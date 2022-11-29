The market for flexible packaging is approximated to be USD 248.9 billion in 2022, and it is projected to reach USD 315.5 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.8%

New York, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Flexible Packaging Market by Packaging Type, Printing Technology, End-user Industry, Material and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368580/?utm_source=GNW

The demand for pouches is higher in the food and beverages industry, where these are used for packing several food items such as tea, coffee, milk, ketchup, and others.

• By Packaging Type, Pouches accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Pouches-based flexible packaging is widely used in packing various food items in the food and beverage industry; some of them are milk, tea, coffee, ketchup, and other food items.In addition to this, Pouches are ideal for bulk coffee packaging and food items such as dried or smoked meats.



They are easy to use, heat sealable, and available in convenient packaging with multiple sizes and formats. It is widely used in the food and beverages industry because of its excellent properties such as low weight, resale ablility, vacuum sealing, low package-to-product ratio, and others.

• By Material, Plastic accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Flexible packaging products are made up of various raw materials such as paper, plastic, and metal.Plastic flexible packaging products, such as pouches, and films, are used for packing various ranges of products such as soaps, detergents, snacks, namkeen, ketchup, chocolate, candies, and other food items.



The flexible plastic packaging market is expanding at a higher rate than its counterpart, rigid plastic packaging, serving a variety of functions from increasing shelf life and maintaining food safety to offering barrier protection from heat and pathogens and other external entities.



By End Use Industry, Personal care and cosmetics accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Flexible packaging offers the beauty industry packaging that resonates with educated and eco-conscious consumers.In addition to this, being airtight, it has a strong protective barrier material that aids in preserving the freshness of powder, gels, and oils sold by personal care and cosmetic firms.



Flexible Packaging products are used for packaging different products such as soaps, cosmetics & perfumes, and facial tissues & napkins.

• By Printing Technology, Flexography accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Flexography is widely used in flexible packaging printing.The flexography printing process involves image preparation, plate making, printing, and finishing.



The main difference between flexography and other printing processes is that it uses plates made of flexible materials, such as plastic, rubber, and UV-sensitive polymer. The inks used in flexography are of low viscosity, which enables the print to dry quickly and speed up the printing process, eventually saving production costs.



APAC is projected to account for the highest CAGR in the flexible packaging market during the forecast period

The fastest-growing flexible packaging market is occur in the Asia Pacific region.The various countries which are covered in this region are India, China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific.



Countries such as India, China, and Japan are expected to rise in the flexible packaging market due to growing developmental activities and rapid economic expansion. In addition to this, rising urbanization in these countries results in representing a huge customer base for food, beverages, and FMCG products which led to the growth of the flexible packaging market in the forecast period.

