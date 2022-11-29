The Worldwide Robotics and Automation Actuators Industry is Projected to Reach $35.8 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotics and Automation Actuators Market by Actuation (Electric, Pneumatic, Hydraulic), Application (Process Automation, Robotics), Type, Vertical (Automotive, Electronics, Healthcare), Design Characteristics & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market size of robotics and automation actuators market is estimated to be valued at USD 18.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.

The development of advanced and cost-effective robotics and automation actuators and increasing demand for industrial robots and process automation in various industry verticals are some of the opportunities impacting the growth of the robotics and automation actuators market.



Based on type, the rotary actuator segment is estimated to have the highest CAGR in the Robotics and Automation Actuators market during the forecasted period.



Based on type, the rotary actuator is expected to lead the robotics and automation actuators market from 2022 to 2027. Growth in rotary actuators can be attributed to the increasing installations of industrial robots and growing demand for service robots..



By vertical, the electronics & electricals segment is estimated to lead the robotics and automation actuators market.



The electronics & electricals segment is expected to lead the market for robotics and automation actuators market during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for batteries, chips, and displays leading to growth of robotics and automation actuators market for electronics & electrical.



Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the robotics and automation actuators market in 2022.



The Asia Pacific region is estimated to lead the robotics and automation actuators market in 2022. The robotics and automation actuators market in this region has been studied for Japan, China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. Countries in the Asia Pacific region are upgrading various capabilities by undertaking developments in the field of actuators.

China and Japan are primarily investing in robotics and automation to enhance and gain a tactical edge in robotics and process automation. This provides an excellent opportunity for robotics and automation actuators manufacturers to strengthen their businesses in the Asia Pacific region.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 241 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $18.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $35.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Robotics and Automation Actuators Market

4.2 Robotics and Automation Actuators Market, by Actuation

4.3 Robotics and Automation Actuators Market, by Type

4.4 Robotics and Automation Actuators Market, by Vertical

4.5 Robotics and Automation Actuators Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Ongoing Technological Advancements in Robotics and Automation Actuators

5.2.1.2 Increasing Number of New Aircraft Deliveries

5.2.1.3 Investments for Process Automation in Industries of Emerging Economies

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Ongoing Volatility in Oil & Gas Industry and Price of Crude Oil

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Demand for New and Advanced Actuators in Different Verticals

5.2.3.2 Development of Smart Cities Across the Globe

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Power Consumption, Noise, and Leakage Issues

5.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business

5.3.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Robotics and Automation Actuators Market

5.4 Robotics and Automation Market Ecosystem

5.4.1 Prominent Companies

5.4.2 Private and Small Enterprises

5.4.3 End-users

5.5 Technology Analysis

5.6 Use Case Analysis

5.6.1 Use Case: Material Handling

5.6.2 Use Case: Medical Industry

5.6.3 Use Case: Industrial Settings

5.6.4 Use Case: Oil & Gas Industry

5.7 Value Chain Analysis of Robotics and Automation Actuators Market

5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.9 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.10 Volume Data

5.11 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.12 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Evolution

6.3 Technology Trends

6.3.1 Amplified Piezoelectric Actuators

6.3.2 Smart Actuators

6.3.3 Hybrid Actuators

6.3.4 Vacuum Actuators

6.3.5 Explosion-Proof Actuators

6.4 Emerging Technological Trends

6.4.1 Optoelectronic Solutions for Embedded Sensors

6.4.2 Nanotechnology

6.4.3 Artificial Intelligence

6.5 Safety Standards and Selection Criteria for Actuators

6.6 Innovations and Patent Registrations

7 Robotics and Automation Actuators Market, by Actuation

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Electric

7.2.1 Increased Use Across Industries Boosts Demand

7.3 Hydraulic

7.3.1 Use in High-Force Applications Fuels Segment

7.4 Pneumatic

7.4.1 Major Sectors of Use: Food & Beverages and Oil & Gas

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Piezoelectric Actuators to Witness Increased Demand During Forecast Period

