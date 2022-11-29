New York, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bifurcation Lesions Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368539/?utm_source=GNW





The global bifurcation lesions market is expected to grow from $2.12 billion in 2021 to $2.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.59%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting manyevery markets across the globe. The bifurcation lesions market is expected to reach $2.97 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.26%.



The bifurcation lesions consist of sales of bifurcation lesions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a coronary artery constriction that occurs next to or involves the origin of a vital side branch one does not want to lose. It occurs when plaque deposits accumulate, and the artery becomes too small for adequate blood flow to your heart.



The main types of bifurcation lesions are one-stent and two-stent.One-stent bifurcation lesions refer to a procedure where the side branch is provisionally stented if the intervention is required owing to clinical complaints, angiographic results, or other adjunctive variables.



The main branch is stented first in this approach.The bifurcation angle is determined by the internal angle between the main and side branches.



These types of bifurcation lesions are applied in coronary and peripheral vascular.



North America was the largest region in the bifurcation lesions market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in bifurcation lesions market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing geriatric population is expected to drive the growth of the bifurcation lesions market.People whose age is more than 60 years are more likely to suffer a heart attack, a stroke, or develop coronary heart disease and heart failure than younger people.



In such cases, bifurcation lesions help treat the blood clots to allow adequate blood flow to your heart. For instance, according to a report by United Nations on World Population Ageing 2019, 703 million people worldwide were 65 or older in 2019, and the older people population growth is predicted to double by 2050, reaching 1.5 billion. Additionally, approximately 7% of people between the ages of 45 and 65 have coronary artery disease (CAD), and this number rises to >20% for those over the age of 65. The prevalence of CAD increases with time in persons over 70 years, reaching a peak of approximately 30% in the decades following that age. Therefore, the increasing geriatric population will drive the bifurcation lesions market.



The advancement in devices used in imaging and procedures is a key trend that is gaining popularity in the bifurcation lesions market.Major companies operating in the market are concentrating their efforts on advancements in existing devices used in imaging and procedures.



For instance, Advanced Bifurcation Systems (ABS), a clinical-stage medical device firm with a unique bifurcation stenting solution to standardize the treatment of all bifurcation lesions in coronary angioplasties, has a platform featuring the only modular self-aligning stent technology to evenly structure bifurcations. The ABS platform is a unique single system that reduces the need for repeat procedures and enables effective bifurcation stenting treatment.



In September 2021, Boston Scientific Corporation, a US-based biomedical/biotechnology engineering firm and manufacturer of medical devices used in interventional medical specialties, acquired Devoro Medical, Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Boston Scientific will focus on clot management and commercialization using WOLF Thrombectomy Platform developed by Devoro Medical. Innovative non-console and lytic-free WOLF technology use finger-like prongs to extract and remove thrombi in the arterial and venous systems to target and quickly trap blood clots. This technology will enhance and broaden its selection of interventional strategies for thromboemboli, including the AngioJet Thrombectomy System and the EkoSonic Endovascular System (EKOS). Devoro Medical, Inc is a US-based developer of a medical device intended to restore blood flow.



The countries covered in the bifurcation lesions market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The bifurcation lesions market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides bifurcation lesions market statistics, including bifurcation lesions industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a bifurcation lesions market share, detailed bifurcation lesions market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the bifurcation lesions industry. This bifurcation lesions market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368539/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________