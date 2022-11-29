New York, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Intravascular Catheters Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368564/?utm_source=GNW





The global intravascular catheters market is expected to grow from $5.29 billion in 2021 to $5.87 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.92%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The intravascular catheters market is expected to grow to $9.15 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.73%.



The intravascular catheters market consists of sales of intravascular catheters by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for the administration of fluids, medication, blood products, and nutrition, which typically goes into a large vein in the arm or chest. The intravascular catheter is a device typically comprised of a hollow fibre through which blood flows and an immunoisolating membrane separates the transplanted cells from the blood.



The main intravascular catheter products include short PIVC and integrated/closed PIVC.Short peripheral intravenous catheters (PIVC) are less than or equal to 3 inches in length and are used for intravenous medication and are predominantly inserted in general wards.



The different intravascular catheter applications include oncology, gastroenterology, renal disease, infectious diseases and other applications which are used by end-users including hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical center and homecare.



North America was the largest region in the intravascular catheters market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the intravascular catheters market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising hospitalization rate owing to the high prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of the intravascular catheters market.Globally, the prevalence of chronic illnesses and ailments is rising.



Intravascular catheters are used for taking samples for tests and fluids, nutrients, and blood intake during the treatment of chronic diseases. According to an estimation by a German healthcare company, Fresenius Medical Care, the number of people suffering from chronic kidney failure is expected to increase from 3.7 million patients in 2020 to 4.9 million by 2025. Therefore, the rising hospitalization rate owing to the high prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the intravascular catheters market over the coming years.



The product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the intravascular catheters market.Major players in the intravascular catheters market are focusing on innovation of new products with advanced features to strengthen their position.



For instance, in July 2022, B. Braun Medical Inc., a German-based medical and pharmaceutical device manufacturing company, introduced Introcan Safety 2 IV Catheter with one-time blood control making IV access safer for the clinician by lowering the danger of blood exposure and needle stick accidents. Furthermore, in March 2022, Shockwave Medical Inc, a firm that creates and sells medical devices, introduced the Shockwave M5+ catheter is particularly made to treat calcified lesions in the iliac, femoral, iliofemoral, popliteal, infra-popliteal, and renal arteries in the lower limbs that are otherwise difficult to treat.



In March 2019, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, a US-based company engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring, acquired Corvia Medical Inc for a $35 million deal.This acquisition will create the first transcatheter treatment for heart failure with a preserved or mid-range ejection fraction in the world.



The company’s InterAtrial Shunt Device is intended to deliver left atrium decompression that is continuous and dynamic, which may lessen heart failure symptoms and halt the disease’s progression. Corvia Medical Inc is a US-based medical devices company.



The countries covered in the intravascular catheters market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The intravascular catheters market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides intravascular catheters market statistics, including intravascular catheters industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an intravascular catheters market share, detailed intravascular catheters market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the intravascular catheters industry. This intravascular catheters market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368564/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________