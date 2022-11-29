Cary Segall to Join Tritium as Vice President of Investor Relations

TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tritium DCFC Limited (“Tritium” of the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DCFC), a global leader in direct current (“DC”) fast chargers for electric vehicles (“EVs”), today announced that Cary Segall will join the Company as Vice President of Investor Relations. Segall most recently served as head of investor relations at ADS-TEC Energy, Inc. He will bring more than 20 years of experience in senior business development and investor relations roles to Tritium.





"Tritium couldn’t be more excited to welcome Cary Segall to lead our investor relations,” said Tritium CFO Rob Topol. “At a time when demand for Tritium’s fast chargers continues to grow, Cary will be instrumental in advancing the Company’s mission to electrify transportation.”







Mr. Segall has extensive experience and deep relationships across a range of institutional investor categories. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management and Marketing from Cornell University, is licensed with FINRA and holds the Series 7 and 66 designations.



“Throughout my career, I’ve sought out opportunities to drive growth across innovative companies,” said Segall. “Tritium’s team, products, and partners demonstrate how the Company is moving the fast EV charging industry forward, and I’m excited to be part of their next chapter. I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues around the globe as we work towards a world with fast charging everywhere.”







Cary Segall will be based in New York, supporting Tritium’s US, European, and APAC investor base.



About Tritium

Founded in 2001, Tritium (NASDAQ: DCFC) designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable DC fast chargers for electric vehicles. Tritium’s compact and robust chargers are designed to look great on Main Street and thrive in harsh conditions, through technology engineered to be easy to install, own, and use. Tritium is focused on continuous innovation in support of our customers around the world.

For more information, visit https://tritiumcharging.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