8 Robotics and Automation Actuators Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Process Automation

8.2.1 Machinery

8.2.1.1 Increasing Use of Machinery Across Verticals Drives Market

8.2.2 Material Handling

8.2.2.1 Wide Variety of Applications Drives Segment

8.2.3 Flow Control

8.2.3.1 Growth in Chemicals, Oil & Gas, and Food & Beverage Industries Will Drive Demand

8.2.4 Ventilation

8.2.4.1 Semiconductor Manufacturing Facilities That Require Specialized Ventilation Equipment Fuel Demand

8.2.5 Others

8.3 Robotics

8.3.1 Industrial Robots

8.3.1.1 Articulated Robots

8.3.1.1.1 Wide Variety in Payload Capacity and Suitability Across Many Industries

8.3.1.2 Scara Robots

8.3.1.2.1 Useful for High-Speed Operations in Confined Workspaces

8.3.1.3 Parallel Robots

8.3.1.3.1 Designed for High-Speed Applications, Manufacturing, Packaging, Material Handling, and Assembly

8.3.1.4 Cartesian Robots

8.3.1.4.1 Ideal for Applications Where Large Spans Are Required

8.3.1.5 Collaborative Robots

8.3.1.5.1 Combining Safety with Low Prices - Challenge for Developers

8.3.1.6 Others

8.3.2 Service Robots

8.3.2.1 Professional Robots

8.3.2.1.1 Logistics

8.3.2.1.1.1 Replacing Automated Rail-Guided Systems in Large Facilities

8.3.2.1.2 Medical Robots

8.3.2.1.2.1 Enhanced Precision During Surgery Due to Automation Drives Segment

8.3.2.1.3 Exoskeleton

8.3.2.1.3.1 Provide Support in Repetitive Tasks

8.3.2.1.4 Field Robots

8.3.2.1.4.1 Suitable for Labor-Intensive Jobs

8.3.2.1.5 Military Robots

8.3.2.1.5.1 Increased Defense Budget Across Countries Drives Segment

8.3.2.1.6 Inspection & Maintenance Robots

8.3.2.1.6.1 Increased Uptime and Reduced Labor Costs Fuel Segment

8.3.2.1.7 Professional Cleaning Robots

8.3.2.1.7.1 Deployed to Improve Efficiency and Enhance Quality of Output

8.3.2.2 Personal Robots

8.3.2.2.1 Increasing Usage in Household Applications

9 Robotics and Automation Actuators Market, by Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Linear Actuators

9.2.1 Rod Type Linear Actuator

9.2.1.1 Increasing Use in Aircraft Structures to Carry Loads Expected to Contribute to Demand

9.2.2 Screw Type Linear Actuator

9.2.2.1 Growing Use with Servomotors in Drive and Control Hardware and Sensors Fuels Demand

9.2.3 Belt Type Linear Actuator

9.2.3.1 Demand Rising to Increase Operational Efficiency of Process Automation

9.3 Rotary Actuators

9.3.1 Motor

9.3.1.1 Surging Sales of Industrial Robots Fuels Demand

9.3.2 Bladder & Vane

9.3.2.1 Increasing Use in Gates and Valves Contributes to Rise in Demand

9.3.3 Piston Type

9.3.3.1 Growing Use for Precision Control Applications in Electronics Industry Expected to Fuel Demand

10 Robotics and Automation Actuators Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Food & Beverages

10.2.1 Need for Increased Automation and Capacity Enhancement Drives Segment

10.3 Oil & Gas

10.3.1 Increase in Oil & Gas Exploration Activities in Asia-Pacific Drives Growth

10.4 Metals, Mining & Machinery

10.4.1 Requirement for Robust Actuators in Mining Boosts Segment

10.5 Power Generation

10.5.1 Segment Driven by Increased Spending on Renewable Energy

10.6 Chemicals, Paper & Plastics

10.6.1 Rapid Industrialization and Stringent Implementation of Environmental Regulations - Segment Drivers

10.7 Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

10.7.1 Stringent Regulations for Hygiene Contribute to Growth of Market

10.8 Automotive

10.8.1 Increased Demand for Industrial Robots Fuels Segment

10.9 Aerospace & Defense

10.9.1 Key Drivers: Rise in Defense Expenditure, Increase in Commercial Aviation, Military Modernization

10.10 Marine

10.10.1 Increased Demand for Commercial Shipbuilding Drives Segment

10.11 Electronics & Electricals

10.11.1 Demand for Batteries, Chips, and Displays Boosts Segment

10.12 Logistics

10.12.1 Shortage of Labor Prompts Demand for Logistics Robots

10.13 Inspection, Maintenance & Cleaning

10.13.1 Increased Need for Safety and Operational Efficiency Fuels Segment

10.14 Agriculture & Forestry

10.14.1 Scarcity of Labor Drives Segment

11 Robotics and Automation Actuators, by Design Characteristic

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Load

11.2.1 High

11.2.2 Medium

11.2.3 Low

11.3 Torque

11.3.1 High

11.3.2 Medium

11.3.3 Low

12 Regional Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Revenue Analysis of Top Five Market Players, 2021

13.3 Market Share Analysis of Leading Players, 2021

13.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant

13.4.1 Robotics and Automation Actuators Market: Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.4.1.1 Star

13.4.1.2 Emerging Leaders

13.4.1.3 Pervasive

13.4.1.4 Participant

13.4.2 Robotics and Automation Actuators: Market Competitive Leadership Mapping (Sme)

13.4.2.1 Progressive Companies

13.4.2.2 Responsive Companies

13.4.2.3 Starting Blocks

13.4.2.4 Dynamic Companies

13.5 Company Product Footprint Analysis

13.6 Competitive Scenario and Trends

13.6.1 Deals

13.6.2 Product Launches

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Key Players

14.2.1 Abb

14.2.2 Rockwell Automation

14.2.3 Moog

14.2.4 Emerson Electric Co.

14.2.5 Smc

14.2.6 Curtiss-Wright

14.2.7 Misumi Group Inc.

14.2.8 Altra Industrial Motion

14.2.9 Tolomatic

14.2.10 Iai

14.2.11 Skf

14.2.12 Harmonic Drive LLC

14.2.13 Nook Industries, Inc.

14.2.14 Kollmorgen

14.2.15 Dvg Automation

14.2.16 Macron Dynamics

14.2.17 Rotomation

14.2.18 Cedrat Technologies

14.2.19 Kinitics Automation

14.2.20 Festo

14.2.21 Venture Mfg. Co.

14.3 Other Players

14.3.1 Imi plc

14.3.2 Flowserve Corporation

14.3.3 Rotork

14.3.4 Auma

15 Appendix

