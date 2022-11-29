The global low light imaging market is estimated at USD 12.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 19.9 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.4%

New York, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Low Light Imaging Market by Technology, Application, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05803641/?utm_source=GNW



The demand for low light image sensors is rising in various automobile devices, such as dash cameras, back cameras, rear video mirrors, and 360° surround-view camera systems.Driver monitoring systems, driver recording systems, night vision systems, eMirrors, blind-spot detection systems, cabin monitoring systems, surrounding view systems, and parking assistance systems are few systems where low light imaging can be used.



These systems use low light image sensors to ensure the safety of drivers, offer parking assistance, carry out collision avoidance, and issue lane departure warnings.

Security & surveillance application is the second-fastest growing segment of low light imaging market during forecasted period

The security and surveillance application are the second fastest segment during forecasted period.Low light imaging cameras are used in various residential, commercial, and industrial buildings for security and surveillance.



The military and defense vertical also employ low light imaging cameras for security and surveillance applications.These cameras have proven to be useful for security and surveillance applications as they provide clear images even in low light environments.



IP cameras, CCTV cameras, doorbell cameras, home security cameras, baby cameras, and body cameras are a few of the cameras in which low light imaging sensors are used for security and surveillance applications.



Europe is the second fastest growing market for low light imaging market during the forecast period

Germany is one of the major contributors to the growth of the low light imaging market in Europe, mainly due to the high demand for low light imaging devices from the automotive vertical in the country.The automotive, and industrial, commercial, and residential infrastructure verticals foster the growth of the European low light imaging market.



Europe is home to many major automobile manufacturing companies, such as Porsche (Germany), BMW (Germany), Mercedes-Benz (Germany), Volvo (Sweden), and Audi (Germany), and automotive ADAS, being the major application area of low light imaging devices, positively impacts the market growth.



Breakdown of the profiles of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 40%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 30%

• By Designation: C-level Executives - 40%, Directors - 40%, and Others - 20%

• By Region: North America - 40%, Europe - 30%, Asia Pacific - 20%, and RoW - 10%



The low light imaging market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Sony Group (Japan), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), OMNIVISION Technologies (US), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), ON Semiconductor Corporation (US), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), Canon Inc. (Japan), PixArt Imaging Inc. (Taiwan), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US).



Research Coverage

The report segments the low light imaging market and forecasts its size, by value and volume, based on region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and RoW), application (CMOS, CCD), application (photography, monitoring, inspection & detection, security & surveillance), vertical (consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, commercial & residential infrastructure, military & defense, medical & life sciences).

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the low light imaging market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the low light imaging market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05803641/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________