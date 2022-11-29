AI-based Surgical Robots Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Use of Robots for Various Surgeries Drives Growth

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI-based Surgical Robots Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global AI based surgical robots market is expected to grow from $4.03 billion in 2021 to $4.70 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.76%. The AI based surgical robots market is expected to reach $8.81 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.99%.



The AI-based surgical robots market consists of sales of AI-based surgical robots and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are surgical robots powered by artificial intelligence which are well-known in the medical field and are frequently used. They are computer-manipulated devices that allow surgeons to focus on the complex aspects of surgery.



The main product in AI based surgical robotics markets are services, instrument & accessories. Services include such as capturing and analysing patient information for initial diagnosis and assisting surgeons with complex surgeries. The various applications include orthopedics, neurology, urology, gynecology, and others. These are used by hospitals and ambulatory surgical centres.



North America was the largest region in the AI based surgical robots market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in AI based surgical robots market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increase in the adoption of technologically advanced robots by surgeons for various applications has contributed to the growth of the AI-based surgical robots market. Robots are automated machines that can perform pre-programmed tasks. With the advancement in technology AI technology is also being used to improve, the efficiency, accuracy, and performance of robots. AI-based surgical robots are used in various surgeries and specialities such as neurology, urology, ENT, thoracic surgery, colorectal surgery, and others. According to data published in the JAMA Network, a medical journal published by American Medical Association, open surgery for prostate cancer is being replaced by robotic surgeries as they offer fewer complications and better functional outcomes. Data states that up to 86% of procedures for prostate cancer in the US in 2020, performed by robots. Therefore, the increasing adoption of technologically advanced robots by surgeons for various applications is driving the AI-based surgical robots market.



The development of new products is a key trend gaining popularity in the AI-based surgical robots market. Major companies operating in the market are developing new products to strengthen their position in the market. For Instance, Suzhou KangDuo Robot Co, a China-based medical company, launched "KangDuo Surgical Robot-01 (KD SR 01)". The device completed robot-assisted radical pyeloplasty. These surgeries performed by the KD SR 01 required less time and have demonstrated advantages over conventional methods such as laparoscopic surgery.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.7 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $8.81 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.0% Regions Covered Global

Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Product: Services; Instrument and Accessories

2) By Application: Orthopedics; Neurology; Urology; Gynecology; Others

3) By End User: Hospitals; Ambulatory Surgical Centres



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. AI-based Surgical Robots Market Characteristics



3. AI-based Surgical Robots Market Trends And Strategies



4. AI-based Surgical Robots Market - Macro Economic Scenario



5. AI-based Surgical Robots Market Size And Growth



6. AI-based Surgical Robots Market Segmentation

7. AI-based Surgical Robots Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific AI-based Surgical Robots Market



9. China AI-based Surgical Robots Market



10. India AI-based Surgical Robots Market



11. Japan AI-based Surgical Robots Market



12. Australia AI-based Surgical Robots Market



13. Indonesia AI-based Surgical Robots Market



14. South Korea AI-based Surgical Robots Market



15. Western Europe AI-based Surgical Robots Market



16. UK AI-based Surgical Robots Market



17. Germany AI-based Surgical Robots Market



18. France AI-based Surgical Robots Market



19. Eastern Europe AI-based Surgical Robots Market



20. Russia AI-based Surgical Robots Market



21. North America AI-based Surgical Robots Market



22. USA AI-based Surgical Robots Market



23. South America AI-based Surgical Robots Market



24. Brazil AI-based Surgical Robots Market



25. Middle East AI-based Surgical Robots Market



26. Africa AI-based Surgical Robots Market



27. AI-based Surgical Robots Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The AI-based Surgical Robots Market



29. AI-based Surgical Robots Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Accuray Incorporated

Intuitive Surgical Inc

Medtronic plc

Medrobotics Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rqqt41

Attachment