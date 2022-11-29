Kuwait Facility Management Market is expected to reach about $1,600 Mn by 2026 owing to rising demand for the services by commercial sector and cost effectiveness: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The next 5 years would witness the entry of many new companies in the industry especially real estate developers and international players with more advanced technology assisted service delivery.

The share of security services in soft services will remain high as it is demanded by many businesses and due to increase in residential and commercial construction in the country.

Focus on Green Building Management & Energy Efficiency: Green buildings aim at increasing the efficiency of resource usage while minimizing its negative impact on humans and surroundings. Efforts are being made to identify relationships between green building key management practices and green building performance. Structural and nonstructural approaches are being adopted for energy management so as to achieve cost reduction in the building operations. Structural approaches include any physical construction while nonstructural approaches involve application of knowledge, practices and laws to achieve energy efficiency.

Technology: Technological advancements have impacted the industry: BIM technology enables organizations to visualize specific components of a space, including structural elements. Machine learning enables building systems to automatically collect and analyze data in order to predict outcomes. Smart Building Technology is used to automatically controls a facility’s operations, including heating, air conditioning, lighting and security.

Alternative Uses of Spaces: Challenges in leasing office spaces due to regulatory issues, globalization and increased social networking has led to a growing trend of new spaces being set up such as co-working spaces, art & cultural hubs.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “ Kuwait Facility Management Market Outlook to 2026F - Driven By Rising End-Users Awareness, Improving Technology and Government’s Strong Initiatives regarding Infrastructure ” observed that Facility Management Services market is an emergent healthcare market in Kuwait. The rising Facility Management consciousness among the population and business owners, along with increasing infrastructural growth and technology, expansion of their operation, implementation of favourable government rules & regulations is expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. The Kuwait Facility Management is expected to grow at 8.9% CAGR over the forecasted period 2021-2026F.

Key Segments Covered in the report:-

Kuwait Facility Management Market

By Type of Service

Soft Service

Hard Service

By Hard Service

Electromechanical Services

Operations and Maintenance Services

Fire Safety and Security Systems

By Soft Service

Housekeeping

Security

Landscaping

Others

By Integrated Facility Services, Bundled Services and Single Services

Bundled services

Single services

Integrated facility management (IFM)

By End User

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

By Personnel

In-House Personnel

Outsourced Personnel

Key Target Audience

Factories

Plants and Industries

Hotels

Hospitals

Malls

Companies and offices

Tourism Agencies

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Facility Management companies

Real estate companies

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2016-2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026F

Companies Covered:-

Kharafi National

United Facility Management

EFS Facility Management Services

Fawaz Group

O&G Engineering W.L.L.

EcovertFM Kuwait

Al Mazaya Holding Company

Al-Awsat United Real Estate Co.

ONE FM

PIMCO

Gulf Engineering Company K.S.C.C

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Executive Summary: Kuwait Facility Management Market, 2016-2026F

Kuwait Facility Management Market Size by Revenue, 2016-2026F

Kuwait Population Analysis, 2021

Kuwait Demographic Analysis, 2021

Kuwait Oil and Non-Oil Quarterly Real GDP growth,2017-2020

Business Cycle and Genesis of Kuwait Facility Management

Business Acquisition Process in Kuwait Facility Management Market

Supply Side Ecosystem

Kuwait Real Estate Market Overview, 2021

Kuwait Rental Market Overview, 2021

Kuwait Housing Loan Market, 2021

Kuwait Hospitality Market Overview, 2021

Kuwait Retail Market Overview, 2021

Supply Side Ecosystem - Maintenance (Hard FM)

Supply Side Ecosystem - Cleaning and Security

Supply Side Ecosystem - Waste Management

Supply Side Ecosystem - Integrated FM

Kuwait Facility Management Market Segmentation

SWOT Analysis of Kuwait Facility Management Market

Key Growth Drivers in Facility Management Market in Kuwait

Trends and Developments in Kuwait Facility Management Market

Kuwait Facility Management Market Major Technological Trends, 2021

Regulatory Landscape of Kuwait Facility Management Market

Types of Contracts in Kuwait Facility Management Market

Competition Scenario in Kuwait Facility Management Market

Cross Comparison of Major Projects in Kuwait Facility Management Market

Market Sizing Analysis of Kuwait Facility Management Market, 2021-2026F

Best Practices for Improving Facility Services

Operational Strategies for Facility Management Market in Kuwait

Growth Strategies of Kuwait Facility Management Market

