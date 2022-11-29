United States Sleep Disorder Clinics Market Outlook Report 2022-2027 Featuring Key Vendors - Comprehensive Sleep Care, SleepMed, and SleepWorks

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Sleep Disorder Clinics Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Understanding what a sleep clinic is and what happens there can help with diagnosis and treatment. These elements have contributed to the expansion of the U.S. sleep disorder clinics market and the growth of the sleep market.



On the other hand, home sleep testing is only helpful in diagnosing sleep apnea testing. HST is only prescribed when the physician ensures that the patient suffers from obstructive sleep apnea. It is not recommended for other sleep disorders. Along with the analysis of night sleep, sleep lab services also perform day sleep studies.

Technologies such as actigraphy, multiple sleep latency tests, PAP therapy, and home sleep studies are used for day sleep studies. Actigraphy involves using a wearable sleep monitor to address a person's sleep pattern. Multiple Sleep Latency Test addresses sleep patterns after an overnight sleep study. PAP therapy is used to train the patient to use the PAP machine for sleep apnea management and to make them comfortable with its use.



With the increasing prevalence of sleep disorders, the requirement for sleep labs is also rising. Accurate diagnosis is essential for the determination of sleeping disorders. Because of higher medical accuracy, polysomnography is the most preferred technology for diagnosis. With the increasing incidences of sleeping disorders, the demand for sleep facilities and clinics equipped with technologically advanced PSGs.



MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES

Shift Towards The Home-Based Care Model



The sleep apnea studies have been shifting to the home for many years. And the trend has only enhanced during the pandemic. According to EnsoData's survey, pre-COVID volumes were 70% in-lab and 30% home sleep testing (HST), which found this in-lab to home testing ratio flipped during the pandemic.

The significant reduction in sleep center activity due to COVID-19 has most definitely accelerated the adoption of online consultations, remote patient care, and starting and dispatch of home sleep apnea testing (HSAT) technologies utilizing home delivery by the sleep centers.



Cloud-Based Diagnostic Platforms for Sleep Disorder Professionals



Cloud computing offers sleep professionals access to real-time patient data from anywhere with access to the internet. From CPAP compliance to managing continuity of care, these software solutions are ready to simplify the lives of providers and patients. A growing number of CPAP and clinic management software providers are switching to cloud-based systems to make sleep medicine practices more efficient and successful.



The primary goals of ubiquitous computing in sleep tracking are sensor miniaturization and non-invasive sensing that can comprehensively monitor the physiological signals associated with sleep activity.



Growing Prevalence of Sleep Disorders



The prevalence of sleep disorders differs widely depending on the individual study and disorder. However, the majority of sleep disorders among the population is 20-40%. The prevalence of sleep disorders in the US follows a similar pattern, affecting 50 to 70 million adults in the US. According to sleep deprivation statistics, about 35% of adults in the US report less than 7 hours of sleep in the normal 24 hours.



Sleep deprivation data show that men and women are equally affected. Recent studies of US veterans highlight the prevalence of sleep disorders. A survey conducted in 2021 by the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine reported that undiagnosed, poorly treated sleep disorders are common in veterans at risk for cardiovascular disease. In a sample of 420 veterans, more than half (52.1%) were positive for sleep apnea. In addition to the high prevalence of sleep apnea, many veterans also experience insomnia.



Increasing Awareness of Sleep Disorders



The AAHS aims to promote healthy sleep and improve the lives of people with sleep disorders. Membership connects patients and health care providers in a partnership to enhance sleep health for all. The American Alliance for Healthy Sleep collaborates with patients, providers, and others interested in promoting healthy sleep.

These promotional activities target the population and medical specialists. Such as pulmonologists, sleep medicine specialists, primary care physicians, cardiologists, neurologists, and other medical subspecialists treating these conditions and their associated comorbidities.



TELEHEALTH IN SLEEP DISORDER PRACTICES

A nationwide shortage of medical specialists coupled with a tech-savvy patient population is an opportunity for advances in health care access. Because sleep medicine is not a procedure-based specialty, this field holds special promise for telehealth-based approaches.

Sleep telehealth has already been evaluated in several settings and has promise for remote care. For sleep-disordered breathing, computer-based cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I), home sleep testing, actigraphy, commercial wearables, and modem-enabled continuous positive airway pressure devices provide a robust platform for effective sleep telehealth.

Given the advancing digital technologies, remote sleep technologies will move faster than earlier innovations in medical care that have impacted training programs. Today, the consumer obsession with self-monitoring activities such as fitness trackers and sleep is fostering innovation at an exponentially faster pace, with personal proprietary data for which patients look to their health providers for validation.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

The affiliated clinic segment accounts for a significant share by ownership analysis in the U.S. sleep disorder clinics market and anticipates retaining its market dominance during the forecast period. The industry segments into independent and affiliated clinics. The increasing prevalence of sleep disorders drives the demand for sleep disorder clinics in the United States.

Based on applications, the sleep disorder clinics market in the U.S. segments into sleep testing, PAP therapy, consultation, and others. The sleep testing segment accounts for a major share of the industry.

Over 80 sleep disorders affect human life in some form, diminishing its quality. Sleep disorders can affect not only the physical health but also the mental health of a person. Hence, diagnosing and treating sleep disorders is crucial, avoiding the chances of other chronic conditions that may progress because of sleep disorders. Such factors have initiated the demand for sleep disorder clinics in the U.S.

Based on the payor, the sleep disorder clinics market in the US segments into private health insurance, public health insurance, and out-of-pocket. The private health insurance segment accounted for a significant share of 52.15% in 2021. The Private health insurance segment is anticipated to retain its market dominance during the forecast period. The public health insurance segment projects to register a CAGR of 5.13% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS

The geographic distribution of sleep disorders in the U.S. is uneven. Some areas experience disproportionately high amounts of insufficient sleep, which has become an essential public health issue. On the basics of the region, the U.S. sleep disorder clinics market segments into East, West, South, and Midwest. The East region accounts for a significant stake in 2021.



The states in the East have the highest prevalence of sleep disorders as the people there suffer from limited sleeping hours. The sleep disorder clinics market in this region gets a boost by factors like prolonged usage of digital gadgets like mobile phones, a high number of advanced streetlights, and an increase in light pollution, which increases the use of lights at night.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS



The U.S. sleep disorder clinics market witnesses a moderate threat of new entrants. The country reports a significant number of clinics in the market and an increasing prevalence of sleep disorders, raising the demand for diagnosis and treatment. Though there is high demand for sleep diagnosis services, there is less competition among the players in the market. The clinics in the market face competition from a range of other companies that specialize in delivering services that offer easy access to sleep disorder management.



Few players in the market like SleepMed, SleepWorks, and Comprehensive Sleep Care have a chain of labs and perform a large volume of sleep studies. Many hospitals affiliated clinics and large multispecialty hospitals have sleep labs as a part of their consultation. There is a massive increase in patients suffering from sleep disorders, pressuring hospitals to develop more sleep study centers. The key companies are investing mainly in mergers and acquisitions. One of the significant acquisitions is that SleepMed acquired one of the US's largest home sleep study providers.

