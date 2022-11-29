New York, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oral Care Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368557/?utm_source=GNW





The global oral care market is expected to grow from $38.70 billion in 2021 to $41.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.32%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The oral care market is expected to reach $53.85 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.96%.



The oral care market consists of sales of oral care products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to prevent tooth decay, maintain oral hygiene and maintain freshness while breathing.Oral care is crucial for maintaining good oral health, lowering the risk of infection and inflammation in the oral cavity, and preventing systemic infection from the oral cavity.



It includes mechanical cleaning (tooth brushing, flossing), mouth washing (bland rinses), and hydration and lubrication (applying moisturizing agents).



The main product types of oral care are toothpaste, mouth wash and rinse, teeth whitening, dental floss, toothbrush, and orthodontic wax.Toothpaste is used to clean, maintain, and improve the appearance and health of teeth.



Toothpaste is a paste or gel dentifrice used to remove food particles and dental plaque from the teeth, control halitosis, and supply active chemicals that fight tooth decay and gum disease.The oral care products are distributed through stores and non-store based.



These products are used by hospitals and dental clinics.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the oral care market in 2021. The regions covered in the oral care market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increased awareness of dental health care is significantly contributing to the growth of the oral care market.Dental or oral health includes teeth, gums, and mouth and aims to keep the mouth healthy and avoid gum disease and tooth decay.



Various factors, including sugar consumption, cigarette use, alcohol use, and poor oral hygiene, are the root causes of oral diseases.Oral care helps to maintain hygiene and keep the mouth disease free.



According to the 2022 State of America’s Oral Health and Wellness Report, a US-based association that provides crucial education and research and supports key policies to prevent dental disease, 92% of adults and 96% of parents say maintaining good dental health is very important for overall health.One in five (20%) persons think that a problem with their oral health directly impacted their general health.



Therefore, awareness of dental health care drives the oral care market growth.



Technological advancement is a key trend in the oral care market.Major players in the oral care market are adopting CAD/CAM technology for providing oral care services.



CAD stands for "computer-assisted design" that uses computer-based software to assist in design processes and producing two-dimensional (2-D) drawings and three-dimensional (3-D) models.Computer-Assisted Manufacture (CAM) helps to automate a production process via software and computer-controlled equipment.



In oral care with CAD/CAM technology, the tooth is prepared for the crown by drilling it and then a computer image is taken.The crown is made in-office using a machine that receives this image.



For instance, in February 2022, Planmeca, US-based dental imaging and CAD/CAM equipment manufacturer, introduced the Planmeca PlanMill 35. The new Planmeca PlanMill 35 is one of three components of the Planmeca FIT CAD/CAM system.



In January 2020, Colgate, a US-based consumer products company specializing in the production, distribution, and provision of household, oral care, health care, personal care, and veterinary products, acquired Hello.Through this acquisition, Colgate will expand its oral care sector and thrive to provide its customers with the best oral care services.



Hello is a US-based oral care brand specializing in adult and kid’s toothpaste, mouth rinse, toothbrushes, and floss.



The countries covered in the oral care market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The oral care market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides oral care market statistics, including oral care industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an oral care market share, detailed oral care market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the oral care industry. This oral care market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

