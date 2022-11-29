Alamos Gold Extends High-Grade Gold Mineralization Laterally and at Depth at Island Gold, Including within Sub-Parallel Zones in Proximity to Existing Infrastructure

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) today reported new results from surface and underground exploration drilling at the Island Gold mine, further extending high-grade gold mineralization in Island West, Island East, and at depth. All reported drill widths are true width of the mineralized zones, unless otherwise stated.

Island West: high-grade mineralization extended 225 metres (“m”) west of existing Mineral Reserves and Resources (MH33-01). New highlights include:



C-Zone: 97.21 g/t Au (58.55 g/t cut) over 5.05 m (MH33-01); 22.40 g/t Au (22.40 g/t cut) over 2.18 m (790-450-06); 12.07 g/t Au (12.07 g/t cut) over 2.79 m (790-460-10); and 13.91 g/t Au (13.91 g/t cut) over 2.18 m (790-465-12).

Island West Hanging Wall Zones: high-grade gold mineralization intersected within newly defined sub-parallel zones in the hanging wall (B, G, and G1 zones). These sub-parallel zones are within proximity of existing underground infrastructure and represent a significant opportunity to add near mine Mineral Reserves and Resources. New highlights include:



B-Zone: 525.28 g/t Au (80.26 g/t cut) over 2.33 m (770-467-12); 72.03 g/t Au (44.05 g/t cut) over 3.15 m (770-468-02); 73.16 g/t Au (47.35 g/t cut) over 2.65 m (770-467-10); 34.41 g/t Au (22.77 g/t cut) over 5.07 m (770-467-11); 91.14 g/t Au (35.59 g/t cut) over 2.61 m (770-468-01A); 37.75 g/t Au (36.54 g/t cut) over 2.53 m (770-467-14); 226.16 g/t Au (32.33 g/t cut) over 2.58 m (770-467-13); and 51.17 g/t Au (37.18 g/t cut) over 2.11 m (770-468-03).

G-Zone: 22.81 g/t Au (22.81 g/t cut) over 2.14 m (770-467-08); 14.01 g/t Au (13.65 g/t cut) over 2.34 m (770-471-02); and 10.20 g/t Au (10.20 g/t cut) over 2.59 m (770-474-26).

G-Zone: 38.50 g/t Au (19.68 g/t cut) over 2.00 m (770-474-19); and 37.15 g/t Au (15.97 g/t cut) over 2.33 m (770-467-14).

Island East Lower: high-grade gold mineralization further extended down-plunge from the large high-grade Inferred Mineral Resource block in the lower part of Island East which contained 2.0 million ounces grading 15.48 g/t Au (3.96 million tonnes (“mt”)) as of December 31, 2021. New highlights include: 110.17 g/t Au (52.08 g/t cut) over 7.79 m (MH27-08); 22.17 g/t Au (22.17 g/t cut) over 8.01 m (MH27-07); and 10.45 g/t Au (10.45 g/t cut) over 7.28 m (MH27-06).

Island East Middle: underground exploration drilling extended high-grade gold mineralization within the E1E-Zone to the east of Mineral Reserves and Resources and in the area between Island Main and East (above the 840-level). Both areas are within proximity to existing underground infrastructure. New highlights include: 49.51 g/t Au (49.51 g/t cut) over 2.27 m (840-608-34); 27.22 g/t Au (27.22 g/t cut) over 2.16 m (620-580-09); 14.82 g/t Au (14.82 g/t cut) over 3.68m (840-632-11); 24.41 g/t Au (24.41 g/t cut) over 2.13 m (840-608-32); and 25.27 g/t Au (21.18 g/t cut) over 2.36 m (620-624-09).

New highlights include: Island Main: high-grade gold mineralization extended 160 m below Inferred Mineral Resources (MH30-02), representing one of the deepest intersections to date at Island Gold at a vertical depth of 1,666 m. This highlights the significant opportunity for further high-grade Mineral Reserve and Resource additions with the deposit open laterally and at depth across the currently defined 2 km strike. New highlights include: 23.21 g/t Au (23.21 g/t cut) over 2.50 m (MH30-02).

Note: Drillhole composite intervals reported as “cut” may include higher grade samples which have been cut to: C-zone (225 g/t Au), B-zone (90 g/t Au), D1 and G1-zones (45 g/t Au), and G-zone (70 g/t Au), E1E-zone (185 g/t Au).

“These high-grade results across multiple areas of the Island Gold deposit highlight the significant exploration upside, not only laterally and at depth, but within newly defined sub-parallel structures. Much of our focus the last several years has been adding high-grade Mineral Resources at depth in advance of the Phase 3+ Expansion study. Having nearly tripled the Mineral Reserve and Resource base to over five million ounces of gold and with work on the expansion ramping up, our exploration focus is shifting to more cost-effective underground drilling where we can leverage existing infrastructure,” said John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“We see excellent potential to continue adding high-grade Mineral Reserves and Resources laterally and at depth, but also within these previously undefined areas adjacent to our existing infrastructure which have the potential to be incorporated into near-term mine planning. These represent potential high-grade ounces close to our existing production horizons which will be low cost to develop, further increasing ounces per vertical metre and the value of the operation,” Mr. McCluskey added.

