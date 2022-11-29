New York, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Arrhythmia Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368562/?utm_source=GNW





The global arrhythmia monitoring devices market is expected to grow from $5.80 billion in 2021 to $6.28 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.24%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The arrhythmia monitoring devices market is expected to grow to $8.62 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.24%.



The arrhythmia monitoring devices market consists of the sale of arrhythmia monitoring devices and equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to track and monitor irregular heart rhythms.Arrhythmia is a heart condition that affects the pace or rhythm of the heartbeat.



Arrhythmia monitoring devices are equipment that determines the type and cause of abnormal heart rhythms.



The main types of arrhythmia monitoring devices are ECG, implantable monitors, holter monitors and mobile cardiac telemetry.ECG is used to detect electrical impulses generated by the heart.



An electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG) is a device that measures the electrical signal from the heart to diagnose various cardiac problems.The different applications of arrhythmia monitoring devices include bradycardia, tachycardia, atrial fibrillation, ventricular fibrillation, premature contraction and other applications.



Arrhythmia monitoring devices are used by end-users including hospitals and diagnostic centres, ambulatory centres and other end users.



North America was the largest region in the arrhythmia monitoring devices market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the arrhythmia monitoring devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to drive the arrhythmia monitoring devices market.Cardiovascular disease (CVD) refers to disorders that affect the heart or blood vessels.



Arrhythmia monitoring devices are used to monitor irregular heart rates, which is the primary symptom of most cardiovascular diseases.An increase in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases increases the need for arrhythmia monitoring devices.



According to World Health Organization, in 2019, 17.9 million people died from CVDs, accounting for 32% of all global deaths. Therefore, the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases will drive the arrhythmia monitoring devices market.



Technological advancements are a key trend in the arrhythmia monitoring devices market.Major companies operating in the arrhythmia monitoring devices market are integrating novel technologies such as AI, detection technologies, and others to increase accuracy and manage data efficiently.



For instance, in May 2019, Abbott, a US-based healthcare company, introduced the next-generation Confirm Rx insertable cardiac monitor (ICM), a paperclip-sized implanted device that uses innovative SharpSenseTM technology and combines smartphone connectivity with continuous, remote monitoring to track unpredictable heart rhythm disorders, for diagnosis.



In January 2021, Boston Scientific, a US-based medical device company, acquired Preventice Solutions Inc for a $1.22 billion deal. This acquisition will give Boston Scientific an edge in the fast-growing ambulatory electrocardiography market, complementing their recent entry into the implantable cardiac monitor market and supporting their strategy in cardiac diagnostics and services. Preventice Solutions Inc. is a US-based mobile health and remote monitoring solutions provider offering mobile cardiac health services and solutions such as ambulatory cardiac monitors, short and long-term Holter monitors, cardiac event monitors, and mobile cardiac telemetry.



The countries covered in the arrhythmia monitoring devices market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The arrhythmia monitoring devices market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides arrhythmia monitoring devices market statistics, including arrhythmia monitoring devices industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an arrhythmia monitoring devices market share, detailed arrhythmia monitoring devices market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the arrhythmia monitoring devices industry. This arrhythmia monitoring devices market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

