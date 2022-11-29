Global Data Pipeline Tools Markets, 2022-2027: Focus on ETL Data Pipeline, ELT Data Pipeline, Streaming Data Pipeline, and Batch Data Pipeline Tool and Services

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Pipeline Tools Market by Component (Tools and Services), Tool Type (ETL Data Pipeline, ELT Data Pipeline, Streaming Data Pipeline, and Batch Data Pipeline), Application, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The data pipeline tools market is projected to grow from USD 6.9 Billion in 2022 to USD 17.6 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 20.3%

A data pipeline is a group of operations, instruments, and methods used to process raw data. Pipelines, which facilitate the transportation of data from its origin to its target for storage and analysis are made up of several interconnected processes connected in series. Data is ingested and then processed via each of these processes, with the result from one step serving as the input for the next.

Modern pipelines are constructed using many different concepts and technologies that integrate and converse with one another. To cut down on the time, effort, and expense involved in creating links across the different components in the pipeline, tools with built-in integration is used. The market for data pipeline tools has seen great development because of the integration of these tools with other technologies like big data, IoT, and more.

The ETL Data Pipeline segment to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Among all the ETL Data Pipeline segment to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The collection of procedures used to transfer data from one or more sources into a database, such as a data warehouse, is known as an ETL pipeline. The three interconnected data transformation procedures known as extract, transform, and load (ETL).

Data can be loaded and then used for monitoring, research, and the creation of useful business insights. Source data from disparate systems needs to be migrated, aggregated, and adjusted to match with the features and functions of the target database to deliver valuable observations. Businesses can streamline their data analysis by switching to cloud-based software services and enhanced ETL pipelines.

Businesses that currently use batch processing can adopt continuous processing techniques without altering their existing workflows. The deployment can begin with specific types of data. ETL pipelines significantly help firms achieve an edge over its competitors by giving decision-makers more authority.

The deployment & integration solution is registered to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

By services, the data pipeline tools had been segmented into Consulting, deployment & implementation, support & maintenance. Integration and deployment services give businesses technical know-how and help them choose the best software architecture in accordance with their operational needs.

Therefore, the proper number of connectors and back-end integration skills are needed for system integration and deployment services. These services are becoming increasingly popular among end users all over the world since they make sure that systems interact well with one another to enhance the efficiency of the whole production and supply chain process.

Among applications, Real-time Analytics application is anticipated to register the largest market size during the forecast period

In current day and age, organizations are driven by a need to make data-driven decisions. Streaming data pipeline tools enable handling millions of events at scale and offer capabilities of collecting, analyzing, and storing large volume of information for enterprises. Such tools are essentially critical for applying real time analytics and reporting.

These tools can also enable streaming real time application data from legacy mainframe systems for business-critical applications that necessitate reporting and analytics. Streaming data pipelines offer businesses in achieving a competitive advantage and are particularly useful in assuring data accessibility across the enterprise.

North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is expected to have the largest market share in the data pipeline tools market. North America is one of most captivate regions in data pipelining tools market. The US is the largest market for data pipelining tools and solutions in the North American region.

The increased simplification to unify large data volumes of huge enterprises around the country over a single cloud platform drives the adoption of data pipelining tools and services in the US. With the help of end-to-end data pipelines, it is easier to keep an eye on the data transformation at every single stage while it travels from the source till the visual analytics that provide actionable insights. This provides added security in the data integration and pipelining process.

The companies based in the US are rapidly providing end-to-end data pipelines to identify and respond to potential cyberattacks and minimizing security breaches compared to traditional data integration methods. For instance, Snowflake, a US-based technology company, provides Data Cloud for cybersecurity.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 278 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $17.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.3% Regions Covered Global

Summary Findings

Tools to Account for Larger Market in 2022

Consulting Services to Account for Larger Market Share in 2022

Real-Time Analytics & Predictive Maintenance Applications to Account for Largest Market in 2022

On-Premise Deployment to Account for Larger Market in 2022

Large Enterprises to Account for Larger Market Share in 2022

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Vertical to be Largest Vertical in 2022

North America to Account for Largest Market Share in 2022

Premium Insights

High Demand for Tools Transferring Data from Premises to Cloud to Drive Market During Forecast Period

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Vertical to be Largest Vertical During Forecast Period

North America to Account for Largest Market by 2027

Real-Time Analytics & Predictive Maintenance and Bfsi to be Largest Respective Markets by 2022

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Need for Agility to Meet Peaks in Demand

Emergence of Cloud Computing Technologies

Restraints

Lack of Expertise Among Workforce

Opportunities

Overcoming the Lacunae of Traditional Data Management Tools

Necessity to Reduce Data Latency

Challenges

Updating Data Pipeline Using Etl Impacts Data Quality

Duplicate Data

Data Downtime

Reluctance to Adopt Advanced Tools and Technologies

Case Study Analysis

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Combined 23 Disparate Erp Systems into a Single Sap Erp Application

Big Data Platform Implementation on Amazon Web Services for Norway's Largest Bank

Transportation & Logistics

Convoy Builds a Continuous Data Pipeline with the Data Cloud

Retail & Consumer Goods

Leading Ecommerce Site Gained Improved Data Accessibility

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Cdphp Modernized Infrastructure and Improved Ability to Extract Valuable Medical Data on Aws

Media & Entertainment

Gumgum Utilized Aws Data Pipeline to Handle High Data Volume Growth

Technology Analysis

Artificial Intelligence

Machine Learning

IoT

Cloud Computing

Big Data

Regulations

North America: Regulations

Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (Pipeda)

Gramm-Leach-Bliley (Glb) Act

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (Hipaa) of 1996

Federal Information Security Management Act (Fisma)

Federal Information Processing Standards (Fips)

California Consumer Privacy Act (Ccpa)

Europe: Tariffs and Regulations

GDPr 2016/679

General Data Protection Regulation

European Committee for Standardization (Cen)

European Technical Standards Institute (Etsi)

Company Profiles

Key Players

Google

IBM

Microsoft

Aws

Sap

Oracle

Alteryx

Informatica

Actian

Talend

Denodo Technologies

Snowflake

Software Ag

Hitachi Vantara

Qlik

Tibco

Hevo Data

Adeptia

Snaplogic

K2View

Precisely

Tapclicks

Rivery.Io

Startup/Sme Players

Gathr

Confluent

Estuary Flow

Blendo

Integrate.Io

Fivetran