New highlight intercepts can be found in Tables 1 and 2, and in Figures 1 to 6 at the end of this news release.

2022 Exploration Drilling Program – Island Gold Mine

Total exploration spending through the first nine months was $17.9 million, in line with the annual budgeted amount of $22 million for surface and underground exploration at Island Gold in 2022. Exploration remains focused on defining additional near mine Mineral Resources across the Island Gold Deposit (Island Main, West, and East), as well as advancing and evaluating several regional targets.

A total of 28,174 m of surface directional drilling, 17,984 m of underground exploration drilling, and 9,707 m of regional surface exploration drilling has been completed as of November 25, 2022.

Island West

Surface Directional Drilling

Surface directional drilling extended high-grade mineralization 225 m west of existing Mineral Reserves and Resources (MH33-01) in Island West and highlights the opportunity to expand mineralization up-plunge and along strike, in proximity to existing underground infrastructure. Surface drilling is ongoing in this area, and underground exploration drifts will be extended west from the 490 and 790 levels to continue testing this area from underground.

New highlights include (Figure 1, Table 1):

C-Zone:

97.21 g/t Au (58.55 g/t cut) over 5.05 m (MH33-01).



Underground Exploration Drilling

Underground drilling from the 770 and 790-level exploration drifts continues to extend high-grade gold mineralization along strike to the west of Mineral Reserves and Resources in the middle portion of Island West (between vertical depths of 700 m and 1,100 m).

New highlights include (Figure 1, Table 2):

C-Zone:

22.40 g/t Au (22.40 g/t cut) over 2.18 m (790-450-06);

12.07 g/t Au (12.07 g/t cut) over 2.79 m (790-460-10);

13.91 g/t Au (13.91 g/t cut) over 2.18 m (790-465-12);

12.83 g/t Au (12.83 g/t cut) over 2.27 m (790-460-07); and

11.29 g/t Au (11.29 g/t cut) over 2.02 m (790-465-13B).



Island West Hanging Wall Zones

In addition to testing the C-Zone structure from the 770- and 790-levels, drill holes were extended into the hanging wall to follow up on previous drilling that intersected high-grade gold mineralization in sub-parallel structures. These structures were previously classified as “unknown zones” and contained limited Mineral Resources due to the lack of drilling. Additional drilling has been successful in establishing continuity and extending high-grade gold mineralization within multiple structures referred to as the B, G, and G1 Zones. These zones are located 20 m, 75 m and 110 m south of the main C-Zone, respectively. This highlights the potential to add high-grade Mineral Reserves and Resources in proximity of existing production horizons and infrastructure which could be incorporated into the mine plan and mined within the next several years. These potential high-grade Mineral Reserves and Resource additions would be low cost to develop, further increasing the value of the operation and strong economics of the expansion.

New highlights include (Figures 4, 5, and 6, Table 2):

B-Zone:

525.28 g/t Au (80.26 g/t cut) over 2.33 m (770-467-12);

72.03 g/t Au (44.05 g/t cut) over 3.15 m (770-468-02);

73.16 g/t Au (47.35 g/t cut) over 2.65 m (770-467-10);

34.41 g/t Au (22.77 g/t cut) over 5.07 m (770-467-11);

91.14 g/t Au (35.59 g/t cut) over 2.61 m (770-468-01A);

37.75 g/t Au (36.54 g/t cut) over 2.53m (770-467-14);

226.16 g/t Au (32.33 g/t cut) over 2.58 m (770-467-13);

51.17 g/t Au (37.18 g/t cut) over 2.11 m (770-468-03);

31.79 g/t Au (26.36 g/t cut) over 2.07 m (790-450-02); and

38.96 g/t Au (20.83 g/t cut) over 2.32 m (770-468-07).

G-Zone:

22.81 g/t Au (22.81 g/t cut) over 2.14 m (770-467-08);

14.01 g/t Au (13.65 g/t cut) over 2.34 m (770-471-02); and

10.20 g/t Au (10.20 g/t cut) over 2.59 m (770-474-26).



G1-Zone:

38.50 g/t Au (19.68 g/t cut) over 2.00 m (770-474-19); and

37.15 g/t Au (15.97 g/t cut) over 2.33 m (770-467-14).

Within the B-Zone, the distribution of drill hole intersections over a 30 to 40 m extent is the result of a series of drill holes that were completed at different azimuths and dips from a footwall drill bay, located approximately 30 m north of the B-Zone. These holes were designed to test targets in the hanging wall G and G1 zones, and also confirmed the continuity of high-grade gold mineralization locally within the B-zone.

Island Main and East

Surface Directional Drilling

Surface directional drilling continues to extend high-grade gold mineralization in the E1E-Zone beyond Mineral Resource blocks in the lower portions of Island Main and East areas.

