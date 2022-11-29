New York, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hand-Held Surgical Instruments Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368553/?utm_source=GNW





The global hand-held surgical instruments market is expected to grow from $4.83 billion in 2021 to $5.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.35%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The hand-held surgical instruments market is expected to reach $7.00 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.78%.



The hand-held surgical instruments market consists of sales of hand-held surgical instruments by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in the surgical procedures and operated on while being held in hand.Hand-held surgical instruments are usually built of premium stainless steel and come in a wide range of sizes, styles, and shapes appropriate for various surgical procedures.



A wide variety of hand-held surgical instruments are used in numerous surgical operations, including scalpels, forceps, scissors, and retractors.



The main product types of hand-held surgical instruments are forceps, retractors, dilators, graspers, scalpels, and others.Forceps are used for securely grabbing, pulling, or holding items, especially during delicate operations.



A forceps is a two-bladed tool with a handle that can be used for various tasks, including managing sterile dressings, squeezing or gripping tissues, and others.Neurosurgery, cardiovascular, orthopedic, plastic and reconstructive surgery, obstetrics and gynecology are the applications of hand-held surgical instruments.



These instruments are used by hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.



North America was the largest region in the hand-held surgical instruments market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the hand-held surgical instruments market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



An increase in the geriatric population is driving the hand-held surgical instruments market.The geriatric population consists of adults 65 years of age and older.



People at this age are more prone to fall ill and catch a severe disease that needs proper treatment and surgical intervention.Surgical instruments are used in surgeries and carrying out treatment for various diseases.



For instance, according to a report by United Nations on World Population Ageing 2020, a US-based intergovernmental organization, the world population aging in 2020 was about 727 million people aged over 65 years and expected to reach 1.5 billion in 2050. Throughout the world, there is an increased population of over-aged 65 years which stood at 9.3% in 2020 and is expected to reach 16.0% by 2050. Therefore, the increasing geriatric population will propel the hand-held surgical instruments market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the hand-held surgical instruments market.Major players in the hand-held surgical instruments market are adopting smart surgical instruments to treat various diseases.



Smart surgical instruments are user-friendly, advanced tools that save time and money.For instance, in November 2021, OrthAlign, a US-based medical equipment manufacturer, introduced a new, hand-held smart surgical instrument called Lantern for full and partial knee replacements.



The solution offers streamlined workflows to reduce operating room wait times and support numerous operating rooms at once without requiring the investment in hardware or pre-operative imaging required by various computer-assisted surgical systems.



In October 2020, Katena Products Inc., a surgical equipment provider that includes cannulas, forceps, needle holders, phaco choppers, scissors, spatulas, and many more, acquired Micro Select for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Katena will expand its production of fine ophthalmic tools and manufacturing facilities. Micro Select Instruments Inc. is full-service surgical instrument manufacturing and repair company.



The countries covered in the hand-held surgical instruments market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The hand-held surgical instruments market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides hand-held surgical instruments market statistics, including hand-held surgical instruments industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a hand-held surgical instruments market share, detailed hand-held surgical instruments market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the hand-held surgical instruments industry. This hand-held surgical instruments market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

