OpenReel Ranks No. 112 Fastest Growing Company in North America on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenReel™, the leading digital video creation platform, today announced its spot on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list. OpenReel secured the 112th spot with revenue growth of 1,274%. The annual ranking measures both private and public companies within the technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech sectors based on their growth from 2018 to 2021.



Lee Firestone, CEO and co-founder, credits OpenReel’s growth to a company vision of democratizing high-quality video creation by overcoming the resource-intensive challenges that have historically faced brands looking to adopt video strategies.

OpenReel’s end-to-end video creation technology empowers teams and individuals to remotely record, edit, brand, and host video in minutes. With it, companies are able to successfully deploy video at scale with minimal equipment, personnel, and budget.

“We are honored to be part of the prestigious Fast 500 list,” said Firestone. “It is a reflection of our commitment to shape the future of video creation and build world-class technology that surpasses the needs of the marketplace to communicate, create, and inspire.”

This is OpenReel’s first year to be included on the list.

“This year’s Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today’s most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what’s next, understanding what’s needed to succeed and driving creativity forward,” said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit & assurance practice. “Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements.”

About OpenReel™

OpenReel™ is a leading video creation platform that empowers enterprises, media, and entertainment companies to record, create, host, and share up to 4K video content from over 125 countries. With its patented, enterprise-grade suite of remote video direction, capture, live webinars, and collaboration capabilities, OpenReel enables businesses of all sizes to scale video content by reducing the time- and resource-intensive process of on-location video shoots and scale content creation initiatives efficiently, effectively, and securely. OpenReel is based in New York, with its employees distributed worldwide. To learn more about the company, visit: www.openreel.com.