New highlights from the drilling program include (Figure 1, Table 1):

110.17 g/t Au (52.08 g/t cut) over 7.79 m (MH27-08);

22.17 g/t Au (22.17 g/t cut) over 8.01 m (MH27-07);

10.45 g/t Au (10.45 g/t cut) over 7.28 m (MH27-06); and

23.21 g/t Au (23.21 g/t cut) over 2.50 m (MH30-02).

Drill hole MH30-02 (23.21 g/t Au (23.21 g/t cut) over 2.50 m) was planned as a significant step-out at depth below Inferred Mineral Resources in Island Main area. This hole intersected high-grade mineralization 160 m vertically below Inferred Mineral Resources and is one of the deepest intersections to date at Island Gold. This further highlights the opportunity for the expansion of high-grade Mineral Reserves and Resources at depth, where Island Gold remains open at depth across the 2 km strike of the deposit.

Drill holes MH27-06 (10.45 g/t Au (10.45 g/t cut) over 7.28 m), MH27-07 (22.17 g/t Au (22.17 g/t cut) over 8.01 m), and MH27-08 (110.17 g/t Au (52.08 g/t cut) over 7.79 m) intersected wide, high-grade mineralization beyond the nearest Inferred Mineral Resource block in Island East. These drill holes continue to extend gold mineralization down-plunge from the large Inferred Mineral Resource block which has grown rapidly over the last several years to contain 2.0 million ounces grading 15.48 g/t Au (3.96 mt) as of December 31, 2021. Drilling is in progress in this area and is expected to extend Inferred Mineral Resources to the east.

Drillhole MH27-06 was extended into the footwall of the E1E-Zone and two mineralized zones were encountered, 29.81 g/t Au (29.81 g/t cut) over 6.40 m, and 20.67 g/t Au (20.67 g/t cut) over 13.50 m. These zones start 125 m and 137 m, respectively, down-hole from the E1E-Zone, both with apparent moderate to low-angle relative to the core axis, suggesting an oblique orientation relative to the drill hole azimuth (see “Other Zones”). As a result, true width and geometry are unknown at this time and core length is reported. Drill hole MH27-07 was drilled as a step-out to follow up on these zones; however, did not encounter the same zone. Additional interpretation is ongoing to determine the geometry of the zones, and optimal orientation for follow up drilling.

Both MH27-06 and MH27-07 also intersected a mineralized zone in the hanging wall, 25 m up-hole from the E1E-Zone, returning 25.71 g/t Au (25.71 g/t cut) over 5.0 m, and 10.35 g/t Au (10.35 g/t cut) over 4.65 m, respectively. True width is unknown at this time and core length is reported.

Underground Exploration Drilling

Underground drilling from the 620- and 840-level exploration drifts continues to extend high-grade gold mineralization along strike to the east of Mineral Reserves and Resources in the middle portion of Island East (between vertical depths of 500 m and 1,000 m). Drillhole 840-632-11 was drilled from the eastern extent of the 840-level exploration drift and intersected 14.82 g/t Au (14.82 g/t cut) over 3.68 m, 120 m to the east of the nearest Mineral Resource.

New highlights in the E1E-Zone include (Figure 1, Table 2):

49.51 g/t Au (49.51 g/t cut) over 2.27 m (840-608-34);

27.22 g/t Au (27.22 g/t cut) over 2.16 m (620-580-09);

14.82 g/t Au (14.82 g/t cut) over 3.68m (840-632-11);

24.41 g/t Au (24.41 g/t cut) over 2.13 m (840-608-32);

25.27 g/t Au (21.18 g/t cut) over 2.36 m (620-624-09);

11.50 g/t Au (11.50 g/t cut) over 2.73 m (620-633-08);

12.17 g/t Au (12.17 g/t cut) over 2.39 m (840-584-35); and

10.48 g/t Au (10.48 g/t cut) over 2.25 m (620-562-10).

Other Zones

The Island Gold Deposit consists of a number of sub-parallel mineralized structures, with the majority of Mineral Reserves and Resources defined in the C/E1E structure which constitute the main production horizons at the Island Gold Mine. As underground development advances, these sub-parallel hanging wall and footwall structures can be targeted with step-out drilling from underground drill platforms. As demonstrated with the above noted newly defined B, G, and G1 Zones, through additional drilling these zones have the potential to be converted into new Mineral Reserves and Resources adjacent to existing underground infrastructure.

High-grade gold mineralization has been previously intersected from surface and underground drilling throughout the hanging wall and footwall across the 2 km strike extent of the Island Gold Deposit. These intersections are high-priority exploration targets outside of the main C/E1E Zone, which currently hosts the majority (94%) of the known Mineral Reserves and Resources at the Island Gold Mine.

Step-out underground exploration drilling targeting these zones can be completed once underground development has been established. This drilling allows for the confirmation of the geometry and potential continuity of mineralization with the objective of defining new Mineral Resources. These hanging wall and footwall exploration opportunities provide potential further upside to define additional Mineral Reserves and Resources outside of the main C/E1E-Zone in proximity to underground development, which would enhance the ounce per vertical metre profile, and provide multiple mining horizons from the same lateral development levels.

