Major shareholder announcement Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH has increased its portfolio of shares in SP Group A/S

Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, notice is hereby given that Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH on 29 November 2022 informed SP Group A/S that Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH effective 25 November 2022 holds more than 5% of the share capital and voting rights of SP Group A/S and is therefore a major shareholder.

Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH now owns 624,662 number of shares, each with a nominal value of DKK 2.00, in SP Group A/S corresponding to 5.001 % of the share capital and voting rights.

Attachment