Concrete Floor Coatings Market Size [2022-2029] | Attractive Business Opportunities in Global Concrete Floor Coatings Industry Says Fortune Business Insights™

The rise of the COVID-19 pandemic has immeasurably disrupted every industry around the globe. The governments of several countries have implemented lockdown measures to prevent the spread of this deadly infection. Such initiatives have caused disruptions in the production and supply chain. Our authentic reports would help you to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.

The report offers a thorough overview of the main factors expected to drive the growth of the Market. The report's goal is to give cutting-edge market knowledge and assist decision-makers in making smart investment decisions by presenting an overview of the Concrete Floor Coatings Market. Additionally, the research identifies and analyses upcoming trends, as well as important drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Historical Data 2018-2020 Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and the Rest of the World Segments Covered By Type (Epoxy, Polyaspartics, Acrylic, Polyurethane, Others)

By Application (Residential, Non-residential) Concrete Floor Coatings Industry Growth Drivers Booming Construction and Building Industry to Augment Growth Rising Government Policies for Commercial and Residential Buildings to Aid Expansion

Market Driver :

Launch of Floropoxy 4900V and Floropoxy 4900 by Florock to Boost Growth

The increasing launch of innovative concrete floor products is expected to bolster the growth of the market. For instance, in April 2015, Florock introduced Floropoxy 4900V and Floropoxy 4900. These innovative products can be used for concrete floors and walls, which in turn, will cater to meet the customer requirements and expand the company’s presence. Furthermore, in October 2019, Tennant coatings introduced Eco-MVR 100, a moisture mitigation system that offers advanced protection against the costly and deleterious effects of Moisture Vapor Transmission (MVT).

The introduction of the Eco-MVR 100 can have a tremendous effect on the market owing to its cost-effectiveness and robustness. However, fluctuation prices of concrete floor coatings are expected to restrict the growth of the market. Besides, the increasing competition with emerging companies can further obstruct the growth of the market.

The Report Lists the Key Players in the Concrete Floor Coatings Market:

Florock

Rust-Oleum

Tennant Coatings

BASF SE

Vanguard Concrete Coating

North American Coating Solutions

Trucrete Surfacing System

PPG Industries

Cornerstone Coatings

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Regional Analysis :

Surging Construction Industry to Propel Market in North America

North America is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period owing to the evolving construction industry in the region. The increasing customer base is predicted to enable the healthy growth of the market.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period owing to the presence of major companies in Japan, China, South Korea, and India. The growing knowledge about new flooring products and rapid urbanization are factors expected to foster healthy growth of the market in the region.

Europe is expected to expand radically during the forecast period owing to the rising investment in existing buildings. Moreover, various policies and increasing disposable income can spur opportunities for the market in Europe.

Latin America is expected to account for the largest share in the market owing to the growing demand for corrosion-resistant raw material for construction. Besides, new government policies are expected to aid development in the Middle East and Africa.

The concrete floor coatings market report offers clarifications on:

What is the projected market worth?

What policies are adopted by the enterprises?

What are the key market trends, drivers, and restrictions?

Which country or region holds the maximum share of the global Concrete Floor Coatings industry?

What latest developments occurred in recent times?