The following are highlights of new hanging wall and footwall intersections from underground and surface exploration drilling where the geometry and continuity is not yet established (“Unknown Zone”) (reported composite intervals are core lengths) (Tables 1 and 2):

116.04 g/t Au (116.04 g/t cut) over 2.80 m (840-632-07);

20.67 g/t Au (20.67 g/t cut) over 13.50 m (MH27-06);

29.81 g/t Au (29.81 g/t cut) over 6.40 m (MH27-06);

10.35 g/t Au (10.35 g/t cut) over 4.65 m (MH27-06);

58.54 g/t Au (58.54 g/t cut) over 2.60 m (840-572-37);

53.22 g/t Au (53.22 g/t cut) over 2.50 m (360-594-01);

49.57 g/t Au (49.57 g/t cut) over 2.10 m (840-632-05);

41.28 g/t Au (41.28 g/t cut) over 2.10 m (840-632-10);

31.02 g/t Au (31.02 g/t cut) over 2.20 m (840-632-08);

11.75 g/t Au (11.75 g/t cut) over 2.20 m (620-633-01);

11.33 g/t Au (11.33 g/t cut) over 3.05 m (340-608-07);

12.13 g/t Au (12.13 g/t cut) over 2.75 m (770-467-14); and

14.86 g/t Au (14.86 g/t cut) over 2.20 m (360-594-04).



Qualified Persons

Scott R.G. Parsons, P.Geo., FAusIMM, Alamos Gold’s Vice President, Exploration, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Scott R.G. Parsons is a “Qualified Person” as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators’ National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Exploration programs at the Island Gold Mine are directed by Raynald Vincent, P.Eng., M.G.P., Exploration Superintendent at the Island Gold Mine. Raynald Vincent is a “Qualified Person” as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators’ National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Alamos Gold maintains an internal Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC) program at the Island Gold Mine to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with best practices.

Access to the Island Gold Mine is controlled by security personnel. Drill core is logged and sampled at the core logging facility within the mine site under the supervision of a Qualified Geologist. A geologist marks the individual samples for analysis, and sample intervals, sample numbers, standards and blanks are entered into the database. The core is cut in half using an electric core saw equipped with a diamond tipped blade. One half of the core is placed into a plastic sample bag and sealed with zip ties in preparation for shipment. The other half of the core is returned to the core box and retained for future reference. The samples are placed in large heavy-duty nylon reinforced Fabrene bags, which are identified and sealed before being placed on pallets. The core samples are picked up at the mine site and delivered to AGAT laboratory in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Gold is analyzed by a 50 grams fire assay with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. Samples greater than 10.0 g/t Au are re-analyzed using gravimetric finish methods. AGAT is a certified laboratory and has internal quality control (“QC”) programs that include insertion of reagent blanks, reference materials, and pulp duplicates.

The Corporation inserts QC samples (blanks and reference materials) at regular intervals to monitor laboratory performance. Cross check assays are completed on a regular basis in a secondary accredited laboratory. The QA/QC procedures are more completely described in the Technical Report filed on SEDAR August 29, 2022.

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos mine in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 1,900 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company’s shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol “AGI”.

Table 1: Island Gold – Previously Unreleased Select Composite Intervals from Surface Exploration Drilling

Composite intervals greater than 3 g/t Au weighted average, capping values:

Island Main and East @ 185 g/t Au, Island West @ 225 g/t Au.

Hole ID Zone Target Area From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) True Width (m) Au Uncut (g/t) Au Cut (g/t) Vertical Depth (m) MH27-06 E1E Island East 1615.34 1624.50 9.16 7.28 10.45 10.45 1538 MH27-07 E1E Island East 1615.85 1626.15 10.30 8.01 22.17 22.17 1540 MH27-08 E1E Island East 1586.00 1595.30 9.30 7.79 110.17 52.08 1502 MH30-02 E1E Island Main 1811.50 1814.75 3.25 2.50 23.21 23.21 1666 MH33-01 C Island West 785.90 795.10 9.20 5.05 97.21 58.55 733 MH27-06 Unknown Island East 1589.00 1594.00 5.00 25.71 25.71 1511 MH27-06 Unknown Island East 1751.20 1757.60 6.40 29.81 29.81 1666 MH27-06 Unknown Island East 1769.90 1783.40 13.50 20.67 20.67 1687 MH27-07 Unknown Island East 1585.20 1589.85 4.65 10.35 10.35 1508





Table 2: Island Gold – Previously Unreleased Select Composite Intervals from Underground Exploration Drilling

Composite intervals greater than 3 g/t Au weighted average, capping values:

Island West (C-zone) @ 225 g/t Au; Island Main and East (E1E Zone) @ 185 g/t Au. B Zone @ 90 g/t Au; D1 and G1 Zones @ 45 g/t Au; G Zone @ 70 g/t Au.

