Deadline in Lawsuit for Former Twitter Investors that SOLD over $250,000 worth of Twitter, Inc. shares between May and October 2022 announced by the Shareholders Foundation

In April Twitter announced the takeover by Musk for $54.20 per share.

Then in May Musk tweeted that the merger was on hold and that the deal cannot go forward. Thereafter, Musk sent letters to Twitter terminating the merger. After receiving those letters Twitter sued Musk for specific performance.

Twitter shares declined to $32.52 in July.

Twitter’s lawsuit against Musk was set for trial beginning in mid-October. However, on October 4th, Musk announced that he intended to go through with the merger at $54.20.

On October 10th a lawsuit was filed by a Twitter shares seller against Musk over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff claims that Musk’s statements were false because he was not entitled to due diligence and he had waived due diligence, that Musk was aware of the problem of bots and spam on Twitter, and that there were no legally justifiable reasons to terminate the Merger. The plaintiff seeks damages.

In late October Musk completed the Twitter takeover at $54.20.

