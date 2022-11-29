Goats proclaimed the ‘Gift Of All Time’ this holiday season

MARKHAM, Ontario, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MARKHAM, Ontario – November 29, 2022 – In the sports world, GOAT stands for the ‘Greatest Of All Time’ – think Donovan Bailey, Wayne Gretzky and Christine Sinclair. But this Giving Tuesday (November 29), Children Believe, a charity that annually helps more than 1.2 million children and their families worldwide to overcome poverty and injustice, is proclaiming the goat as the Gift Of All Time.

Why? Goats prove their GOAT status daily as a source of milk, fertilizer and income for families in developing countries who often lack the means to make a living, not only during the holidays, but all year long. A goat or two ($100/each, $250/flock) can help sustain a family for a year, according to Children Believe’s Gifts for Good catalogue, enabling many parents to afford to send – and keep – their children in school.

“Goats, chickens and cows can provide life-altering resources for families in need in the developing world,” says Fred Witteveen, CEO of Children Believe. “For example, did you know that hens can lay up to 300 eggs a year? A gift of three hens and a rooster from our Gifts for Good catalogue can create a reliable food source for a family and enable them to earn an income. Parents can then use those funds to keep their children, especially girls, in school instead of them having to drop out and work.”

Manjula, a single mother from a rural community in India, received a goat through the Gifts for Good catalogue. The doe later gave birth to two kids, one of which Manjula sold. With that money, she opened a savings account at the local bank for her children, establishing a positive stepping stone for their future.

Gifts that Multiply Education and Hope

The Gifts for Good catalogue offers a selection of education-inspired gifts that support children’s lives and dreams. Canadians can choose from providing the necessities of education, including filling a backpack with school supplies ($50) to supporting the future of STEM education with a gift of a laptop and improved internet access for students ($100). Many of the gifts offered are valued at 5x their purchase price, including sending a girl to school for a year ($100) and a scholarship fund ($100) that ensures a vulnerable student can continue his or her post-secondary education.

Briana Nicole, age 8, is a third-grader who lives in Nicaragua. She appreciates the school supplies from the Gifts for Good catalogue that she has received for several years because they help her excel at mathematics, her favourite subject.

Join the #GivingTuesday movement today! Help us reach our goal to send 100 girls to school, and your gift will be multiplied by our giving partners 5X.

Gifts are donated to families in communities where Children Believe serves across Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Ghana, India, Nicaragua and Paraguay. Last year, Canadians donated more than $25,000 toward livestock gifts alone through the catalogue. Those looking to become the “gift giver of all time” this holiday season can check out the digital edition of the Gifts for Good catalogue here.

About Children Believe

Children Believe works globally to empower children to dream fearlessly, stand up for what they believe in – and be heard. For 60+ years, we’ve brought together brave young dreamers, caring supporters and partners, and unabashed idealists. Together, we’re driven by a common belief: creating access to education – inside and outside of classrooms – is the most powerful tool children can use to change their world.