Hole ID Zone Target Area From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) True Width (m) Au Uncut (g/t) Au Cut (g/t) Vertical Depth (m) 770-467-08 B Island West 12.15 14.80 2.65 2.53 9.48 9.48 790 770-467-10 B Island West 16.90 20.55 3.65 2.65 73.16 47.35 780 770-467-11 B Island West 33.90 40.40 6.50 5.07 34.41 22.77 781 770-467-12 B Island West 12.10 15.15 3.05 2.33 525.28 80.26 783 770-467-13 B Island West 16.20 19.45 3.25 2.58 226.16 32.33 777 770-467-14 B Island West 17.70 20.30 2.60 2.53 37.75 36.54 776 770-468-01A B Island West 13.00 15.90 2.90 2.61 91.14 35.59 787 770-468-02 B Island West 16.20 19.95 3.75 3.15 72.03 44.05 782 770-468-03 B Island West 14.00 16.20 2.20 2.11 51.17 37.18 790 770-468-04A B Island West 13.75 16.80 3.05 3.02 7.37 7.37 793 770-468-05 B Island West 14.00 17.00 3.00 2.56 3.13 3.13 785 770-468-07 B Island West 15.00 17.60 2.60 2.32 38.96 20.83 792 770-471-02 B Island West 48.00 50.30 2.30 2.27 6.21 6.21 805 770-474-16 B Island West 8.70 10.90 2.20 2.02 4.22 4.22 790 770-474-19 B Island West 7.50 10.20 2.70 2.45 6.35 6.35 795 790-450-01 B Island West 182.90 185.40 2.50 2.10 5.50 5.50 846 790-450-02 B Island West 159.65 161.75 2.10 2.07 31.79 26.36 798 790-459-01 B Island West 337.00 340.90 3.90 2.03 8.65 8.65 1077 790-459-02 B Island West 287.00 292.00 5.00 2.12 3.75 3.75 1019 790-459-03 B Island West 213.95 216.45 2.50 2.40 9.29 9.29 898 790-460-07 B Island West 197.30 202.80 5.50 3.20 8.83 8.83 703 740-471-44A C Island West 870.00 875.00 5.00 2.53 3.15 3.15 1478 790-450-01 C Island West 148.45 150.80 2.35 2.03 3.19 3.19 842 790-450-03 C Island West 163.10 166.90 3.80 2.28 5.18 5.18 889 790-450-06 C Island West 193.80 197.60 3.80 2.18 22.40 22.40 940 790-459-01 C Island West 299.50 304.20 4.70 2.49 3.75 3.75 1049 790-460-05 C Island West 110.75 113.85 3.10 2.99 3.35 3.35 809 790-460-05A C Island West 110.00 113.60 3.60 3.50 5.75 5.75 809 790-460-06 C Island West 99.10 103.00 3.90 3.69 8.37 8.37 786 790-460-07 C Island West 112.00 114.70 2.70 2.27 12.83 12.83 756 790-460-10 C Island West 104.70 107.90 3.20 2.79 12.07 12.07 766 790-465-12 C Island West 107.00 112.00 5.00 2.18 13.91 13.91 898 790-465-13B C Island West 89.30 92.30 3.00 2.02 11.29 11.29 876 840-530-05 C Island West 705.00 710.60 5.60 2.14 5.89 5.89 1464 790-450-05 D1 Island West 93.50 96.30 2.80 2.46 15.25 10.92 863 790-450-06 D1 Island West 101.30 104.50 3.20 2.61 4.06 4.06 887 340-608-07 E1E Island East 88.10 90.80 2.70 2.14 3.71 3.71 260 620-562-03 E1E Island East 128.40 131.30 2.90 2.66 4.66 4.66 517 620-562-04 E1E Island East 135.40 139.00 3.60 3.14 5.04 5.04 497 620-562-10 E1E Island East 250.25 253.45 3.20 2.25 10.48 10.48 740 620-580-09 E1E Island East 85.20 87.60 2.40 2.16 27.22 27.22 545 620-624-09 E1E Island East 100.70 103.40 2.70 2.36 25.27 21.18 570 620-624-10 E1E Island East 93.00 95.40 2.40 2.22 5.31 5.31 542 620-624-13 E1E Island East 209.85 214.70 4.85 2.28 3.82 3.82 702 620-633-05 E1E Island East 91.40 