Global Markets for Catheters

This report highlights the current and future market potential of catheters along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment.Regulatory scenarios, drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market are covered.



The report also covers market projections for 2027 and the market share for key market players.



In this report, the market has been segmented based on product type utilized in the different applications, and by geographic region.Geographic regions covered are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).



Individual countries covered include the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Japan, China, and India.



Summary:

The global catheter market is a diverse industry with both multinational companies and smaller regional companies participating in a very competitive market.Segments of the market covered in this report include cardiovascular, urological, neurovascular, and intravenous catheters, as well as specialty products such as suction, thermodilution, oximetry catheters, anesthesia, and reproductive catheters.



In some areas, particularly neurovascular, some procedures would not be possible without the use of catheters.



The number of catheterization procedures performed worldwide is affected by -

- A globally aging population and its healthcare needs.

- Higher incidences of chronic diseases, such as heart disease, stroke, cancer, diabetes, and obesity.

- The effects of weak economies on overall healthcare utilization rates.

- Efforts by third-party payers to lower costs associated with medical procedures.

- Investigations by governmental agencies into potential overutilization of procedures.

- The implementation by hospitals of policies designed to reduce the incidence of unnecessary procedures.

- Growing concerns over infection rates with catheter use, which is improving technologies.

- New diagnostic imaging and functional assessment modalities that more effectively screen patients to determine the need for treatment.



The market for catheters in medically advanced regions such as the U.S. and Western Europe is more mature, particularly for products in the urological and intravenous areas. Growth in developed regions will be mainly due to -

- Introduction of advanced catheters during the forecast period.

- An increase in the over-65 segment of the population.

- The continued rise in chronic diseases such as heart disease.



Although the market for specialty catheters exists primarily in developed countries, global market penetration for catheters is spreading to emerging markets, where companies are projecting strong growth.Major makers of catheters include Abbott, B.



Braun Melsungen AG, BD, BIOTRONIK, Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health, Edwards Lifesciences Corp., and many others.



The U.S. remains the most significant source of revenue for catheter manufacturers, but decreasing market share in the U.S., Europe and Japan will be absorbed by nations such as China, Russia, Eastern European countries, and Brazil.



The global market for catheters is estimated at $REDACTED in 2022.The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED in 2027.



Market growth will be driven by such factors as the growing incidence of obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease, all of which will contribute to the long-term growth in the number of interventional procedures.

