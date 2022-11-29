Sustainable Plastic Packaging Global Markets Report 2022: Market Revenue Data for 2021, Estimates for 2022, and CAGR Projections through 2027

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainable Plastic Packaging: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Research study covers in-depth many of the most important technological, economic, and environmental considerations in the sustainable plastic packaging industry.

The objective of the report is to identify new technologies and applications in the sustainable plastic packaging market. The market is segmented by packaging type, packaging, process, end-use, and application. This report analyzes the growth potential of the sustainable plastic packaging market with 2021 as the base year and gives estimates for 2022 to 2027.

Growing government actions in favour of eco-friendly packaging are a key driver propelling the market for sustainable plastic packaging.



Sustainable packaging is a method of storing various items that use biodegradable materials that are also safe for the environment and can be recycled and reused. Growing usage of biodegradable materials for packaging protects the environment and reduces pollution because they may be recycled and utilized for other types of material packaging.



The primary factor driving market growth is the growing consumer preference for recyclable and eco-friendly materials. Other factors include the growing downsizing of packaging, the advancement of new technologies and innovations, the rise of non-biodegradable materials, the growing public awareness of environmental health issues like soil pollution, the growing public awareness of the negative effects of plastics, and the growing consumer demand for the use of green packaging.

Additionally, growing e-commerce and packaging sector modernization and technical improvements will foster new market possibilities for sustainable plastic packaging during the projected period of 2022-2027.



However, among other things, rising packaging switching to non-plastic solutions, increasing lack of awareness about the importance of sustainability in some emerging economies, and fewer recycling infrastructure facilities are the main factors slowing market growth. Additionally, rising price fluctuations for raw materials will further impede the development of the sustainable plastic packaging market.



In terms of process, the market is segmented into recyclable, reusable, and biodegradable. The global battle against packaging materials made of plastic and other harmful materials, as well as increased demand for sustainable packaging across a variety of industries including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, etc., are all contributing to the market's growth in demand for biodegradable packaging materials.

During the forecast period, market growth is likely to be sparked by increased sustainability efforts, environmental protection, increased consumer awareness, government bans on plastic, and an emphasis on effective packaging solutions.



Manufacturers of biodegradable packaging materials are using pro-environment messaging in their marketing campaigns, which is expected to increase their market share. For instance, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo declared in 2021 that by the end of 2025, all packaging would be made entirely of biodegradable, recyclable, and compostable materials.

This report also focuses on identifying key end users and industries which will affect the major market trends. The report covers key trends, which are expected to contribute to high demand due to the huge demand created by end users, technological advancement, and easy availability of raw materials for sustainable plastic packaging manufacture. This means that the market will show significant growth during the forecast period.

During the projected period, a significant amount of growth is anticipated in the global market for sustainable plastic packaging. The research analyses important trends and opportunities in the industry and delivers vital statistics on the market status of the top players in sustainable plastic packaging.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Identification of new technologies and applications in the sustainable plastic packaging market and analysis of their growth potential in the coming years (2022-2027)

Estimation of the actual market size for sustainable plastic packaging in USD million value terms, market forecast, and corresponding market share analysis by process, application, and region

Coverage of the most important technological, economic, and environmental considerations in the sustainable plastic packaging industry

Discussion of the viable technology drivers through a holistic review of various platform technologies for new and existing applications of sustainable plastic packaging

Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, India, Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, U.K., Italy, and GCC countries

Insight into the major technology challenges, issues and risks, government regulations, recent developments, and COVID-19 impact on the foldable smartphone market

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Descriptive company profiles of the leading industry players, including Amcor Ltd., Berry Global Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Mondi Group plc, Sealed Air Corp., Tetra Laval and Sonoco Products Co.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Background

3.2 Overview

3.3 Factors Affecting the Economics of Plastics Recycling

3.3.1 Market Attractiveness

3.4 Drivers in the Global Sustainable Plastics Packaging Market

3.4.1 Government Regulations

3.4.2 Consumer Pressure and the "Attenborough Effect"

3.4.3 Investment in Cutting-Edge Manufacturing Technologies

3.4.4 Development of New Bio-Based and Renewable Raw Materials

3.5 Challenges in the Global Sustainable Plastics Packaging Market

3.5.1 High-Cost Agricultural Feedstocks Strong Market Competition from Petroleum-Based Products

3.5.2 Lack of Implementation in Developing Countries

3.5.3 Lack of Infrastructure and Weak Supply Chain

3.5.4 Various Challenges of Packaging Designs for Recycling

3.5.5 Higher Recyclate Prices Across Europe

3.6 Opportunities and Trends in the Global Sustainable Plastics Packaging Market

3.6.1 Growth in the E-Commerce Industry

3.6.2 Unconventional Solutions of Recycled Plastics

3.6.3 Key Market Trends

3.6.4 Circular Economy

3.6.5 Growing Popularity of Post-Consumer Recycled Resin (Pcr)

3.7 Value Chain Analysis



Chapter 4 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market by Process

4.1 Recyclable

4.2 Reusable

4.3 Biodegradable



Chapter 5 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Current Trends

5.1.2 Resins in Sustainable Packaging

5.1.3 Issues

5.1.4 Targeted Applications

5.1.5 Sheet Extrusion Applications

5.1.6 Clear Rigid Packaging

5.1.7 Stretch Blow Molding Packaging

5.1.8 Food Packaging

5.1.9 Thermoformed Packaging

5.1.10 Cups and Utensils

5.1.11 New Bottle Development in Biodegradable Polymer Packaging

5.1.12 Foam Packaging

5.1.13 Loose-Fill Packaging

5.2 Food and Beverages

5.3 Home and Personal Care

5.4 Health Care



Chapter 6 Global Sustainable Plastic Packaging Market by Region

6.1 Highlights

6.1.1 Asia-Pacific

6.1.2 Europe

6.1.3 North America

6.1.4 South America

6.1.5 Middle East and Africa

6.2 Overview

6.2.1 Market Size Estimation and Forecast



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Food and Beverage Firms Offering Sustainable Solutions

7.1.2 Other Firms Offering Sustainable Solutions

7.2 Leading Players

7.3 New Business Models

7.3.1 Evolving Circular Packaging Concepts

7.3.2 New Sustainable Materials

7.3.3 Innovative New Materials

7.3.4 Leading-Edge Technologies

7.4 Major Strategic Developments

7.5 Recent Developments by Key Players



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Amcor Ltd.

Berry Global Inc.

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Epl Ltd. (Formerly Essel Propack Ltd.)

Genpak LLC

Gerresheimer AG

Huhtamaki Oyj

Innovia Films Ltd.

Mondi Group plc

Natureworks LLC

Novamont S.P.A.

Phoenix Technologies International LLC

Plastic Suppliers Inc.

Reynolds Packaging

Sealed Air Corp.

Smurfit Kappa Group

Sonoco Products Co.

Tetra Laval

Uflex Ltd.