94.80 3.40 2.76 4.32 4.32 509 620-633-08 E1E Island East 85.80 88.60 2.80 2.73 11.50 11.50 565 840-584-35 E1E Island East 168.95 171.35 2.40 2.39 12.17 12.17 782 840-584-36 E1E Island East 166.10 168.80 2.70 2.69 4.01 4.01 808 840-590-27 E1E Island East 161.70 164.50 2.80 2.08 6.07 6.07 906 840-608-32 E1E Island East 135.25 137.60 2.35 2.13 24.41 24.41 803 840-608-34 E1E Island East 146.00 148.70 2.70 2.27 49.51 49.51 811 840-632-02 E1E Island East 141.00 143.50 2.50 2.40 3.10 3.10 829 840-632-05 E1E Island East 135.00 137.15 2.15 2.08 6.31 6.31 840 840-632-11 E1E Island East 157.25 161.50 4.25 3.68 14.82 14.82 754 920-630-06 E1E Island East 94.10 97.40 3.30 2.14 5.81 5.81 945 770-467-08 G Island West 71.70 74.00 2.30 2.14 22.81 22.81 796 770-468-02 G Island West 74.00 76.20 2.20 2.11 4.00 4.00 766 770-471-01A G Island West 90.00 92.65 2.65 2.14 5.86 5.86 837 770-471-02 G Island West 72.80 75.60 2.80 2.34 14.01 13.65 813 770-474-26 G Island West 80.35 83.00 2.65 2.59 10.20 10.20 744 770-467-13 G1 Island West 149.20 151.80 2.60 2.02 50.55 5.78 704 770-467-14 G1 Island West 153.00 155.70 2.70 2.33 37.15 15.97 697 770-474-17 G1 Island West 107.30 110.80 3.50 3.44 7.00 7.00 782 770-474-18 G1 Island West 104.50 106.70 2.20 2.14 4.06 4.06 767 770-474-19 G1 Island West 124.40 127.00 2.60 2.00 38.50 19.68 859 770-474-20 G1 Island West 104.00 107.00 3.00 2.96 7.24 7.24 765 770-474-22 G1 Island West 115.05 117.65 2.60 2.31 9.32 9.32 827 770-474-23 G1 Island West 108.05 110.45 2.40 2.13 5.13 5.13 831 340-608-07 Unknown 80.50 83.55 3.05 11.33 11.33 265 360-594-01 Unknown 147.70 149.90 2.20 3.10 3.10 349 360-594-01 Unknown 203.20 206.40 3.20 5.19 5.19 353 360-594-01 Unknown 52.70 55.20 2.50 53.22 53.22 344 360-594-03 Unknown 211.90 214.10 2.20 5.35 5.35 278 360-594-04 Unknown 50.20 52.40 2.20 14.86 14.86 344 620-633-01 Unknown 56.60 58.80 2.20 11.75 11.75 576 740-471-46 Unknown 101.00 104.60 3.60 4.11 4.11 830 740-471-46 Unknown 336.70 340.55 3.85 6.96 6.96 984 740-471-47 Unknown 376.80 379.70 2.90 9.97 9.97 994 770-467-10 Unknown 23.65 26.80 3.15 6.33 6.33 778 770-467-13 Unknown 27.25 30.05 2.80 4.05 4.05 771 770-467-14 Unknown 27.80 30.55 2.75 12.13 12.13 770 790-450-01 Unknown 142.70 145.10 2.40 3.08 3.08 841 790-450-01 Unknown 33.70 36.75 3.05 7.01 7.01 829 790-450-01 Unknown 54.40 56.65 2.25 7.60 7.60 831 790-450-03 Unknown 57.10 59.90 2.80 3.68 3.68 848 790-450-03 Unknown 31.10 34.95 3.85 4.54 4.54 838 790-450-04 Unknown 301.70 304.40 2.70 3.26 3.26 687 790-450-05 Unknown 28.30 30.70 2.40 9.10 7.91 838 840-572-37 Unknown 159.00 161.60 2.60 58.54 58.54 972 840-572-38 Unknown 206.20 208.55 2.35 3.80 3.80 1006 840-632-04 Unknown 106.65 109.00 2.35 3.03 3.03 796 840-632-05 Unknown 131.10 133.20 2.10 49.57 49.57 840 840-632-07 Unknown 146.10 148.90 2.80 116.04 116.04 913 840-632-08 Unknown 103.30 105.70 2.40 5.60 5.60 776 840-632-08 Unknown 109.10 111.30 2.20 31.02 31.02 773 840-632-10 Unknown 101.60 103.70 2.10 41.28 41.28 857





