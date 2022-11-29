The bio-based foam market is projected to grow from USD 102 million in 2022 to USD 229 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 23.1% from 2022 to 2027

New York, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bio-Based Foam Market by Raw Material, Type, End-Use Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368578/?utm_source=GNW





By raw material, the sugarcane-based segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of bio-based foam market during 2022 to 2027

Based on raw material, the sugarcane-based segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.The growth in various end-use industry to lead the growth of this segment.



Many leading end-use industries are using sugarcane-based foam in their product manufacturing. Sugarcane is one of the easily available raw materials to various foam manufacturing companies.



The flexible segment in type is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the flexible segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Many leading end-use industries such as packaging has increased the adoption of flexible bio-based foam.



The properties of this foam such as light, durable, and mouldable makes it ideal choice for various application ranging from bedding & furniture, automotive interiors, packaging, among others.



By end-use industry, the automotive segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of bio-based foam market during 2022 to 2027

Based on end-use industry, the automotive segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.Bio-based foam are used by many leading automotive manufacturing companies.



The growth of automotive sector is expected to drive the bio-based foam market.



The bio-based foam market in Europe region is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Europe region is projected to register the highest CAGR in the bio-based foam market from 2022 to 2027.Europe is one of the key markets for bio-based foam.



The region has high demand for the bio-based foam due to government regulations, and rising demand from various end use industries.



Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 30%, Directors – 25%, and Others – 45%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 18%, North America – 28%, Europe – 35%, South America-7%, and Middle East & Africa- 12%



The bio-based foam report is dominated by players, such as BASF SE (Germany), Huntsman Corporation (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Stora Enso (Finland), Braskem (US), Woodbridge Foam Corporation (Canada), Bewi Group (Sweden), INOAC Corporation (Japan), Trocellen GmBh (Germany), Sealed Air Corporation (US), RAMPF Group (Germany), Sinomax USA (US), DomFoam (Canada), Ecoglobal Manufacturing (US), and Nomaco (US)



Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the size of the bio-based foam market based on raw material, type, end-use industry, and region.It strategically profiles the key players and comprehensively analyses their market share and core competencies.



It also tracks and analyses competitive developments, such as partnership, agreement, joint venture, expansion, divestment, and acquisitions undertaken by them in the market.



Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in the market by providing them the closest approximations of revenue numbers of the bio-based foam market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders obtain an improved understanding of the competitive landscape of the market, gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also enables stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

