PolyPid Announces Presentation of Phase 2 D-PLEX₁₀₀ Clinical Data at the First Triennial Meeting of the International Orthopaedic Trauma Association

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) (“PolyPid” or the “Company”), a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes, today announced that Phase 2 clinical data for D-PLEX 100 will be highlighted in a podium presentation at the first triennial International Orthopaedic Trauma Association meeting being held on December 14-16, 2022, at the RAI Amsterdam Exhibition and Conference Center in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.



First Triennial Meeting of the International Orthopaedic Trauma Association:

Presentation Title: Surgical wound infection reduction with locally administered product releasing doxycycline - Implications for orthopaedic trauma injuries Presenter: Noam Emanuel, PhD., Chief Scientific Officer, PolyPid Ltd. Date/Time: Thursday, December 15, 2022, Infection, wound treatment Session, 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m., room E-108

The abstract will be available on www.polypid.com once the conference concludes.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes. Through locally administered, controlled, prolonged-release therapeutics, PolyPid’s proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, enabling precise delivery of drugs at optimal release rates over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid’s lead product candidate D-PLEX 100 is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention of soft tissue abdominal and sternal bone surgical site infections. In addition, the Company is currently in preclinical stages to test the efficacy of OncoPLEX for treatment of solid tumors, beginning with glioblastoma. For additional Company information, please visit http://www.polypid.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

