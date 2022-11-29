VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) Market Report 2022: A Global $16.4 Billion Market by 2027 - Increasing Demand for VSAT in Maritime Drives Market

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) Market by Solution (Equipment, Support Services, Connectivity), Platform (Land, Maritime, Airborne), End-use (Broadband, Voice, Broadcast), Network Architecture, Vertical, Frequency, and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global VSAT market is projected to grow from USD 7.5 billion in 2022 to USD 16.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2022 to 2027

The market is driven by various factors, such as the increased need for VSAT systems in the maritime industry and demand for broadband data connections from government and business sectors for various platforms are the major drivers of VSAT market.

The VSAT market include major players Orbit Communication Systems Ltd. (Israel), L3Harris Technologies Inc. (US), Inmarsat Global Limited (UK), Viasat Inc. (US), and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Israel).

These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa and South America.

Based on network architecture, Star Topology is projected to lead the VSAT market

Star topology is projected to lead the VSAT market, by Network architecture. In star topology, each VSAT transmits and receives data only from the hub/teleport, which then interconnects to public infrastructure.

The majority of VSAT networks use star topology for large antenna gain at the hub, which optimizes the use of the satellite space and thus minimizes the size and cost of the VSAT required at the remote site. In many cases, the frequency spectrum is shared between VSATs based on a demand-driven protocol.

The transmission speed of outbound (hub to VSAT) and inbound (VSAT to hub) traffic is often asymmetric for such networks to reduce the data traffic at the hub. It should also be noted that VSATs with different characteristics (antenna diameter and transmission power) may operate in the same network

Based on Design, Rugged VSAT is projected to lead the VSAT market during the forecast period

Rugged VSAT is projected to lead the VSAT market, by design. The growth of this segment can be attributed to increased need for VSAT systems to be used on-field in extreme environmental and remote conditions.

Rugged VSATs protect equipment chassis of platforms and cabinets against lighting and minimize shock hazards. Non-rugged VSATs are used in commercial applications such as ATMs and televisions and are not used in remote areas. L3 ASV (previously ASV Global) is a designer, manufacturer, and operator of high-performance, rugged autonomous marine vehicle systems for military, government, and commercial sectors.

Based on Platform, Maritime VSAT is projected to lead the VSAT market during the forecast period

Maritime VSAT projected to lead the the VSAT market, by platform during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed due to demand for commerce onboard and higher data rates in commercial ships.

VSAT networks have helped modernize the maritime industry at a significant pace. A new wave of technology and service innovation is set to make VSAT more affordable and easier to install. The maritime VSAT segment includes various platforms such as commercial ships, military ships, and unmanned marine vehicles.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be a high growth potential market for VSAT during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific is projected to have the highest CAGR rate for VSAT market during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to the demand for advanced VSAT systems in maritime industry is driving the market.

In December 2021, KVH Industries, Inc. (US) announced the launch of satellite connectivity services that will allow vessels to use KVH connectivity while operating in Indian territorial waters.

In March 2022, Orbit Communications Systems was awarded a contract for the delivery of maritime satellite communication (SATCOM) terminals. This contract was awarded by an undisclosed Asian navy. Hughes Network System (US), Cobham (UK), KVH Industries (US), and Orbit Communication Systems (Israel) are major providers of VSAT systems for military ships.

Competitive landscape

Orbit Communication Systems Ltd. (Israel), L3Harris Technologies Inc. (US), Inmarsat Global Limited (UK), Viasat Inc. (US), and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Israel) are some of the leading players operating in the VSAT market report.

Summary Findings

By Platform, Land VSAT Segment Estimated to Account for Largest Market Share in 2022

By End-use, Broadband/Data Networks Segment Estimated to Account for Largest Market Share in 2022

By Frequency, KU-Band Segment Estimated to Account for Largest Market Share in 2022

North America Estimated to Account for Largest Market Share in 2022

Premium Insights

Increasing Demand for VSAT in Maritime Drives Market

Star Topology Segment Expected to Lead VSAT Market During Forecast Period

Fixed Segment Expected to Lead Market During Forecast Period

Standard VSAT Segment Projected to Register Higher CAGR Than USAT Segment During Forecast Period

VSAT Market in China Projected to Register Highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Adoption of VSAT Technology for Crew Welfare in Oil & Gas Industry

Increased Need for VSAT Systems in Maritime Industry

Demand for Broadband Data Connections from Government and Business Sectors

Low Investment and Operating Costs

Increased Use of KU- and KA-Band VSATs

Increased Use of USATs for On-The-Move Applications

Restraints

Issues with Connectivity at Sea

Long Duration of Product Certification

Opportunities

Rising Need for VSAT Systems to Enable Telemedicine in Remote Locations

Growing Demand for Autonomous and Connected Vehicles

Increasing Use of Ultra-Compact KU-Band VSATs for Tactical UAVs

Rising Number of Leo-HTs Constellations

Challenges

Cybersecurity Concerns

Radio Spectrum Availability Issues

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Manufacturers

Value Chain Analysis

Prominent Companies

Private and Small Enterprises

Market Ecosystem

Industry Trends

Technology Trends

Innovations in Router Technology to Support Wide Range of Critical Applications

Improvement in Bandwidth Efficiency to Achieve More Throughput in VSAT Systems

Platform Technology to Drive a New Generation of VSAT Solutions

Use of Time Division Multiple Access (TDMA) Technology in VSAT Systems

4-Axes Stabilized VSAT Antenna Systems

Advanced 1M KA-/KU-Band Maritime VSAT Antennas

Use of KA- and KU-Band VSATs for Satellite Communications

Multiband Tactical Communication Amplifiers

Advanced Antennas to Enable Next Generation of VSATs

Increased Use of Ultra-Compact & High Throughput On-The-Move (OTM) Terminals for Tactical UAVs

Hybrid Maritime VSAT Network Solutions

Use Case Analysis

Use Case: Metamaterial Antenna

Use Case: Software Control Antenna System

Impact of Megatrends

Autonomous Aircraft

Development of Smart Antennas

Hybrid Beamforming Methods

Innovation and Patent Registrations

