The global SD-WAN market is projected to grow from USD 3.4 billion in 2022 to USD 13.7 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31.9%

The adoption of SD-WAN services is expected to increase among service providers and enterprises with the increasing adoption of SD-WAN solutions.The SD-WAN market has been segmented based on services: consulting, implementation, training, and support.



These services assist end users in reducing costs, lowering operational costs, increasing overall revenues, and improving business performance.



Cloud segment is expected to account for a larger market share during the forecast period

The benefits of the cloud deployment mode include flexibility, scalability, affordability, operational efficiency, and low-cost.However, certain concerns, such as the lack of control over applications, and privacy related to the enterprise data, need to be worked on.



An SD-WAN enables cloud-first organizations to provide a superior application quality of experience (QoEx) for users. By detecting applications, an SD-WAN offers intelligent application-concerned routing across the WAN.



Based on verticals, banking, financial services and insurance vertical to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

The BFSI sector in remote and small financial service branches can now provide the best customer service due to the flexibility and agility of SD-WAN technologies. Overcoming the challenges and costs of building a new structure and providing IT support, SD-WAN can activate any number of remote branches with centralized IT support moving banking services everywhere around the country by providing bank services such as ATMs, including the remote regions.



Among regions, Asia Pacific recorded the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific constitutes thriving economies, such as India, Australia, and Japan that are taking several initiatives to implement SD-WAN solutions.New opportunities, startups, and established enterprises are helping businesses to overcome networking and complex connectivity challenges.



Asia Pacific houses many large countries with a wide population spread over remote locations and wide geographical areas.The data exchange contributes to the cloud traffic that comprises around 50 percent of WAN traffic.



Because of the growth in the number of internet users, plus the shift to the cloud in Asia Pacific’s geography, the potential for SD-WAN is huge.



The report includes the study of key players offering SD-WAN solutions and services.It profiles major vendors in the global SD-WAN market.



The major vendors in the global SD-WAN market include Cisco (US), Oracle (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Nokia (Finland), VMware (US), Huawei (China), Juniper Networks (US), Fortinet (US), Citrix US), Ciena (US), Epsilon Telecommunications (Singapore), Palo Alto Networks (US), Riverbed Technology (US), Ericsson (Sweden), BT (UK), Colt Technology Services (UK), NEC Corporation (Japan), Tata Communications (India), Extreme Networks (US), Martello Technologies (Canada), Arelion (Sweden), Aryaka (US), Flexiwan (Israel), Cato Networks (Israel), Nour Global (UAE), Sencinet (Brazil), MCM Telecom (Mexico), InterNexa (Colombia), FatPipe Networks (US), Bigleaf Networks (US), Lavelle Networks (India).



