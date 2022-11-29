AAON Selects a Lower Global Warming Potential R-454B Refrigerant to Replace R-410A in its Product Lines

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAON), a leader in innovation and production of premium-quality, high-performance, and energy-efficient HVAC products for commercial, and industrial buildings, announces that it has selected the lower Global Warming Potential (GWP) R-454B refrigerant, replacing R-410A in its products.



AAON anticipates it will begin using R-454B refrigerant in select products by the end of the third quarter of 2023 and will transition the full product line to the lower GWP refrigerant well before the anticipated refrigerant regulation phase-out dates.

“After testing and evaluation, AAON selected R-454B for a variety of reasons. R-454B has a low 466 GWP, which results in less overall impact on the environment and potentially has a longer useful life against future refrigerant regulations,” said Brent Stockton, AAON Director of Engineering. “Capacity and refrigerant properties are also similar to R-410A, meaning the changeover will require less time and lower the cost to redesign our products.”

“AAON manufactures the most sustainable equipment in the commercial HVAC industry,” said Gary Fields, AAON President and CEO. “We are committed to providing our customers with the best solutions to meet the ever-evolving environmental regulations.”

About AAON

Founded in 1988, AAON is a leader in HVAC solutions for commercial and industrial indoor environments. The company’s industry-leading approach to designing and manufacturing highly configurable equipment to meet exact needs creates a premier ownership experience with greater efficiency, performance and long-term value. AAON is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where its world-class innovation center and testing lab allows AAON engineers to continuously push boundaries and advance the industry. AAON’s culture of innovation empowers its team to deliver solutions that lead to a cleaner and more sustainable future.