Table 3: Surface exploration drill holes; azimuth, dip, drilled length, and collar location at surface (UTM NAD83)

Hole ID Azimuth (°) Dip

(°) Drilled Length (m) UTM Easting (m) UTM Northing (m) UTM Elevation (m) Comments MH25-12 335 -80 861 692320 5351076 393 Cut from MH25-11 at 1006 m MH26-06 339 -79 1098 692210 5351208 394 Cut from MH26-05 at 671 m MH26-07 339 -79 995 692210 5351208 394 Cut from MH26-06 at 843 m MH26-08 339 -79 615 692210 5351208 394 Cut from MH26-07 at 1202 m MH27-03 338 -76 614 692344 5351146 392 Cut from MH27-02 at 1113 m MH27-04 338 -76 937 692344 5351146 392 Cut from MH27-03 at 823 m MH27-06 338 -76 1413 692344 5351146 392 Cut from MH27-01 at 563 m MH27-07 338 -76 593 692344 5351146 392 Cut from MH27-06 at 1399 m MH27-08 338 -76 1395 692344 5351146 392 Cut from MH27-01 at 605 m MH28-02 253 -84 763 692701 5351670 391 Cut from MH28-01B at 1152 m MH28-03 253 -84 1216 692701 5351670 391 Cut from MH28-01B at 763 m MH28-04 253 -84 954 692701 5351670 391 Cut from MH28-03 at 1043 m MH28-05 253 -84 974 692701 5351670 391 Cut from MH28-01A at 1060 m MH29-01 308 -79 1757 691319 5350979 395 MH29-02 308 -79 1314 691319 5350979 395 Cut from MH29-01 at 518 m MH30-01 325 -77 1985 692051 5350830 394 MH30-02 325 -77 671 692051 5350830 394 Cut from MH30-01 at 1255 m MH31-01 338 -80 1779 691003 5350847 395 MH31-02 338 -80 628 691003 5350847 395 Cut from MH31-01 at 1225 m MH31-03 338 -80 840 691003 5350847 395 Cut from MH31-01 at 1049 m MH33-01 318 -72 981 690225 5351183 382 21IGX009 344 -59 1013 692312 5351992 401 21IGX010 316 -65 1452 692595 5351636 396 21IGX011 331 -51 754 691961 5351901 394 21IGX012 331 -62 755 691961 5351901 394 21IGX013 312 -57 1304 692593 5351639 390 21IGX013W1 312 -57 550 692593 5351639 390 Cut from 21IGX013 at 751 m 21IGX014 331 -45 720 691961 5351901 394

Note: UTM mine surface elevation 393 m





Table 4: Underground exploration drill holes; azimuth, dip, drilled length, and collar location at surface (UTM NAD83).

