Global Rare Kidney Diseases Market Report 2022 to 2035: by Target Indications, Type of Molecule, Route of Administration and Key Geographies

This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the likely future potential associated with the rare kidney diseases market, over the next decade. The study also features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various industry stakeholders engaged in this field.

The term rare kidney diseases (RKD) represents around 150 different indications. It is worth highlighting that the prevalence rate of rare kidney diseases is estimated to be 60-80 per 100,000 cases / individuals in the US and Europe. Despite their relatively low prevalence, these set of indications are believed to be one of the leading causes of renal diseases, along with diabetes and other rare genetic kidney disease.

The low incidence rate of such disorders, coupled to the lack of awareness among the general population, often leads to late or erroneous diagnosis.

This, in turn, enables suboptimal therapeutic management, as well as compromised long-term outcomes. The aforementioned factors are some of the key reasons that are believed to be responsible for high mortality rates and severe compromise on chance of survival of a patient suffering with rare kidney diseases.

It is worth mentioning that, post the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the treatment of patients affected with rare kidney diseases became even more challenging. This can be primarily attributed to the fact that the current treatment options for such indications are heavily reliant on regular patient visits to the hospitals or medical centers.

Consequently, during the pandemic, a 30% increase in mortality rate was observed in affected patients. This increase in mortality has compelled players engaged in the pharmaceutical domain to undertake necessary research initiatives in order to identify novel drugs that can efficiently treat rare kidney diseases.

Given the complexity associated with conventional treatment options, such as dialysis, kidney transplant and biopsy, drug developers engaged in this domain have shifted their focus towards the development of drugs that can target a myriad of rare kidney diseases.

It is worth highlighting that, since 2020, over seven drugs have received marketing approval for the treatment of rare kidney diseases; these are (in reverse chronological order of approval) Galafold (Fabry disease, European Medicines Agency (EMA), 2021), LupkynisT (Lupus Nephritis (LN), United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), 2021), SibnayalT (distal Renal Tubular Acidosis (dRTA), EMA, 2021), Tarpeyo (Immunoglobulin A Nephropathy (IgAN), USFDA, 2021), Benlysta (LN, USFDA, 2020), Cystadrops (Cystinosis, USFDA, 2020), and Ultomiris (Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (aHUS), Japan, 2020).

Further, more than 90 candidates targeting rare kidney diseases are currently under clinical investigation, while several novel leads are being evaluated in early stages of development. Given the lucrative opportunity associated with these targets, this domain has gained attention of both private and public investors in the past few years. In fact, over USD 4.5 billion has been invested in this domain since 2020. As more candidates are likely to progress towards advanced stages of development, we expect the market to witness aggressive growth in the foreseen future.

One of the key objectives of this report was to evaluate the current market size and the future potential associated with rare kidney diseases market, over the coming years. We have developed an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2022-2035.

Additionally, the report features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across relevant parameters, such as [A] target indications (complement 3 glomerulopathy (C3G), FSGS, IgAN, LN, membranous nephropathy (MN)), [B] type of molecule (small molecules and biologics (monoclonal antibody, hormone, recombinant protein, and others)),[C] route of administration (oral, intravenous, subcutaneous, and others) [D] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)).

In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.

All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.

