least one hospital-acquired infection, according to the "2020 HAI Progress Report Executive Summary" report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, underscoring the requirement for improvements in patient care procedures in the nation's healthcare facilities. As a result, the country's demand for effective hygiene maintenance and sterilisation, particularly timely hospital curtain replacement, is being driven by hospital-acquired illnesses.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent market player in the global sterilization equipment include

Getinge AB

Fortive Corporation

Sterigenics U.S., LLC

Anderson Products

Cantel Medical

Steris PLC

E-BEAM Services, Inc.

Fortive

Boekel Scientific

Absolute Medical

Celitron

To obtain a competitive edge, businesses promote research and development to produce technologically improved products. For instance, the U.S. FDA approved the use of Steris V-PRO 1 Plus, maX2, & maX low-temperature sterilisation systems in April 2020 for the daily cleaning of about 750,000 N95 respirators and comparable masks in hospitals that treat COVID-19 patients. The company's reputation may improve as a result.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years - 2020 Base Years - 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL STERILIZATION EQUIPMENT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY EQUIPMENT High-temperature Sterilization Wet Stem Sterilization Dry Sterilization Low-temperature Sterilization Ethylene Oxide Hydrogen Peroxide Ozone Others Filtration Sterilization Ionizing Radiation Sterilization E-radiation Sterilization Gamma Sterilization Others GLOBAL STERILIZATION EQUIPMENT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals and Clinics Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Education and Research Institutes Food and Beverage Industries Others

TOC Continue…

Scope of the Report:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 7.2 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 19.19 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 10.3% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered by equipment, end user and region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

