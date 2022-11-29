Adyton Resources Announces Filing of Financial Statements and MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022

BRISBANE, Australia, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adyton Resources Corporation (TSX Venture: ADY) announces that it has filed its financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and accompanying Management Discussion and Analysis on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION

Tim Crossley, Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

Tim Crossley, Chief Executive Officer

E‐mail: tcrossley@adtyonresources.com

Phone: +61 7 3854 2389

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

ABOUT ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION

Adyton Resources Corporation is focused on the development of gold and copper resources in world class mineral jurisdictions. It currently has a portfolio of highly prospective mineral exploration projects in Papua New Guinea on which it is exploring for copper and gold. The Company’s mineral exploration projects are located on the Pacific Ring of Fire which hosts several world class copper and gold deposits.

The table below summarises the current mineral resources for the Fergusson Island and Feni Island Projects:

Project Indicated Inferred Au Tonnes Au Au Tonnes Au (g/t) (million) (koz) (g/t) (million) (koz) Fergusson Island - Gameta Project 1.33 4.0 173 1.01 10.5 340 Fergusson Island - Wapoli Project - - - 1.06 5.8 200 Fergusson Island total 1.33 4.0 173 1.02 16.3 540 Feni Island - - - 0.75 60.4 1,460 Total 1.33 4.0 173 0.81 76.7 2,000

Gameta, Wapolu and Feni combined Adyton group resources at 0.5g/t gold cut-off1



For more information about Adyton and its projects, visit www.adytonresources.com .

_________________________________________

1 See the NI 43-101 technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feni Gold-Copper Property, New Ireland ‎Province, Papua New Guinea” (the “Feni Technical Report”) and the “NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Fergusson Gold Property, Milne Bay ‎Province, Papua New Guinea” each dated October 14, 2021 and prepared for Adyton Resources Corporation by Mark Berry (MAIG), Simon ‎Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Andy Thomas (MAIG), each an independent mining consultant ‎and “qualified person” as defined in NI 43-101, available under Adyton’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a9d578c-6735-45b7-bda2-261657895fde