Hole ID Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Drilled Length (m) UTM Easting (m) UTM Northing (m) UTM Elevation (m) 340-608-04 148 -18 135 691517 5352227 62 340-608-05 148 -31 189 691517 5352227 62 340-608-06 148 -38 237 691517 5352227 61 340-608-07 158 51 126 691517 5352227 65 340-614-01 146 -36 231 691571 5352255 63 340-614-02 159 -25 168 691570 5352255 63 340-614-03A 147 -10 228 691570 5352254 64 340-614-04 156 49 126 691570 5352255 66 360-594-01 330 1 351 691390 5352160 50 360-594-03 330 19 228 691391 5352160 50 360-594-04 349 1 219 691392 5352161 49 620-562-03 145 45 162 691130 5351956 -217 620-562-04 145 55 168 691130 5351956 -217 620-562-05 158 34 159 691130 5351955 -220 620-562-06 158 12 165 691130 5351955 -220 620-562-07 181 44 168 691130 5351955 -220 620-562-09 168 -27 270 691130 5351955 -220 620-562-10 162 -31 285 691130 5351955 -220 620-562-11 159 -22 240 691130 5351955 -220 620-562-12 151 -28 261 691130 5351955 -220 620-580-08 128 74 159 691311 5351989 -212 620-580-09 134 44 120 691313 5351988 -213 620-623-14 154 -33 271 691707 5352177 -208 620-624-02A 134 30 129 691714 5352180 -206 620-624-03 139 56 132 691713 5352179 -206 620-624-04 144 -35 282 691713 5352180 -209 620-624-05 146 -23 195 691713 5352180 -208 620-624-08 201 46 135 691711 5352179 -205 620-624-09 186 15 129 691711 5352179 -207 620-624-10 184 37 126 691713 5352179 -208 620-624-11 169 -13 186 691712 5352179 -208 620-624-12 162 -22 201 691712 5352179 -209 620-624-13 149 -31 243 691712 5352179 -208 620-624-14 141 -32 270 691712 5352180 -209 620-624-15 144 -25 261 691712 5352180 -209 620-624-16 176 21 114 691711 5352179 -207 620-624-17 169 -19 186 691712 5352179 -208 620-633-01 130 21 129 691794 5352217 -205 620-633-02 136 -31 276 691794 5352217 -207 620-633-03 138 -8 162 691794 5352217 -206 620-633-05 148 70 159 691793 5352217 -203 620-633-06A 150 -19 186 691793 5352217 -206 620-633-07 154 -27 225 691793 5352217 -206 620-633-08 166 22 126 691793 5352216 -205 740-471-40A 133 -66 845 690297 5351608 -369 740-471-44A 106 -63 933 690297 5351608 -369 740-471-46 333 -40 834 690293 5351610 -369 740-471-47 304 -35 930 690288 5351608 -369 770-467-08 145 -6 87 690303 5351482 -395 770-467-09 136 10 84 690303 5351483 -395 770-467-10 148 22 87 690303 5351483 -394 770-467-11 158 11 57 690302 5351483 -395 770-467-12 173 19 90 690302 5351482 -394 770-467-13 170 31 159 690302 5351482 -393 770-467-14 178 35 168 690302 5351482 -394 770-468-01A 177 6 96 690310 5351486 -395 770-468-02 165 17 90 690310 5351486 -395 770-468-03 165 -6 93 690310 5351486 -396 770-468-04A 160 -15 96 690310 5351486 -396 770-468-05 149 11 84 690311 5351486 -395 770-468-06 141 -1 87 690311 5351486 -395 770-468-07 145 -12 96 690311 5351486 -396 770-471-01A 160 -30 138 690348 5351496 -397 770-471-02 175 -17 125 690348 5351496 -397 770-474-16 140 -1 138 690370 5351502 -396 770-474-17 149 4 144 690370 5351502 -396 770-474-18 158 11 162 690370 5351501 -396 770-474-19 159 -33 168 690369 5351501 -397 770-474-20 166 13 168 690369 5351501 -396 770-474-21 166 -12 153 690369 5351501 -397 770-474-22 171 -18 150 690369 5351501 -397 770-474-23 175 -22 156 690369 5351501 -397 770-474-24 150 -3 165 690370 5351502 -396 770-474-25 139 31 126 690370 5351502 -395 770-474-26 156 32 126 690370 5351502 -395 770-474-28 145 12 123 690370 5351502 -396 790-450-01 188 -5 195 690104 5351528 -433 790-450-02 183 9 195 690105 5351528 -432 790-450-03 188 -21 200 690104 5351528 -433 790-450-04 163 24 321 690105 5351528 -431 790-450-05 157 -23 204 690106 5351529 -433 790-450-06 153 -36 258 690106 5351529 -433 790-459-01 149 -47 402 690167 5351590 -434 790-459-02 159 -41 324 690167 5351590 -434 790-459-03 164 -21 282 690167 5351590 -434 790-460-02 147 -17 192 690192 5351553 -434 790-460-03 156 -10 159 690192 5351553 -434 790-460-04 161 -21 234 690192 5351553 -434 790-460-05 170 9 189 690192 5351552 -433 790-460-05A 170 9 189 690191 5351552 -434 790-460-06 173 24 237 690192 5351552 -432 790-460-07 173 38 225 690191 5351552 -431 790-460-08 175 48 186 690193 5351553 -431 790-460-09 164 41 201 690194 5351554 -432 790-460-10 164 34 186 690194 5351553 -432 790-460-11 168 17 180 690193 5351553 -433 790-460-12 164 25 120 690194 5351554 -433 790-465-12 152 -44 399 690256 5351538 -429 790-465-13B 159 -36 147 690256 5351538 -429 840-530-04A 178 -64 852 690848 5351794 -469 840-530-05 178 -64 249 690848 5351794 -469 840-572-37 162 -47 396 691247 5351951 -460 840-572-38 154 -46 396 691247 5351951 -460 840-584-31 146 24 207 691378 5351957 -454 840-584-34 151 34 198 691378 5351957 -454 840-584-35 152 22 201 691378 5351957 -455 840-584-36 155 13 186 691378 5351957 -455 840-584-37 159 34 198 691377 5351957 -454 840-590-24 153 -26 183 691442 5351958 -455 840-590-27 137 -21 207 691442 5351958 -455 840-602-30 176 -11 177 691560 5351985 -453 840-608-30 169 -11 171 691617 5352008 -452 840-608-32 147 16 150 691618 5352008 -451 840-608-34 141 12 162 691618 5352008 -451 840-608-38 151 -5 174 691618 5352008 -452 840-632-01 122 -15 174 691836 5352115 -447 840-632-02 122 3 168 691833 5352113 -447 840-632-03 120 22 171 691836 5352116 -446 840-632-04 137 20 156 691836 5352115 -446 840-632-05 140 -3 156 691836 5352115 -446 840-632-06C 133 55 177 691833 5352113 -447 840-632-07 146 -29 201 691835 5352115 -448 840-632-08 146 34 153 691836 5352115 -445 840-632-09 159 51 165 691835 5352115 -444 840-632-10 172 -10 186 691834 5352114 -447 840-632-11 107 30 192 691836 5352117 -445 840-632-12A 109 14 237 691833 5352113 -447 840-632-13 109 -12 201 691836 5352116 -447 920-630-05 190 7 90 691853 5352006 -534 920-630-06 192 -13 111 691854 5352006 -534 920-630-07 186 -28 123 691854 5352006 -534 920-630-09 174 16 99 691855 5352006 -532 920-630-10 168 -22 102 691855 5352007 -534 920-630-11 147 19 87 691856 5352007 -532 920-630-12 172 -7 81 691855 5352006 -533 920-630-13 177 34 102 691855 5352006 -531 920-630-14 196 32 123 691854 5352006 -531 920-630-15 206 17 120 691853 5352005 -532

Note: UTM mine surface elevation 393 m





Figure 1: Island Gold Mine – C/E1E/E1EN Longitudinal, New Underground and Surface Exploration Drilling Results





Figure 2: Island Gold West (C-Zone) Longitudinal – Surface and Underground Exploration Drilling Results





Figure 3: Island Gold East (E1E-Zone) Longitudinal – Underground Exploration Drilling Results





Figure 4: Island Gold Mine B-Zone Longitudinal – Underground Exploration Drilling Results





Figure 5: Island Gold Mine G-Zone Longitudinal – Underground Exploration Drilling Results





Figure 6: Island Gold Mine G1-Zone Longitudinal – Underground Exploration Drilling Results





