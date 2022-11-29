Global Virtual Data Room Market Size to Hit $3.02 Billion by 2025, At a CAGR of 14.9%

New York, NY, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Virtual Data Room Market - By Business Function (Legal, Marketing & Sales, Workforce Management, And Finance), By Component (Service, Software, Professional Services, Managed Services, Support & Maintenance Services, And Consulting Services), By Deployment Type (Cloud And On-Premises), By Organization Size (Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises And Large Enterprises), By Industry Vertical (Retail & ECommerce, BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government, Real Estate, Telecommunications & IT, And Others), And By Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2019 – 2025” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Virtual Data Room Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 1.65 Billion in 2019 and it is expected to surpass around USD 3.02 Billion mark by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14.9% during the forecast period 2020 to 2025.”

What is Virtual Data Room? How big is the Virtual Data Room Industry?

Report Overview:

The study presents a detailed analysis of the competition within the industry, as well as restraints, revenue forecasts, potential pathways, existing and developing trends, and market information that has been validated by the industry. The research provides historical data from 2015 to 2018, as well as a projection based on value for the years 2019 through 2025. (USD Billion). The secondary sector of the economy depends on the primary sector for the raw information necessary for virtual data room.

A virtual data room is a storage space used by businesses to store private information that may be used for business transactions, such as the sharing or distribution of critical documents. Companies use this storage space to keep this information safe and secure. Furthermore, these virtual data rooms are used for the purpose of storing financial data, and they have the potential to be the best substitutes for real data rooms such as data centers. In addition to this, a virtual data room may provide safety for the papers it stores and can improve the processes involved in document management for more effective business dealings. In addition, virtual data rooms are user-friendly, simple to access, easily managed, and safe to store sensitive information in. They are also effective at facilitating in-room communication activities, and their prices are determined according to a variety of pricing methods based on the amount of data that is held in virtual data rooms.

Global Virtual Data Room Market: Growth Dynamics

In the years to come, the growth of the market will be propelled by factors such as the growing demand for data security and the ongoing requirement to store massive amounts of data in an organized manner. In addition to this, there will be a significant demand for facilities that allow for rapid deployment, improved user interfaces, accessibility, improved customer reach, accountability, and security technology, all of which will prompt the expansion of the business. Since cloud storage is becoming more popular and virtual data centers have become the buzzword of the decade, it is anticipated that the market for virtual data rooms will experience a significant expansion during the period of time covered by the forecast.

Also, the widespread use of virtual data rooms in industries like banking and financial services, healthcare, construction, e-commerce, retail, telecommunications, information technology, finance, sales and marketing, legal, and workforce management will lead to huge growth for the virtual data room industry in the near future.

IT & Telecommunication Segment To Stimulate Growth Of The Global Virtual Data Room Market

The virtual data rooms developed into online meeting rooms for all involved in an agreement. The co-operation amid parties has become simpler and reliable since the virtual data room tools are obtainable for use during the deal journey. The security procedures around the sharing, opening, and printing documents produce a detailed activity path for auditors and participants. The blockchain-based technologies are developing to advance virtual data room security in the IT network. The virtual data room applications are being developed beyond M&A (mergers & acquisitions), as, these days, most of the business deals are carried online. Several leading IT and telecommunication companies have incorporated technologies that can offer them quick & efficient data and communication flow.

Virtual Data Room Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global virtual data room market is bifurcated on the basis of business function, component, deployment type, organization size, industry vertical, and regional analysis. Based on the business function, the market is divided into legal, marketing & sales, workforce management, and finance. Based on the component, the market is divided into service, software, professional services, managed services, support & maintenance services, and consulting services. Based on the deployment type, the market is divided into cloud and on-premises. Based on the organization size, the market is divided into large enterprises and SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises). Based on the industry vertical, the market is divided into retail & eCommerce, BFSI, healthcare & life sciences, government, real estate, telecommunications & IT, and others (media and utilities).

The global Virtual Data Room market is segmented as follows:

By business function:

Finance

Marketing & sales

Legal

Workforce management

By component:

Software

Managed services

Service

Consulting services

Professional services

Support & maintenance services

By deployment type:

Cloud

On-premises

By organization size:

SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises)

Large enterprises

By industry vertical:

Retail and eCommerce

BFSI

Government

Telecommunications and IT

Healthcare and life sciences

Real Estate

Others (media and utilities)

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Virtual Data Room market include -

iDeals Solutions Group

DealRoom Inc.

Intralinks Holdings Inc.

SecureDocs Inc.

Datasite (Formally known as Merrill Corp.)

FirmRoom

Imprima

FORDATA sp. z o.o.

Citrix Systems Inc.

CapLinked

EthosData

Ansarada Pty Ltd.

Firmex Inc

Brainloop AG

Onehub Inc.

ShareVault (Pandesa Corporation)

SmartRoom (BMC Group)

Multipartner S.p.A.

Uniscon GmbH

Aversure AB

Ruby Datum

Drooms

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Virtual Data Room market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 14.9% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

In terms of revenue, the Virtual Data Room market size was valued at around US$ 1.65 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3.02 Billion by 2025.

Based on business function, the finance segment led the market in 2019 with a share of about 40%.

On the basis of the component, it is anticipated that the service sector will account for a larger CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2019, the cloud-based category held a market share that was greater than 65% of the global revenue share. This was based on the deployment type.

The market share for the large enterprise segment reached over 70 percent in 2019, based on the size of the organizations.

From the point of view of the industry vertical, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) made up more than 20% of the market share in 2019.

By the year 2025, it is expected that North America will have a large share of the market.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Virtual Data Room industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Virtual Data Room Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Virtual Data Room Industry?

What segments does the Virtual Data Room Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Virtual Data Room Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By business function, By component, By deployment type, By organization size, By industry vertical, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The North America Region Projected to Hold the Major Share in The Global Virtual Data Room Market

Based on geographical analysis, the global virtual data room market is divided into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America registered the major share of the virtual data room market, owing to the surging implementation of virtual data room services by several businesses and governments in emerged economies, like the U.S. and Canada, which are emphasizing novelty in these existing solutions. The increasing fundraising, rising number of M&A, and joint ventures with some of the leading players have boosted the market in the region.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In August 2021, FORTUNE and Diligent, a leading governance, risk, and compliance software company, created a cooperation program called The Modern Board. Monthly newsletters, quarterly online events, and other features make up The Modern Board, a thought leadership program. Authored and edited by FORTUNE magazine's Pulitzer Prize winners. The new digital experience will aid board members and C-suite executives in learning what it means to govern efficiently in stakeholder capitalism, as well as how to manage risk, ensure compliance, and take the lead on ECG issues.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2019 USD 1.65 Billion Projected Market Size in 2025 USD 3.02 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 14.9% CAGR Base Year 2019 Forecast Years 2020-2025 Key Market Players iDeals Solutions Group, DealRoom Inc., Intralinks Holdings Inc., SecureDocs Inc., Datasite (Formally known as Merrill Corp.), FirmRoom, Imprima, FORDATA sp. z o.o., Citrix Systems Inc., CapLinked , EthosData , Ansarada Pty Ltd., Firmex Inc, Brainloop AG, Onehub Inc., ShareVault (Pandesa Corporation), SmartRoom (BMC Group), Multipartner S.p.A., Uniscon GmbH , Aversure AB, Ruby Datum, Drooms, and Others. Key Segment By business function, By component, By deployment type, By organization size, By industry vertical, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

