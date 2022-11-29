Global Graphite Technology and Markets Report 2022: A $25 Billion Market by 2025 - Market Revenue Data for 2021, Estimates for 2022, and CAGR Projections through 2027

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Graphite: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for graphite was estimated to be $16.4 billion in 2021, growing slightly to $17.5 billion in 2022. The growth through 2027 is projected to be at a CAGR of 7.3%, with the market reaching $25.0 billion by the end of the forecast period.



The refractory and metallurgical segment is the largest and was valued at $9.3 billion in 2021. For the five-year period from 2022 through 2027 it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% to reach $12.9 billion. The growth here is a combination of volume and price as these markets are recovering from the disruptions of their businesses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In contrast, the segment for batteries and other conductive materials has the highest growth rate of 14.2% over the forecast period. The significant growth is catalyzed by the lithium-ion battery segment, which is projected to grow at a healthy growth rate during the forecast period of 2022 through 2027. The demand for these batteries is primarily witnessed in electric vehicles (EVs). By 2030, the electric vehicles market will need 2,700 GWh worth of lithium-ion batteries every year.



New thermal technology and acid-leaching techniques have enabled the production of higher purity graphite powders that are likely to lead to the development of new applications for graphite in hightechnology fields. Innovative refining techniques have made the use of graphite possible in carbongraphite composites, electronics, foils, friction materials and specialty lubricant applications.



On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. In 2021, Asia-Pacific accounted for more than a 62% volume share of the global market. China is a major market for both synthetic and natural graphite in the Asia-Pacific region.

The country was responsible for 79.0% of world natural graphite production in 2021. Relative to other countries, China was able to recover quickly from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chinese graphite producers increased production after a few months of closures in 2020. This allowed the country to gain a more dominant position in the market for 2021 and slowed down the diversification of the supply chain.



In India, the recovery from COVID-19 was much slower than that seen in China. However, in 2021, the demand for graphite significantly rose for the production of lithium-ion batteries in the country. Companies like Reliance, Mahindra, Ola had been planning to set up lithium battery manufacturing plants in India in the next two years to fulfill the growing need for lithium-ion batteries for various applications. For example, Reliance's telecom towers are powered by Li-Ion battery.

The company is currently in conversation with Ambri, a U.S.-based company focusing on liquid metal batteries, to set up a battery manufacturing giga-factory in India. Such developments related to the expansion of the Li-ion battery business are expected to provide significant opportunities for the graphite market to grow in India.

The graphite market can also be segmented into natural and synthetic graphite markets. One of the focus areas is the development of natural graphite mining and application, driven largely by the lithium-ion battery markets that are fundamentally changing the structure of the graphite industry.

The report also features a separate section covering the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This section provides a detailed analysis of the impact of this conflict on the global graphite market

