Daniel M. Weitzman, CPA, LLC Merges Practice With Weiss & Company LLP

GLENVIEW, Ill., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weiss & Company LLP is pleased to announce that Glenview-based CPA Dan Weitzman has joined the firm as a principal and merged his practice into Weiss's.

"Dan is a gifted professional whose skill set is uniquely suited to our firm," said Weiss managing partner Daniel A. Fortman. "When he expressed interest in coming on board, we jumped at the chance."

Weitzman arrives at Weiss with nearly four decades of experience in public accounting, the last 14 years as an independent practitioner headquartered in Glenview. His practice is focused on closely held businesses and individuals, providing them with advice, planning and compliance on a broad range of tax matters.

Beyond his accounting and tax work, Weitzman has also taught accounting at Roosevelt University and the University of Illinois, and is a popular speaker on tax issues for companies and professional groups, including Citibank, Chicago Tribune, the Chicago Bar Association, Illinois CPA Foundation and Pennsylvania CPA Society.

For over 50 years, Weiss & Company LLP has been providing accounting and auditing, tax preparation, and consulting services to clients of all sizes in many different industries. Headquartered in Glenview, Illinois, the firm is a member of BDO Alliance USA, a nationwide association of independently owned accounting and consulting firms.

