The global bookbinding adhesive market size was USD 1.8 Billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period to reach USD 2.1 Billion by 2027

The primary applications of hot-melt adhesives are packaging, attaching labels and wood veneer, bookbinding, and textiles.Hot-melt adhesives can be created in various forms, including pellets, slugs, and blocks for bulk application or stick and continuous rope forms for heated gun applications.



Hot melt adhesive maintain the desired qualities of pull strength and flexibility while overcoming the drawbacks of emulsion adhesives. The rapidity, minimal waste, and low price of hot-melt adhesives served as their main selling points.



The print on demand application is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for print on demand application.People who work from home and stay at home have raised demand for home decor goods sector.



This factor is expected to be a driving force for print-on-demand services.There is strong demand for these applications from the Asia Pacific region, especially from developing countries such as China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia.



Global bookbinding adhesives manufacturers are establishing their manufacturing facilities or sales offices in these emerging regions to cater to the increasing demand.



Europe bookbinding adhesives market is projected to register the second largest market share during the forecast period.

Europe was the second-largest market for bookbinding adhesives in 2021.The increasingly stringent regulations regarding the use of low/no VOC adhesives may affect the demand for bookbinding adhesives.



The bookbinding adhesives market in Europe is expected to grow faster due to the presence of top player and technology advancement. It is expected to rise gradually as number of printed book readers are growing, and also, rise in higher education enrolment ratio.



The key companies profiled in this report are Henkel AG (Germany) and H.B. Fuller Company (US).



Based on technology, bookbinding adhesive market has been segmented into emulsion based and hot melt.



Based on chemistry, the market has been segmented into Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA), Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE), Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA), Polyurethane (PUR), and others. Based on Application market has been segmented into Hardcover and Softcover Books, Magazines and Catalogs, Print on Demand, and Others.



Based on region, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa and South America.



